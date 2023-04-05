State News
Youngkin recommends tighter parental approvals for children accessing websites
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is recommending changes to a pending state law that would require a parent to approve whether or not their child can set up accounts on social media and other websites that process or sell data.
The extra layer of permission would be on top of the requirements of the original bill, which would order pornography websites to more stringently verify whether a person is 18 before granting them access.
“Under the governor’s amendments, the current protections for online privacy for children under the age of 13 would be extended to all children,” said Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter in an email. “In addition, his amendments require parental approval for children who set up accounts on social media or other sites that process or sell data.”
Bill to require additional proof of age for porn sites in Virginia heads to Youngkin’s desk
Porter said parental approval would be needed for websites regulated under the new Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA), which went into effect this year and gives consumers the right to access personal data that has been collected by businesses and request that it be deleted.
Regulated businesses include those that process the personal data of at least 100,000 consumers in a calendar year or process the personal data of at least 25,000 consumers while deriving over 50% of their gross revenue from the sale of that data.
Under Youngkin’s amendments, major websites and social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter would need verifiable parental consent for children to set up an account.
Websites or entities would need to make “reasonable efforts” to obtain parental approval by either a signed consent form, government-issued identification, or credit card, or online payment system.
Sites would be required to provide the parent with the option to consent to the collection and use of their child’s personal data.
The recommendation would also extend online privacy protections allowed by the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act from those under the age of 13 to all children under the age of 18.
“The governor is committed to empowering parents and protecting Virginia’s children from dangerous material on the internet, as well as ensuring that children’s data is not sold or used for targeted advertising or profiling purposes,” Porter said.
It is unclear how the new restrictions if passed, would be enforced. The General Assembly will convene in Richmond next week on April 12 to debate the governor’s amendments.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Jury convicts major southwest Virginia drug supplier
A federal jury convicted a Houston, Texas man last week for trafficking large quantities of high-purity methamphetamine from Mexico into Southwest Virginia.
According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Alonso Cantu-Cantu, 46, of Houston, Texas, was the major source of supply for a drug conspiracy that distributed more than 33 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 6 kilograms of cocaine into Southwest Virginia through a multi-jurisdiction drug trafficking organization.
“This major conviction is the result of a six-year investigation. I’m proud of the collaborative work done to get this massive quantity of dangerous drugs – and dealers – off our streets,” said Attorney General Miyares.
Evidence presented at the trial showed that Cantu-Cantu received methamphetamine in 55-gallon drums that had been transported into the United States in water tankers directly from sources in Mexico. Cantu-Cantu then redistributed the drugs through distributors from Indiana, who ultimately distributed down the supply chain through the Western District of Virginia, from Harrisonburg to Bristol, Virginia. Many of these transactions were orchestrated through another major drug trafficker who was incarcerated in Virginia prisons during the conspiracy.
In all, the estimated street value of the methamphetamine and cocaine distributed during the course of the conspiracy was more than $1.4 million. Over 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 125.4 grams of heroin, 94 grams of cocaine, and 7 firearms were seized, and 26 defendants have now been convicted over the course of the six-year investigation, which started with the investigation of street-level dealers in the Smyth County, Virginia, area.
On April 4, 2023, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares made the announcement.
This investigation was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Bristol, Virginia Office, with assistance from the Smyth County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office. Numerous other agencies also provided assistance throughout the investigation, including the Drug Enforcement Administration in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Birmingham, Alabama, the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, the Abingdon, Virginia Police Department, the Rockingham County Virginia RUSH Drug Task Force, the Rockingham County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, the Harrisonburg, Virginia Police Department, the Bessemer, Alabama Police Department, the Virginia Department of Corrections, the Virginia Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Unit, and the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority.
Special Assistant United States Attorney M. Suzanne Kerney-Quillen, a Senior Assistant Attorney General with the Virginia Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section, and Lena Busscher prosecuted the case for the United States.
Virginia relying more heavily on provisional licenses to fill teacher shortages
As teacher shortages continue in Virginia, the state is attempting to stave off further educational impacts by granting more provisional licenses.
The commonwealth issued a total of 8,434 provisional licenses in 2021-22 compared to an average of 6,787 in the years before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a November report from Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, which conducts analysis and provides oversight of state agencies on behalf of the General Assembly.
