Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is tentatively backing a top Republican lawmaker’s proposal to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia and use some of the money they generate to crack down on illegal gambling, according to multiple Capitol Square sources.
That stance could potentially mean another reprieve for the slots-like games the state has spent years trying to ban from convenience stores, sports bars, and truck stops, only to face sustained lobbying and legal pushback from the industry and its promoters. The state is currently locked in a prolonged court battle with the industry, and officials are unable to enforce the ban on skill machines as that lawsuit proceeds. But reversing the state’s official position on skill games could make the lawsuit moot.
House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, said he’s been told he has “possible” administration support for his proposal to let thousands of the machines continue operating and restore an old system of regulation in place before the General Assembly voted to outlaw the games in 2021. That would be a shift from the position of Youngkin’s predecessor, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who allowed the machines to be briefly regulated and taxed to raise money for COVID-19 relief but ultimately followed through on banning them.
Asked if the governor is supporting the bill, Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter didn’t give a direct response.
“The governor has asked stakeholders to come to the table and work on legislation that would crack down on illegal gaming,” Porter said.
Kilgore’s proposal would essentially restore the legal status of a type of video game the General Assembly has repeatedly tried to classify as illegal gambling. But the Youngkin administration appears to view Kilgore’s bill, which has not been heard in the House of Delegates, as the only viable mechanism for raising new funds to go after illegal gambling.
Supporters of skill machines, also known as gray machines due to the legal gray area they occupy, argue they give smaller businesses a chance to profit from Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling. Business owners hoping to continue hosting skill machines have characterized the push to ban them as the legislature doing the bidding of big casino interests that want to clear away competitors.
Opponents say they cannibalize revenue from more tightly regulated forms of gambling, and some legislative critics have warned against the moral hazard of granting legal status to an industry that rushed into Virginia under legally murky circumstances.
Under Kilgore’s bill, the Northam-era regulations would be reinstated until at least the summer of 2024. According to the legislation, the state would develop new oversight rules at that time. Just as they did under the prior regulatory system, skill-machine distributors would have to pay a flat monthly tax of $1,200 per machine. Convenience stores could have up to five machines under Kilgore’s proposal. Truck stops could have up to 10 machines.
Kilgore’s bill calls for some of the revenue generated from legalized skill machines to go toward law enforcement efforts to combat illegal gambling, an issue the state has struggled with recently after policymakers gave a greenlight to horse racing-themed slots parlors, casinos, and sports betting. That money would be spread among police, local prosecutor’s offices, and the Virginia attorney general’s office, all of which play a role in enforcing the state’s gambling laws.
In an interview, Kilgore indicated the specifics of his legislation are up for discussion. He said his goal is to allow Virginia to get some tax benefit from machines currently operating with no oversight whatsoever while getting tougher on illicit gambling enterprises that have thrived in the state’s atmosphere of legal and regulatory confusion.
“The main thing that I’m wanting to do is put these mini-casinos out of business,” Kilgore said, referring to pop-up businesses that offer skill machines and not much else. “A lot of these game room-type deals have sprung up all over the commonwealth.”
Skill machines — which mimic the spinning reels and tic-tac-toe patterns of slots but have a small element of skill that has allowed promoters to argue they technically aren’t a form of illegal gambling — are often placed in businesses already licensed by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. The first draft of Kilgore’s bill envisions restoring ABC’s responsibility to regulate skill machines and ensure the presence of official state stickers that mark the difference between legal and illegal games.
2021 ban
The 2021 ban could be short-lived as a well-connected industry continues to fight for survival. A few months after the new ban took effect, a judge prohibited the state from enforcing the new law in response to a lawsuit claiming it was unconstitutional because it targets a particular type of video game.
That lawsuit is progressing slowly in court, partly because Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, is a legal team member fighting the ban. General Assembly members who work as attorneys have special privileges to postpone court proceedings while the legislature is in session, a prerogative that’s been cited in court as a factor in multiple decisions to delay the case.
Because of the pending litigation and court order suspending the ban, thousands of skill machines still operate in Virginia with virtually no regulation or oversight from the state.
