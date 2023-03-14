State News
Youngkin says he will sign legislation ending higher insurance premiums for tobacco users
In an about-face, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration said he supports legislation that would eliminate higher premiums on health insurance for tobacco users in Virginia. Youngkin vetoed similar bipartisan legislation last year on the grounds that it would increase health care costs for Virginians who don’t use tobacco and get rid of a tool meant to incentivize users to kick smoking.
But supporters of two identical bills from the House and Senate that would eliminate the surcharge, a change recommended by Virginia’s Joint Commission on Health Care, said the move would save money for all Virginians with insurance, regardless of whether they use tobacco, and improve access to therapeutic support to quit the habit.
The Affordable Care Act allows insurance companies to charge tobacco users up to 1.5 times more than non-users due to associated health risks, with the intention of pushing consumers into tobacco cessation programs. But analysts say the strategy has backfired because the surcharge discourages many tobacco users, especially those who are low-income, from buying health insurance at all.
“While tobacco use of any kind among the adult population is less than 20 percent, it may be as high as 40 percent for low-income adults,” a 2021 Joint Commission on Health Care report found.
For low-income consumers insured through the individual marketplace, “the surcharge is calculated after federal subsidies, so even low-income individuals pay the surcharge, which can make insurance unaffordable,” said Del. Karen Greenhalgh, R-Virginia Beach, who introduced the House bill.
Research also shows the tobacco surcharge increases premiums for all consumers because it keeps younger, healthier smokers who are not yet impacted by decades of tobacco use out of the insurance pool, said Patrick Giallorenzo, chief of staff for Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, who introduced the Senate bill. These younger, uninsured smokers also can’t take advantage of coverage for tobacco cessation programs.
“[Younger] smokers eventually get insurance as they get older, so the surcharge makes the cost-shift to non-smokers worse, not better,” Giallorenzo said.
Youngkin supports the initiative this session because of amendments that call for an annual report on the reduction of premiums due to ending the tobacco surcharge and the percentage of new insurance enrollees in localities with high rates of tobacco use, according to an email from Macaulay Porter, Youngkin’s press secretary. She also said an amendment that calls for a 2026 sunset of the act, requiring the General Assembly to take the bill up again next year, factored into Youngkin’s decision.
“The support stems from the policy guardrails put in place by the reporting requirement and the sunset,” Porter wrote.
The legislation is still awaiting the governor’s signature.
Other states’ surcharges
Federal law allows states to decrease or eliminate the surcharge, and six, plus Washington D.C., have decided to end it. In a national study on the impact of the tobacco surcharge on insurance enrollment published in 2020, the premium increase was found to reduce insurance enrollment among smokers by four percentage points. Smokers without insurance through an employer or public program such as Medicaid were nine percentage points less likely to seek insurance through the individual marketplace if they had to pay the tobacco surcharge.
The researchers found that in states with the highest surcharges, smokers were more likely to be uninsured. For every ten percentage point increase in the tobacco surcharge, enrollment among smokers was 3.4 percentage points lower.
Models from the 2021 JCHC report estimate that ending the tobacco surcharge would reduce the number of uninsured Virginians by anywhere from 3,000 to 14,000 and lower premiums between 3% and 4.5%. Analysts projected these ranges based on the then-possible extension of the American Rescue Plan Act increases in financial aid for consumers already receiving subsidies on the individual marketplace and expansion of subsidies to include middle-income people previously priced out of coverage. Originally scheduled to end in 2022, the enhanced subsidies were extended until 2025 under the Inflation Reduction Act, saving many insured people thousands annually.
Analysts projected that both ending the tobacco surcharge and continuing the federal subsidies would have the greatest impact on premium reductions. If the subsidies had ceased, then ending the tobacco surcharge would have had a greater impact on decreasing the number of uninsured Virginians, said Jeff Lunardi, executive director of the Virginia Joint Commission on Health Care. With the subsidy cliff averted, the “impact of the tobacco surcharge being eliminated is smaller because many are staying in the market due to enhanced [subsidies],” Lunardi said.