The Virginia Education Association, the state’s teachers union, has said the exodus of teachers, including highly qualified educators, is connected to low wages, increased workloads, and politicized work environments.
“For a long time in Virginia, teachers with short-term provisional licenses have played an important role, and this is a totally viable pathway, eventually becoming a fully licensed teacher,” said Chad Stewart, policy analyst for the Virginia Education Association. “But the way this licensure is working now — given the magnitude of provisionally licensed teachers that we have — doesn’t necessarily match how it was envisioned.”
Provisional licenses are short-term, nonrenewable licenses granted by the Virginia Department of Education for teachers who haven’t met all of the state requirements to teach but still have some qualifications.
For example, people who have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university but didn’t take education courses would not meet the department’s requirements for a standard teaching license. However, they could seek a provisional license.
The department also grants licenses to “out-of-field” teachers who have not yet completed their coursework or certification in the content area they are teaching.
In Virginia, provisionally licensed teachers have addressed shortages left behind by teachers. The November JLARC report found school divisions statewide have become more reliant on provisionally licensed teachers, with approximately 7.7% of all teachers being provisionally licensed before the pandemic and 9.5% falling in that category in 2021-22.
“This represents an unusually large change to the proportion of teachers with a provisional license, which did not exceed 8.3 percent in any previous year examined,” the commission wrote.
Virginia’s teacher vacancy rate increased from 3% in 2021-22 to 3.8% as of Oct. 1, according to the Department of Education. The data includes both licensed and unlicensed teachers. Special education has had the highest vacancy rate at the start of the past two school years.
Although the Virginia Education Association has in the past found vacancy rates to be higher in high-poverty and rural school divisions, it says vacancy rates at nonrural schools are now on par with those in other school divisions.
The role of provisional licensing
Both the Virginia Association of Superintendents and the Virginia Education Association support provisional licensing. Scott Brabrand, executive director for the superintendents association, said in an email to the Mercury that the option is “another tool for school districts to use as needed.”
However, a teacher who has not completed specific teaching coursework is more likely to be less effective than a fully licensed teacher, according to the November JLARC report.
“Full licensure is important because it requires coursework related to methods of teaching (pedagogy), which contributes to teacher effectiveness at all grade levels,” JLARC wrote.
Stewart said it’s vital for teachers to have experience with pedagogical thinking, or the ability to think while instructing, and knowledge of how to design and sequence lessons to best help students retain knowledge. Without training in classroom management skills and student preparation, there are concerns about how successful provisional teachers can be.
“We’re not saying it’s not a viable pathway, and it shouldn’t be out there for some folks that are really interested in pivoting into the teaching profession,” Stewart said. “But what we’re seeing now with thousands of new people entering into these roles is very concerning because it seems to be plugging the gap for [the] teacher shortage crisis that has gotten so bad in this state, and this masks the magnitude of how bad it’s gotten.”
Curbing teacher shortages
As school leaders around the state struggle to find ways to address teacher shortages, Arlington Public Schools has turned to a 2019 law creating an alternative route for teacher licensing.
That legislation, carried by Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield, required the Board of Education to grant special consideration to people seeking a provisional license who have completed a program offered by a program accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation.
Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, had backed a similar proposal aimed at helping Arlington Public Schools’ Montessori Program — the only Montessori program in Virginia’s public schools — address teacher shortages. Montessori schools are based on the educational theories of Maria Montessori and focus on more hands-on, student-directed learning than traditional classrooms usually offer.
At the time, Arlington’s program was having to turn away many experienced candidates because they lacked a Virginia teaching license and a Montessori credential.
“We were already feeling some of that pressure because the requirements to have a Montessori credential and a public school license in Virginia was already challenging,” said Monique O’Grady, a former school board member in Arlington.
The 2019 law required the State Board of Education to create a process that would let a school board or organization sponsored by a school board, like the Montessori program, ask the board to approve an alternate route for teachers to meet the requirements for a provisional or renewable license. That route could include “alternatives to the regulatory requirements for teacher preparation, including alternative professional assessments and coursework.”
Arlington proposed that candidates be eligible for a provisional teaching license if they hold, at minimum, a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university and a credential issued by an institution accredited by the Montessori Accreditation Council for Teacher Education while having successfully passed Virginia’s required Praxis tests in their specific area.