The lead plaintiff in the lawsuit challenging the ban is Hermie Sadler, a former NASCAR driver whose family owns several truck stops in Southside Virginia. Sadler is currently running for the Virginia Senate as a Republican.
Attorneys for Pace-O-Matic — the Georgia-based parent company of Queen of Virginia, one of the leading skill-game operators in Virginia — are also involved in the lawsuit fighting the ban.
According to the Virginia Public Access Project, pace-O-Matic has contributed more than $850,000 to Virginia politicians in both parties, including a $30,000 donation to Youngkin’s inaugural committee. In the 2020 gubernatorial race, the company made six-figure contributions to Youngkin and his Democratic opponent, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe. The company has also sponsored the Democratic Party of Virginia’s main fundraising gala.
In a statement, Pace-O-Matic echoed Kilgore’s assertion the bill is a way to reduce illegal gambling.
“Legislators have the opportunity this session to not only regulate skill games, generating $130 million or more in tax revenue to put towards strengthening our infrastructure, growing our education system, and supporting law enforcement, but they also have the ability to tackle the illegal gambling that is proliferating throughout our Commonwealth,” the company said in a written statement. “We support efforts to regulate skill games and look forward to working with all those dedicated to eliminating illegal gaming and leading Virginia forward through this legislation.”
The revived push for skill machines is already drawing the ire of other gambling interests.
In a statement, the local owners of Bristol’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino said they were “disappointed” to see skill machines back on policymakers’ agenda after “the General Assembly has repeatedly prohibited their operation in the Commonwealth.”
“The Commonwealth instead should be focused on supporting those development projects that actually are having a meaningful impact on bringing jobs and tax revenue to localities and regions in need,” the Bristol casino group said. The statement suggested that the more tightly controlled and location-specific casino industry better serves “the safety and welfare of the general public.”
A hearing date for the bill has not yet been set.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Democrats on Virginia Senate committee reject Clean Car standards repeal
Along party lines, a Virginia Senate committee on Tuesday voted to kill a slate of Republican proposals to repeal the state’s adoption of California’s Clean Car standards, which set stricter vehicle emissions limits than the federal government imposes and mandate that all new vehicles sold be zero-emission starting in 2035.
The Agriculture, Conservation, and Natural Resources Committee voted 8-7 to pass the repeal bill from Sen. Steve Newman, R-Bedford, indefinitely. Newman’s bill had four other similar Republican bills rolled into it before it was defeated.
Virginia will “stay the course,” said Committee Chair Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, before the vote.
Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, characterized the issue as a matter of public health.
“I think people suffering from all kinds of diseases would do better if we had cleaner air,” Favola said. “And the only way we are going to get there is if we have incentives … that the law can provide.”
The failed legislation would have untied Virginia from vehicle emissions regulations adopted by the California Air Resources Board, or CARB, and returned the state to federal regulations.
Continuing climate change fight, Virginia lawmakers commit to clean car standards
Under the federal Clean Air Act, states can choose to follow vehicle emissions regulations imposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or California, which was granted an exception to write its own, more stringent regulations to address its smog issues. States are prohibited from writing their own tailpipe emission standards.
In 2022, CARB adopted a rule to ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles beginning in 2035. Virginia’s attorney general office has indicated it believes Virginia will have to do the same under the 2021 law linking the state with the California standards.
Newman and other Republicans have argued the requirements of the rapid phaseout, including the target that 35% of new car sales be electric by 2026, are unachievable.
“We are planning to fail on this,” Newman said, warning that Virginia could face steep penalties by not meeting the targets.
Other Republicans raised concerns over the cost of electric vehicles, battery repairs, and grid reliability.
“It’s complete lunacy,” said Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Westmoreland.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has publicly backed Republican proposals to return Virginia to the federal vehicle emissions standards, with Deputy Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Jennifer Walle testifying in favor of Newman’s bill on Tuesday. The Virginia Manufacturers Association also supported the Republican legislation. President and CEO Brett Vassey said pollution is being “exported” to other countries where the minerals used to produce batteries are harvested.
Democrats, however, noted that the California regulations don’t prohibit the sale of used gas vehicles and argued that major manufacturers already have committed to transitioning their fleets to electric vehicles.
“Clean air, clean soil, clean water — in my orbit, that trumps other things,” said Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond. “I don’t like mandates, but when it comes to the environment, I’m accepting of that because I want clean air, water, and soil.”
Trip Pollard, senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, said the requirement that 35% of vehicles sold by manufacturers in Virginia be zero-emission by 2026 could be reduced because the bill Virginia passed in 2021 allows manufacturers to bank and trade credits to meet a certain proportion of their obligations.
Josh Fisher with the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents auto manufacturers, said while his organization is neutral on legislative proposals, EV sales are growing across the U.S., constituting 19% of new car sales in California and 7% nationwide in 2022, according to its own data. In February 2022, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said 12% of the state’s new car sales were electric in 2021.
And Walton Shepherd, Virginia policy director for the Natural Resources Defense Council, said PJM, the regional electric grid Virginia is connected to, has more capacity than at any point in its history.
“With this attack now behind us, Virginia can move forward on making pollution progress rather than move backward,” Shepherd told the Mercury after the vote.
The defeat of the Senate proposals doesn’t end Republican efforts to roll back the California standards this session. A similar bill is being carried in the House of Delegates by Del. Tony Wilt, R-Harrisonburg.
However, should Wilt’s bill advance and reach the Senate side, it will face a similar fate, Favola told the Virginia Mercury after Tuesday’s meeting.
If the House bill makes it over, “that bill goes down in defeat as well,” Favola said.
This article was updated with the correct name of the committee.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia suing Bristol over landfill odors and more Va. headlines
• A Virginia Senate committee blocked a bill backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would have allowed felony homicide charges to be brought against drug dealers for overdose deaths. Critics said it could discourage drug users from seeking medical attention for people in crisis.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, has filed a bill allowing local police chiefs to set and enforce curfews during riots or other civil unrest.—WAVY
• In the wake of the Newport News school shooting, Prince William County school officials are considering installing new, “non-invasive” technology to screen for weapons at building entrances.—WTOP
• State officials are suing the city of Bristol over odor and emissions problems at its landfill. The far-Southwest Virginia city faces penalties of up to $32,500 for each day violations continue.—Cardinal News
• Hampton Roads public broadcaster WHRO is preparing for a “mad house” scene when it gives away a massive music collection containing more than 20,000 vinyl records and CDs.—Virginian-Pilot
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Facing teacher shortages, Virginia legislators propose ideas to bring up pay, lighten workloads
As Virginia continues to struggle with teacher shortages, lawmakers have proposed many bills that aim to address low job satisfaction among public school teachers.
The state’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission recently found that 10,900 teachers left the workforce ahead of the current school year, while only 7,208 teachers with first-time licenses were hired.
“This is a problem that has been decades in the making, but the pressure of the past few years has simply pushed this out into the open,” said James Fedderman, president of the Virginia Education Association, during a press conference last week. “To be blunt, low pay in Virginia is contributing to teacher and other staff shortages. The impact of staffing shortages on the day-to-day operation of a school is almost impossible to understate.”
More than 15% of Virginia teachers told JLARC they are “definitely leaving” or “likely to leave” their job in public education by the end of the 2022–23 school year, compared to only 9% in a 2019 survey by the Virginia Department of Education.
A report from the commission also found the need to provide both remote and in-person learning and increased workloads were key challenges for teachers.
“Nearly three-fourths of teachers reported that their morale is lower since the pandemic. About two-thirds reported they are less satisfied with the job,” JLARC wrote. “Of the teachers who indicated they are likely to leave by the end of the 2022–23 school year, a majority cited the effects of the pandemic—including lower morale, reduced job satisfaction, and higher workload—as a contributing factor.
Pay and relief
Lawmakers are considering a range of compensation and relief proposals to recruit and retain public school teachers.
Last session, the General Assembly funded 10% raises for teachers to be spread over two years.
However, Fedderman said those increases will not be enough to bring teachers up to the national pay average or keep up with inflation. He added that under the existing funding formula, rural counties will be unable to meet the required matches to their local schools, “further stretching an already strained system.”
Democratic Dels. Sam Rasoul of Roanoke and Kelly Convirs-Fowler of Virginia Beach is aiming to address those concerns through legislation requiring public school teachers to be compensated at a competitive rate to “attract and keep highly qualified teachers” or at a rate or above the national average.