The board granted Arlington’s request on March 23.
“Montessori teaching is already under such demand that the pool is already small,” said O’Grady. “Any barrier that makes it harder for a teacher to come into Virginia to teach makes it harder for us to fill that position, and I think that’s really what we were fixing.”
Legislative and administrative efforts
Other bills passed during the 2022 and 2023 sessions have tried to give the state’s provisional licensing system more flexibility.
Last year, lawmakers allowed the Board of Education to temporarily extend certain teacher licenses by two years and issue a three-year provisional license to people with non-U.S. teaching licenses or certifications.
During the last session, lawmakers also gave the board authority to extend provisional licenses by up to two years based on a satisfactory performance evaluation and a superintendent recommendation.
But provisional licensing isn’t the only solution policymakers are eyeing to get teachers in the classroom.
Recent legislation carried by Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, and Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, looks to retired school employees to address the teacher shortage.
Under existing law, Coyner said retired instructional and administrative employees, specialized student support employees and bus drivers with at least 25 years of service cannot return to work until a year after their retirement without jeopardizing their pension benefits.
The new legislation shortens that time period from one year to six months, allowing retired teachers to return to the classroom to fill vacancies more quickly.
Still, she said she is optimistic the legislation will help address shortages since many retired school employees are seeking work.
“There are stories all over the commonwealth about children sitting in classrooms with long-term subs, who are very nice and are hardworking, but they don’t have the qualifications of a teacher, and we should be doing everything we can to solve that,” Coyner said to the Mercury.
In hopes of getting retired employees into schools faster, the legislation also included language directing VRS to study whether retired school employees can return to work earlier than six months. The report is due to the House and Senate finance committee chairs by Nov. 1.
Meanwhile, proposals to improve teacher compensation and provide additional training and professional support to educators failed.
During a CNN town hall last month, Gov. Glenn Youngkin admitted that Virginia teachers are underpaid and touted lawmakers’ inclusion in the state budget of 10% raises for teachers over the next two years. Still, some education groups say the increases would leave Virginia teacher salaries below pre-pandemic pay levels due to inflation, as well as below the national teacher pay average. VEA said the House and Senate’s proposed 7% budget proposal would get teachers back to levels from 2019-20.
In 2022-23, the average teacher salary nationwide is $67,885 compared to Virginia’s $62,963, according to the VEA. The nationwide rate is expected to increase to $69,343 in the 2023-24 school year.
In September, Youngkin directed the Superintendent of Public Instruction to “use all discretion within law to issue teaching and renewal licenses, including to teachers licensed in another state and retired teachers whose licenses may have lapsed.”
The Department of Education responded by launching the Become a Teacher and Turning the Tide campaigns, which aim to reduce barriers for qualified people to enter the profession, increase the number of candidates eligible to fill hard-to-staff positions and improve recruitment and retention strategies.
JLARC is also reviewing the teacher pipeline, with a report expected in the early fall.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Attorney General Miyares joins bipartisan coalition calling on the Supreme Court to allow states to prohibit threats of violence
Attorney General Jason Miyares joined a bipartisan coalition of 26 states today in filing an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court supporting states’ efforts to protect their residents from violent threats.
The brief was filed in support of Colorado in Counterman v. Colorado, which is pending with the Supreme Court. The case involves a Colorado man who was convicted of stalking a local singer-songwriter after he sent her threatening messages, including death threats, over the course of two years. The question before the Supreme Court is whether the man’s statements were protected speech and could not be used to convict him. The man argues that a state is required in a criminal case to prove that he intended to frighten the victim; whereas, Colorado argues a jury can look to context to determine whether the threat was a so-called “true threat.”
“As Attorney General, my number one priority is the safety of Virginians. Constant, repeated threats of violence have to be taken seriously,” said Attorney General Miyares.
Attorney General Miyares and the coalition argue the First Amendment does not protect statements that an objectively reasonable person would understand as being serious threats to inflict violence. Since the First Amendment was ratified, many states have used an objective standard to regulate threats, both civilly and criminally. For example, this objective standard has been important to states’ ability to protect students from threatened school shootings, abuse victims from threatened domestic violence, and individuals of all backgrounds from threats of hate crimes.