“At the very least, we should continue building on some of the work we’ve done and pay our teachers at least the national average,” said Rasoul.
Other proposals are intended to address teacher shortages through the funding of additional training and professional support.
Del. David Reid, D-Loudoun, has proposed a $633,000 budget amendment that would pay for expanding a teacher mentorship program to 25 school divisions across Virginia and creating a program to grow the number of teachers through college partnerships.
According to materials provided by Dan Bianco, chief of staff for Reid, the “Virginia Teacher Residency Training Corps” would form teacher training programs at Virginia Commonwealth, Radford, Longwood, and Norfolk State universities. The intention is to address shortages by creating an “ROTC-like program that creates a supportive, cohort environment to minimize student dropout.”
Providing classroom support, encouraging new candidates
Lawmakers are also seeking to alleviate the workload of public school teachers by reaching new candidates to fill vacancies and providing instructional assistance for teachers, particularly after dismal results on the Standards of Learning tests were announced in the fall.
State data show that in 2021-22, only 66% of students passed the mathematics test compared to 82% before the pandemic. 73% of students passed on reading tests, compared to 78% before the pandemic.
Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, filed a bill that would permit schools to use alternative assessments to determine a student’s need for reading and math intervention.
Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, proposed legislation to create policy recommendations to help school divisions “more effectively” recruit and retain licensed teachers.
And a bill from Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, would direct the Department of Education to develop and maintain an “easily accessible and streamlined website” to provide clarification on teacher licensure and endorsement requirements as well as a teacher licensure application portal.
Mental health support
Another serious problem JLARC found leading to low job satisfaction is worsening classroom behavior and mental health issues.
Researchers said the current numbers of health staff in schools, which decreased during the pandemic, are likely inadequate to address students’ mental health issues fully.
Nationally, professionals recommend one psychologist per 500 students. But in Virginia, on average, there is one school psychologist for every 1,322 students.
Del. Bill Wiley, R-Winchester, is proposing legislation to create a uniform system of discipline that school districts would use in dealing with disruptive behavior or removing a student from a class.
Democratic lawmakers, including Rasoul and Sen. Lionell Spruill of Chesapeake, have also proposed bills to employ school psychologists under provisional licenses and require school boards to adopt a plan for a school counseling program that “meets the mental and emotional health needs of all students and guiding students in academic progress, postsecondary planning, and social-emotional learning.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Shared power used to be the norm in statehouses. Now it’s nearly extinct.
Terry Kilgore has been a Republican member of the Virginia House of Delegates since 1994. During that time, there have been four years in which the GOP controlled the governor’s office and both chambers of the legislature. For two years, Democrats held complete control.
In the other 23 years, Republicans and Democrats have shared power in Virginia, as they will this year. That has given Kilgore, currently House majority leader, a perspective on state government that is increasingly rare.
“Unlike the federal government, state governments have to do certain things. We have to pass a budget. We have to keep government running. We have to fund police officers and teachers and etc., so we have to try to come to a middle ground on a lot of issues,” Kilgore said in an interview with Stateline. “I have to tell my caucus every day, ‘You’re not going to get 100% of what you want … a half a loaf is better than no loaf.’”
With the GOP’s takeover of the U.S. House, Republicans and Democrats once again share federal power across the executive and legislative branches, as they have for all but a dozen years since Ronald Reagan became president in 1981. As the national parties have become more homogenous and polarized, that has tended to mean gridlock and dysfunction in Washington, D.C.
Divided rule used to be common in the states as well, but with very different results: State legislators worked across the aisle and with governors to get things done. Compared with members of Congress, they focused more on the needs of their constituents and less on political posturing and preening for the media.
But on many issues, bipartisanship in states is increasingly rare — because it’s increasingly unnecessary.
After the midterm elections, there are now 40 states where one party controls the governor’s office and holds majorities in both chambers of the legislature, a so-called trifecta. (Nebraska has a nonpartisan unicameral legislature, but the governor is a Republican and lawmakers are overwhelmingly conservative.)
That leaves 10 states with divided government — the fewest since 1952, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, a national research nonprofit serving state lawmakers, which began tracking the number in 1938. As recently as 1996, there were 31.
In short, the political polarization that has become the norm in national politics has infected state government: More than 80% of Americans now reside in a trifecta state, according to Ballotpedia.
“How people vote at the state level is increasingly driven by, and predictable by, their views on national party politics,” said Jesse Richman, an associate professor of political science at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, who has studied the growing power of political parties at the state level.
Dominant state parties and shrinking statehouse media coverage heighten the risk that a “lack of accountability will lead to less responsiveness to the public — and potentially more corruption,” Richman said.
But to some extent, political scientists say, one-party dominance is nothing to worry about: Texans are more conservative than Californians, New Yorkers more liberal than North Dakotans, and state governments should reflect that.
Tim Storey, chief executive officer of the National Conference of State Legislatures, asserted in an interview that while hyperpartisan debates over abortion, guns and transgender issues tend to attract the most attention, more than 85% of the final votes on state legislation are bipartisan. Furthermore, Storey said, even in single-party states, the chambers often are at odds with each other or with the governor.
“Yes, the states are one-party controlled, but they don’t always function that way,” he said.
In the past couple of years, Storey argues, the pendulum has begun to swing away from “the fringes of both parties that just want to be destructive and make pithy comments and own the other side.”
But as Stateline has reported, at its annual meeting last year, the organization held two sessions for state legislators on overcoming partisan acrimony. And there’s no denying that a trifecta party can act with little or no input from the other party, enacting far-reaching policies that might be anathema to many, or even most, of the state’s residents.
Acting alone
For example, Republican-dominated Tennessee enacted a strict abortion ban last year. But a poll taken after passage of the law shows that 75% of Tennesseans believe abortion should be legal in cases of rape and incest, and now key GOP leaders say they want to amend the law to include those exceptions.
Meanwhile in Democratic-dominated New York, Democrats in 2019 used their trifecta to eliminate cash bail for most crimes, overriding GOP objections that doing so would compromise public safety. But amid rising gun violence and opposition from law enforcement and local leaders — including Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams — Democrats have twice revised the law to give judges more discretion.
In most states, legislators are disproportionately White and male, compared with the state’s overall population. However, nearly half of Democratic state legislators in the country are women, while fewer than 20% of GOP lawmakers are. GOP legislators also are less racially diverse than Democrats, raising questions about whether the interests of minority groups and women are well represented in the 23 states with a GOP trifecta.
Tessa Provins, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Pittsburgh, said longstanding dominance by either party can mean a lack of representation “for people who are red in blue states and blue in red states.” However, it’s a particular problem for women and minorities in GOP-dominated states.
“If you have a state that’s making decisions about women’s bodies — abortion being the major topic right now — and the representation of women is small, less than 20% or 25%, women aren’t at the table helping making decisions about this. That’s problematic,” Provins said.
Furthermore, complete control by one party can empower its most extreme members, who might care more about posturing on hot-button issues than enacting policies designed to benefit the greatest number of people.
“What we’re seeing now is national battles being acted out through state governments,” said Jacob Grumbach, an associate professor of political science at the University of Washington and the author of a new book, “Laboratories Against Democracy: How National Parties Transformed State Politics.”
“In short, activist groups, media, donors, and others invested a lot in national politics, which led to polarization and gridlock in the federal government,” Grumbach wrote in an email to Stateline. “And in bumping up against that new gridlock at the federal level, those same political actors shifted focus to the state level and made state governments part of the national tug of war over the direction of the country.”
Unlike in Congress, where the minority party can use the filibuster and other tools to impede the majority, state legislative minorities tend to have much less power, pointed out Seth Masket, a political science professor and director of the Center on American Politics at the University of Denver.
“If someone is offered a job in a different state, far more so in the past, they have to think about what kind of social services are they going to get in that state, what is the tax rate going to be like, what are gun laws and abortion laws and other things going to be like, because those things will be very different depending on where they choose to live and could really affect their lives,” Masket said.
Presumably, he added, the majority party will lose power “if a government is doing things that nearly half or more than half of the state finds horrible.” But that might not be the case, he said, if the dominant party draws legislative districts or changes voting rules to preserve its dominance far into the future — regardless of the population’s preferences.