Additionally, Attorney General Miyares and the coalition explain states sometimes use subjective standards, such as requiring proof of a speaker’s intent to threaten, before enforcing a penalty. However, the choice to use a subjective or objective standard has always been left to the states since they can address policy concerns and local needs. Miyares argued that if the First Amendment is interpreted to always require a subjective standard, it could jeopardize a range of important state laws.
Joining Attorney General Miyares in submitting the brief were the attorneys general of Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Utah, Tennessee, Vermont, and Wyoming, as well as Connecticut’s chief state’s attorney.
Expanded telehealth services are ‘here to stay’ in Virginia as public health emergency ends
As the federal public health emergency spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic expires this May, so will waivers that expanded the amount of health care services patients can access through telehealth.
But Virginia officials say most of the services the waivers allowed, such as being able to have virtual appointments instead of in-person visits at a provider’s office, have been signed into state law and are here to stay for both Medicaid enrollees and those with commercial insurance.
“Virginia really stepped up – the General Assembly codified many of the waivers that were put in place early on in the public health emergency,” said Dr. Karen Rheuban, director and co-founder of the University of Virginia Center for Telemedicine and a decades-long advocate for expanding access to virtual health care. When the public health emergency expires on May 11, she said, Virginia “won’t fall off the telemedicine cliff.”
Telehealth is an umbrella term for a broad spectrum of healthcare tools and services. That includes telemedicine — direct clinical care provided at a distance using electronic communications. During the COVID-19 pandemic, with widespread concerns about transmission and restrictions on health care, both telehealth and telemedicine became increasingly mainstream.
Rheuban said telehealth includes many benefits for patients and providers, such as increasing access to health care regardless of location, improving health care staffing shortages and reducing the need to readmit people to hospitals.
Sen. George Barker, D-Alexandria, said telehealth access is an important part of state public health planning.
“When my mother-in-law – she just died last year at 99 – when she moved down here, we actually had to work with her on some telehealth things,” said Barker, who has sponsored three laws expanding telehealth access in Virginia since 2020. “It was a lot easier than getting her over to the doctor’s office when she was mobility limited.”
Other services that will continue in Virginia after May 11 include the ability for a person to continue seeing an out-of-state provider not licensed in Virginia for a year after initially establishing an in-person relationship with them in that state.
Del. Amanda Batten, R-James City, said these bills mainly apply to people who move to Virginia, either permanently or for a temporary purpose like school, and give them time to find an in-state provider while seeing their out-of-state provider.
“That year allows folks to sort of have a transition period where they can continue receiving the care that they need, but also put an expiration date on it so that they do make a connection with someone locally in the community,” said Batten.
Medicaid enrollees and certain Virginians with commercial insurance also will continue to have coverage for remote patient monitoring services, which let doctors and nurses monitor the health of patients with chronic and acute conditions through applications and devices such as blood pressure cuffs and oximeters. Additionally, a provider who has a license to practice in Virginia will not be required to live in the state if they want to enroll as a Medicaid provider.
Not everything available during the pandemic will remain in place, however. Waivers that will end in Virginia include the use of platforms that don’t comply with federal restrictions on medical privacy, such as FaceTime or Zoom, for virtual visits and some commercial insurance coverage for audio-only services. The ability for people to get prescriptions for controlled substances like Adderall and Ritalin without a prior in-person evaluation could also end, depending on what the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency decides.
Skyrocketing use of telehealth
Telehealth allows patients to interact with their healthcare provider through live video or a telephone call or by sending medical information digitally to a doctor or nurse who can then access it at a later time without having to bring the patient into the office.
Patients can access these services “in their car, they could be in school, they could be in any other location,” Rheuban said.
The benefits of telehealth are especially evident in rural areas of the state, where patients may have to travel long distances to see a provider, said Rheuban. Patients in these areas, especially those who are low-income, may not have access to broadband or smartphones, however, which is why she said the continuation of audio-only services is essential.
A report from the Virginia Telehealth Network found 75% of providers in the state were using telehealth as of March 2022 – a significant increase from before March 2020, when approximately 70% of providers did not use it.
While no data exists yet on the amount of telehealth users in Virginia, an October 2020 CDC report found the use of these services nationwide rose 154% between March 2019 and March 2020.