Sean Westwood, associate professor of government at Dartmouth College and director of the Polarization Research Lab, said the rise in the number of trifectas might reduce polarization by dampening political conflict. But like Masket, Westwood told Stateline he was deeply concerned about gerrymandering.
“It’s a really troubling phenomenon where you have a mismatch between the will of the people, or the breakdown of Democrats and Republicans in the population, and the breakdown of Democrats and Republicans in the statehouses,” Westwood said. “It’s one thing to see that your vote was counted, but it just wasn’t enough to get control for your party, versus knowing that there’s no way your party could ever win because of structural biases.”
Volatile in Virginia
In Virginia, voters don’t need to worry much about their party being shut out of power — at least not for long. Since 1994, neither party has completely controlled the governor’s office, the House and the Senate for longer than two years.
That volatility breeds a certain kind of lawmaking, according to Virginia state Sen. George Barker, a Democrat who took office in 2008. When power is shared, Barker said, “you really have to work hard to come up with something where you can get strong support in both parties.”
And even in those rare instances when one party controls all the levers of power in Virginia, Barker said, the majority knows that if it goes too far, “you’re going to get a lot of undoing of things” once the roles flip again.
Barker cited last year’s debate over the two-year state budget as a model of bipartisanship. Democrats controlled the Senate, while Republicans held the governor’s office and the House. Each chamber approved a bill, and then the two parties started talking, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin in the discussions. After three months of negotiations, the legislature approved a plan in June with both tax cuts and spending increases. The final vote: 88-7 in the House and 32-4 in the Senate.
“We came forward with a bill that had enough for both Republicans and Democrats that the public was probably supportive of it,” Barker said.
Kilgore, the Republican House majority leader, also praised Virginia’s recent budget process. A split state government, he said, produces “laws that have really been examined, looked at, discussed, argued, language agreed upon, language appraised back and forth. … I think it makes for laws that can stand the test of time.”
But even in Virginia, Kilgore said, partisan acrimony is worse than it used to be.
“When I came to the General Assembly, we were like wrasslers — we’d fight it out on the mat and then behind the scenes we were good friends, and we’d go out to eat and everything. I think we’re missing that in politics,” Kilgore said. “The population as a whole — everybody wants to go to their corner, and everyone wants to have it their way or no way.”
By Scott S. Greenberger / Stateline, an initiative of the Pew Charitable Trusts
Scott S. Greenberger is the executive editor of Stateline, where this story originally appeared. It is republished under a Creative Commons license. Stateline is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news service that is an initiative of the Pew Charitable Trusts.
Republicans again attempt to roll back Democratic carbon reduction laws
For a second year, Republicans are attempting to roll back sweeping Democratic legislation that tied Virginia to carbon emission reduction goals in the power and transportation sectors and created dedicated funding for flood resiliency and energy efficiency programs.
Seven Republicans, including Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham, and Sen. Steve Newman, R-Bedford, have introduced bills to repeal Virginia’s adoption of California’s “Clean Car” standards, which are on track to ban the sale of new gas vehicles starting in 2035.
And Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Stafford, has introduced a bill repealing the 2020 law that authorized Virginia’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a regional cap-and-invest market that requires electricity producers to purchase allowances for the carbon they emit. Those proceeds are then funneled to state flood resilience and energy efficiency programs.
Republicans have argued the private sector rather than regulation should drive demand for electric vehicles while also raising cost concerns for car purchasers and electric consumers, who they say will face steep prices as a result of the Clean Car standards and RGGI.
“If we don’t act during this General Assembly session to repeal [the Clean Car standards], Virginia will remain a hostage to the extreme policies of California, and our citizens will pay the high price,” Stuart said.
Stuart’s bill to withdraw Virginia from RGGI aligns with efforts by the Youngkin administration, which most recently has sought to pull Virginia out of the market through regulatory action, despite critics saying legislative action is needed.
Democrats in both chambers say they see no reason to reverse course on either vehicle emissions or RGGI and, with a 22-18 majority in the Senate, have the power to block Republican efforts if the caucus remains unified.
“We’re not going back,” said Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William. “This is the future. We got to prepare Virginia for this future.”