“Patient satisfaction is incredibly high, political outcomes have been great, and the costs have not risen through the use of telemedicine,” Rheuban said.
Many providers have also been positive about the expansion of telehealth, said Barker, pointing out that doctors and nurses can see more patients if some of their appointments are through telehealth.
A timeline of telehealth in Virginia
1995 – Virginia launches pilot to provide Medicaid coverage for telehealth services
2003 – Some telehealth services become available for certain Medicaid enrollees under then-Gov. Mark Warner’s administration. Those services include types of consultations, some clinical services and coverage for patients at certain rural health care facilities.
2010 – State Sen. William Wampler, R-Washington, expands telemedicine coverage by commercial insurers through legislation that excludes audio-only services.
2019 – Coverage for most remote patient monitoring services become available for those with commercial insurance through identical legislation from former Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell, and Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott.
2020 – Barker and Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, pass identical legislation that allows Medicaid coverage for telehealth services regardless of the patient’s location.
2020 – Legislation from Kilgore directs the Board of Health to develop a statewide telehealth plan2021 – Barker and Adams pass identical legislation expanding Medicaid coverage for audio-only services and remote patient monitoring
2022 – Legislation from Del. Chris Head, R-Roanoke, and Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Westmoreland, permits out-of-state health care providers who aren’t licensed in Virginia to continue providing services for a year after initially establishing an in-person relationship with a patient. Batten passes a bill doing the same thing for out-of-state non-Virginia licensed behavioral health providers.
2022 – A bill from Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, adds individuals with an acute illness to the list of people eligible for remote patient monitoring under Medicaid.
2023 – If a provider is unavailable to see a patient with whom they have a previously established relationship, a provider from the same practice can see the patient via telehealth instead, under bills from Head and Stuart.
2023 – Legislation by Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield, and Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washington, allows providers and practices to provide telehealth services through Medicaid if they live out-of-state as long as they already hold a license to practice in Virginia.
2023 – Legislation introduced by Batten and Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, would have provided audio-only telehealth coverage under commercial insurance but was referred to the state’s insurance commission for study.
Federal pushes
On the federal level, telehealth waivers for enrollees in the federally run Medicare program won’t expire until the end of 2024. The bipartisan CONNECT for Health Act reintroduced by Warner, now a U.S. senator for Virginia, in April 2021 would make those expanded telehealth services permanent for Medicare beneficiaries.
“I’ve seen firsthand how hard it can be for Virginians to access health care in rural or underserved communities,” said Warner in a press release issued in 2019, when an earlier version of the bill was introduced. “This legislation will allow more individuals across Virginia and our country to take advantage of telehealth services that require less travel time and provide affordable, quality care.”
Warner and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, also called for the permanent expansion of these services in a letter to congressional leadership in 2020, as well as including a provision to expand telehealth services for substance abuse treatment in the Opioid Crisis Response Act of 2018.
Future of telemedicine
The pandemic waivers not only enabled the General Assembly to permanently expand telehealth services, Rheuban said, but allowed the development of new virtual health care models.
Legislation in 2020 from Kilgore directed the Board of Health to develop a Statewide Telehealth Plan, which aims to promote and integrate the use of telehealth services in Virginia.
The Virginia Telehealth Network, where Rheuban also serves as president, was contracted to work with the state to develop the plan through legislation by Kilgore and Barker in 2022.
“The type of plan will help us figure out what we are providing and what types of things patients or providers might want to have that we’re not providing support and compensation for,” Barker said.
Workgroups in the network consist of experts who are tasked with identifying high-priority needs and barriers to telehealth and sketching out how the state can increase the use of telehealth.
“These pandemic waivers have enabled us to create new models of health care, for which many will endure thankfully,” said Rheuban.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
DMV launchesonline, “Start Anywhere” pre-application for original driver’s licenses
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has launched an online pre-application for new Virginia residents who need to exchange their out-of-state driver’s licenses.
This new application is part of DMV’s “start anywhere” services, which allow customers to start certain applications from the comfort of their own homes or on the go. The services currently available to start online are replacement or renewal licenses, name change, and now original driver’s licenses. Customers can also choose to upgrade their credentials to a REAL ID during any of the start-anywhere driver or ID services.
The start anywhere initiative was created to maximize customer service by adding a convenient way for customers to begin their transaction from home and submit it to DMV electronically ahead of their visit to a customer service center. It also helps customers determine which documents they’ll need to complete their service.
“Starting your driver’s license application online will make your trip to the DMV faster,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “If you recently moved to Virginia, starting online will save you time and prepare you for a successful visit.”
Customers can find the pre-application for an original driver’s license on DMV’s website under “Online Services.” You must visit a DMV customer service center to complete the process. You can make an appointment, reserve your spot for same-day service or simply stop by during office hours.
As 988 crisis line sees more use, states debate how to pay for it
Editor’s note: If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.
Almost everyone agrees that putting money behind the national suicide and crisis hotline is a good thing.
But not everyone thinks a new phone tax is the best way to pay for it.
Since the crisis line’s easy-to-remember 988 number launched last July, its use has increased significantly. The lifeline had 404,194 calls, chats, and texts in February alone, an increase of 161,678 contacts over February 2022.
Calls answered increased by 48%, chats answered by 247%, and texts by 1,599%. (Some calls went unanswered, either because a caller hung up or there was a technical service interruption.)
An infusion of federal money to the national nonprofit that administers 988 and to local call centers that historically have received little or no federal aid has largely covered the expense of launching the new number and the recent increase in volume. But in the future, state and local governments still will be responsible for funding the local centers where calls are first routed, leaving many budget writers grappling with how to cover the costs as demand increases.
When Congress passed a law in 2020 requiring the Federal Communications Commission to designate 988 as a national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline, it also allowed states to enact new telecommunications fees to fund 988 operations. Yet only five states have done so: California, Colorado, Nevada, Virginia, and Washington.
Virginia’s mental health hotline launches amid fears it won’t meet expectations
Six other states have pending legislation that would impose a fee: Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, and Vermont, according to the education and advocacy nonprofit National Alliance on Mental Illness.
About 20 other states this year have either passed or are considering other 988-related legislation, ranging from providing money for the 988 programs or for mobile crisis services to creating a task force or launching a study of potential funding sources, the alliance said.
Officials knew that the 988 number would significantly increase contact volumes, meaning states would need to come up with more funding for call centers; that’s why Congress allowed states to impose a telecom fee. And the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which oversees the crisis line, wants the transition to 988 to spur the growth of a robust system that links callers to community-based providers who can deliver a full range of crisis care services, such as mobile crisis teams or stabilization centers.
States had about a year and a half from the passage of the federal law to the launch of 988, noted Stephanie Pasternak, director of state affairs for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Pasternak said 988 implementations has happened fast, “and that’s been a challenge, I think, for states in terms of really figuring out exactly how much funding they need and where they need to pull that funding from.”
The group wants states to enact comprehensive laws as they transition to a more robust 988 hotline, which means answering a few key questions, she said.
“Number one, what does 988 look like in their state?” Pasternak said. “How is it going to be sustained financially, and who’s in charge?”
Sustainable funding could come from a phone fee, included in people’s monthly phone bills, or through recurring spending, she said. For example, Ohio lawmakers have proposed a recurring line item in the state budget to pay for 988. The Ohio spending bill would provide nearly $21 million in fiscal 2024 and nearly $26 million in fiscal 2025 “to support statewide operations and related activities” of the lifeline.
But many states already charge a monthly phone fee to pay for 911; now, some are debating whether to do the same for 988.
“Anytime you want to have a discussion about adding a new statewide fee, that’s just always a politically challenging conversation to have,” Pasternak said.
How it works
People experiencing a suicidal, substance use or mental health crisis can call, chat or text the line 24 hours a day. The former 10-digit number 800-273-8255, which was launched in 2005, still functions as well.
Calls are routed to the local lifeline network crisis center, based on the caller’s area code; if a local center can’t take the call, it is routed to a national backup crisis center.
There’s a network of more than 200 state and local independently operated call centers. The national backup centers are run by the nonprofit Vibrant Emotional Health, which administers the lifeline on behalf of the federal government.
It’s largely up to state governments to fund the local call centers. In-state counselors are more likely to be familiar with local resources and may be better able to provide referrals or assistance.
In 2021, Washington state passed a law imposing a tax on phone service to fund the 988 line.
Consumers there now pay 40 cents monthly per line. The fee brings in about $11 million each year, according to Crosscut.