Sen. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack, said the party was firm in its resolve to block any legislation repealing RGGI participation.
“It will never pass the Virginia Senate,” he said. “There are some things we are of one mind on, and I think RGGI participation is one of them.”
A second swing at Clean Car standards repeal
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made repeated requests for Virginia to reverse course on the Clean Car standards, most recently saying in his State of the Commonwealth address that the stricter emission limits make Virginia beholden to another state’s regulations.
“The law of Virginia should be written by elected leaders here, not outsourced to radical bureaucrats in California,” Youngkin said.
However, federal law prohibits Virginia from writing its regulations on tailpipe emissions. Under the Clean Air Act, Virginia must follow vehicle emissions standards set by either the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or California, which was granted an exception to adopting more stringent rules to address smog issues.
Virginia’s 2021 Clean Cars legislation bound the state to vehicle emissions standards and electric vehicle sales targets set by the California Air Resources Board. Fourteen other states and Washington, D.C., have adopted California standards.
Under California rules, emissions from new vehicles will be required to decrease more rapidly than federal standards require. An increasing proportion of the cars sold by manufacturers in Virginia will also need to be electric or another zero-emission technology. By 2026, for example, 35% of vehicles sold by manufacturers in Virginia must be zero-emission.
Because the Clean Car standards won’t take effect in Virginia until 2024 and won’t affect new cars earlier than the 2025 model year, the state will follow the EPA’s rule until then.
Wilt has argued the new standards create too strict requirements for Virginia to meet because of the toll vehicle electrification will take on the electric grid.
“I’m in on renewable energy,” Wilt said, but “it has to be done incrementally.”
Newman said electric vehicles remain unaffordable for most Virginians, pointing to data that they account for less than 1% of current vehicle registrations in the state. About 12% of new cars sold in California in 2021 were electric.
“There are also serious concerns around the necessary supply chain to obtain and transport the materials and the battery necessary for the expansion of EV production,” Newman said. “The footprint of those resources and production still creates enormous greenhouse gases, and many vehicles are transported from countries that don’t have protective environmental regulations like we have in the United States.”
But Trip Pollard, a senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center who lobbied in favor of linking Virginia to the California limits, said the California standards “will be good for our health, environment, consumer choice and the economy.”
Environmental groups are pushing for the California standards to remain in place, noting that transportation is Virginia’s single largest carbon pollution source. Much of that is from individual driving: 70% of carbon pollution from the transportation sector in the state comes from personal vehicles, according to the Virginia Conservation Network. And the Chesapeake Bay Foundation has said it supports the standards because nitrogen, a major source of pollution for the Bay watershed, is emitted from tailpipes.
Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax, who in 2020 was a chief patron of another major decarbonization law known as the Virginia Clean Economy Act, said Virginia’s adoption of the Clean Car standards positions it as a leader to receive electric vehicle models from car manufacturers that have committed to EV fleets.
Manufacturers have prioritized shipping EVs to states linked to California’s standards as they see more of an opportunity to sell those vehicles there.
The priority manufacturers give to California standard states won the 2021 law with the support of Virginia’s influential auto dealer industry. This summer, Don Hall, president of the Virginia Auto Dealer’s Association, said he didn’t “want to see Virginia’s dealers be left out in the cold and not have EVs available.”
This year, however, VADA is staying neutral on Clean Cars legislation, said spokesperson Jeff Kelley.
“Virginia will be able to accomplish this,” Sullivan said. “The EVs are coming — just watch TV for two hours.”
With charging infrastructure unevenly developed around the state, Sullivan has introduced legislation alongside Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, to set up a special fund directed toward rural areas. A similar effort was made last year but failed to make it out of the appropriations committee. This year’s attempt would be in addition to the $100 million in federal funding the state is receiving to bolster charging infrastructure along highway corridors.
That infrastructure is a draw for Virginia tourism, said McPike, who noted that electric vehicle drivers are looking for places to stop with charging stations.
The decreased reliance on gas will also create energy independence from foreign countries that Republicans have said they support, McPike said.
“We’re continuing to grow our economy. That’s always going to require electricity, so we’ve got to have the foresight to understand what it means to accommodate it,” said McPike. “I’d certainly take that [planning] over tailpipe fumes from a car every single day.”