But 988 efforts in Washington state continue. The state House this month unanimously approved a bill that would require the state to develop informational materials and a social media campaign related to the 988 crisis hotline, boost training for responders, fund mobile rapid response crisis teams and report data on hotline use. It awaits action in the state Senate.
Federal and state efforts also focus on some groups particularly at risk. Military veterans now can reach the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and pressing 1.
In November, Washington state launched the country’s first crisis response line dedicated to serving American Indian and Alaska Native people. Anyone calling 988 from a Washington state area code can press 4 to be connected to the Native and Strong Lifeline; calls are answered by Native crisis counselors.
During the pandemic, American Indians experienced suicide and overdose attempt rates at least two times higher than that of non-American Indians, according to the state.
Debate over phone fees
Oregon legislators are considering a bill that would establish a monthly tax of 50 cents per phone line. A House committee approved the bill this month.
At a February hearing, Dwight Holton, CEO of the regional nonprofit Lines for Life, testified that the volume his organization handled rose after the 988 number launched, from 14,956 contacts in the July 2021-January 2022 period to 21,094 in the July 2022-January 2023 period.
Several advocacy groups lent their support to the bill, saying it would provide stable funding for a needed resource; those groups include the Urban League of Portland, Our Children Oregon, the Oregon chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Everytown for Gun Safety.
But the Oregon chapters of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials and the National Emergency Number Association opposed the legislation. While they support 988 efforts, officials from the two groups said, adding a new tax on phone lines unrelated to 911 would “confuse” the straightforward approach to funding 911.
“What we do not support is any entity encroaching on the tax that we have worked long and hard for repeatedly,” officials said in written testimony. “We feel that any further taxes or increasing our tax to fund other things is an open invitation for many others to want their piece of that pie and it would risk our ability to successfully continue down the road.”
Jake Lestock of the wireless communications trade group CTIA encouraged legislators to use other state and federal money to support the 988 program. He noted most states have gone that route rather than enacting a new tax, which he said would especially affect working families and Oregonians with financial challenges. But if lawmakers do choose a tax, he added, it “should be kept as low as possible and justified by data.”
“These types of taxes are highly regressive. Wireless phones are the gateway to the internet for many Oregonians.”
In Minnesota, Democrats have introduced bills in the House and Senate that would impose a phone fee of between 12 cents and 25 cents per month, with the exact amount to be recommended by the commissioner of health.
During a February hearing of the House Human Services Policy Committee, bill sponsor state Rep. Jessica Hanson said that since 988 launched, Minnesota’s four call centers have increased their call load by 44%, web chats by 173%, and texts by 250%.
“It’s critical that calls to 988 from Minnesotans be answered in our own state so that connections to local resources and mobile crisis response can be made as needed,” the Democrat said.
But Republican state Rep. Dave Baker suggested that rather than create a new fee, the funding should be taken out of current phone taxes or fees already being charged to consumers. He said he’d like to offer an amendment to that effect as the bill progresses.
Hanson responded that the fee would create a stable structure to fund the program that couldn’t be changed — and that it purposely would draw residents’ attention.
“When folks look at their cellphone bills, they see a 911 fee,” Hanson said. “We want people to see a 988 fee so that if they themselves ever face this, maybe they’ll be like, ‘What is this 988 fee?’ and hopefully will look it up. So, there is a piece of this that is to help spread the word.”
Wyoming lawmakers considered a different funding model: a long-term trust fund. A new law signed in February creates a 988 trust fund and related reserve account — but it doesn’t have any money in it.
The original bill would have directed $46 million of state money into the fund, but Republicans skeptical of providing state dollars took out the provision. As passed, the law directs the Department of Health to request funding for the program in its next standard budget request. In the meantime, the fund can accept donations. The law also has a sunset date of 2028.
Republican Gov. Mark Gordon criticized the move to strip the state money.
“We are the worst state in the nation for suicide. We have two counties in our state that have the worst records for suicide. And not to recognize that as a not only an important issue, but a pro-life issue, and [that] we need to get ahead of it, was a big disappointment to me,” Gordon said at a news conference, according to the Casper Star-Tribune.
By Noelle Straub / Stateline, an initiative of the Pew Charitable Trusts
by Stateline, Virginia Mercury