And a second swing at repealing RGGI legislation
Republican arguments for withdrawing Virginia from RGGI focus on its cost to utility ratepayers. In Virginia, electric utilities are allowed to pass on the costs of carbon allowances to customers. Dominion residential customers paid on average $2.39 extra per month for RGGI participation before the company suspended the charge in light of Youngkin’s announcement that he intends to withdraw Virginia from RGGI.
“A lot of people can’t afford that,” Stuart said. “I think it’s unfair to be charging citizens to pay for whatever programs these people want to pay for. That’s the bottom line. It’s not free revenue. You’re charging people on electric bills for this money.”
Wilt said he wasn’t aware of proposals to repeal the RGGI law in the House of Delegates but echoed Stuart’s concerns.
RGGI costs are “ coming from the ratepayers,” he said.
Democratic Caucus Chair Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, said participation in RGGI is a critical step toward addressing the impacts of climate change.
“Communities across Virginia are seeing the effects of climate change on their doorstep. Republicans would rather ignore our planet’s situation,” Herring said. “We cannot step backward in combating the climate crises. We owe it to our constituents to act.”
Democrats have voiced particular concerns over the loss of state revenue generated from RGGI that would occur if the state withdraws from the market. Virginia has collected about $235 million for flood resilience and over $250 million for energy efficiency and weatherization efforts from RGGI proceeds.
“If you view it as a tax, I think Virginians, given the issues that we’re facing with sea level rise … and these significant weather events across the state … I think Virginians would be happy to pay,” Lewis said.
One recent report from Virginia Commonwealth University’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs found that if Virginia stayed in RGGI through 2030, improvements could be made to 100,000 to 130,000 low-income homes under the state’s energy efficiency programs. Researchers found that that could result in $68 to $82 million in customer bill savings per year, an average of $676 per year per household.
“The cheapest, cleanest energy is the energy never used. When buildings and homes use energy inefficiently, it creates excess demand, which leads to the need for more energy generation to be built,” said Lena Lewis, energy and climate policy manager at the Nature Conservancy. “New power plants are expensive and raise electricity rates for all ratepayers, which is why we all benefit from helping our neighbors use energy efficiently.”
Stuart said “the governor’s providing some” alternative revenues in the event Virginia does leave RGGI.
In his budget proposal, Youngkin requests $200 million for a revolving loan fund created in 2022 and could go toward resilience projects. No state funding sources for the weatherization and energy efficiency programs were identified in his request.
That money, however, is “one-time funding,” Lewis said.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
General Fund revenues up halfway through FY23
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the General Fund revenue collections for December 2022. Through the first half of the fiscal year, adjusting for policy actions and timing issues, general fund revenues were up 6.5 percent over the prior years. On an unadjusted basis, general fund revenues were 0.8 percent higher versus the projected 8.8 percent decline assumed in the Governor’s December proposed budget amendments for the full fiscal year.
“This revenue report confirms Virginia remains in a great position to make critical investments this year and lower taxes in the Commonwealth so that we can compete to win against our peer states,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The consistent revenues we’ve seen throughout this fiscal year underscore the Commonwealth’s financial health and capacity to deliver tax cuts for families and local businesses throughout Virginia; I look forward to working together with the General Assembly to make this a reality, just as we did last year.”
“December results were slightly ahead of expectations, with our major revenue sources reflecting a stable job market and consumer with continued pressure on corporate profits,” said Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings. “For the first half of the fiscal year, revenue collections are consistent with updated revenue projections included in the Governor’s proposed budget, and I am confident that in coming months, revenues will continue to meet or exceed our conservative forecast.”
Major policy and timing adjustments contributing to revenue growth include the impacts of the repeal of the Accelerated Sales Tax (AST) and the recently enacted optional Pass-Through Entity Tax, which affects the timing of payments but not total state tax liability for the year. These policies combined added $509 million to collections fiscal year-to-date. These were offset by tax rebates and changes to the standard deduction, which subtracted $1.2 billion to revenue growth for a net reduction of $728 million in the first 6 months of Fiscal Year 2023.
The full December 2022 revenue report is available here.