“Essentially, the [subsidies] have an outsized impact on people’s decision to purchase marketplace coverage, but even with the enhanced subsidies, the tobacco surcharge is still a net positive,” Lunardi added.
Uninsured numbers in flux
There are even bigger factors determining the number of uninsured people in Virginia.
Because the JCHC report is based on data from 2021, the analysis does not account for record enrollment in the Affordable Care Act marketplace in 2022. Starting in late March, the resumption of state reviews of Medicaid eligibility, triggered by the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency in May, may be the “biggest driver of any change in uninsured status in 2024” in Virginia, Lunardi said. States have been prohibited from disenrolling individuals from Medicaid since the beginning of the pandemic to provide protection against economic hardship. As of late last year, roughly 16% of Virginia’s population was covered by Medicaid.
Tobacco users who suddenly find they are just over the financial cutoff to qualify for Medicaid may find themselves turning to the individual market for coverage, where the tobacco surcharge would be a financial hurdle, said Ben Barber, president-elect of the Virginia Public Health Association. And because the state will be reevaluating Medicaid eligibility, individuals may experience interruptions in needed health care, Barber adds.
“There are certainly going to be people who will be determined ineligible and will need to find affordable coverage elsewhere, and for many of these people, it’ll be the marketplace, so I think that’s the bigger picture,” Barber said. “But then there’s this sub-story, which is the tobacco surcharge, and the extent to which people who lose their coverage through the redetermination process are tobacco users.”
Essentially, the tobacco surcharge is one of many hurdles to equitable health care coverage, Barber and other public health advocates said.
“Tobacco users tend to have lower incomes, which is often a barrier to coverage,” Barber said. “Charging them more to access the care they need … is harmful and inequitable. The VPHA is cautiously optimistic that this barrier will go away, and people will be able to afford quality coverage and get the care they need for their tobacco use and beyond.”
by Leah Small, Virginia Mercury
New daily rail service into Tennessee begins in April, expanding port’s reach west and south
Beginning April 1, The Port of Virginia® will expand its westward reach with a new daily rail service between the port’s primary container terminals and Norfolk Southern’s regional intermodal terminal near Memphis.
“It’s an important step west and south for The Port of Virginia,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “Both exporters and importers have asked us [Norfolk Southern and the port] to develop a high-quality Memphis rail service.
“When we first discussed this possibility, we agreed consistency was critical to developing a first-class product that provides daily service to and from this market. We have spent the past six months working together to ensure we are both ready and capable to meet customer expectations.”
The railroad’s regional terminal is in Rossville, which is in Southwest Tennessee, and located on Norfolk Southern’s Crescent Corridor route. The terminal is about 40 miles from Memphis, which is an important Midwest intermodal center. Memphis is one of only four cities in the US to be served by five Class I railroads, and according to the Greater Memphis Chamber, cargo moving through Memphis can reach 45 states and Canada and Mexico by rail within two days.
“We’re investing nearly a billion-and-a-half dollars to expand our on-dock rail capabilities, modernize one of our terminals and make our shipping channels the deepest on the US East Coast to create the East Coast’s leading global gateway,” Edwards said. “We are always looking for opportunities to expand into new markets and create demand. It’s important that we continue to collaborate with our long-time rail partner, Norfolk Southern, to create consistent, complimentary rail products to meet the needs of those companies that want to diversify their logistics and supply chains and reach new markets.”
The port is engaged in a $1.4 billion expansion effort called the Gateway Investment Program. This includes expanding the port’s overall annual rail capacity to 1.8 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units); completely renovating the North Berth at Norfolk International Terminals to create the capacity for 800,000 lifts, annually; and deepening the commercial shipping channels to at least 55 feet deep and making them wide enough for two-way traffic of ultra-large container ships.
(The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and through its private operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create more than 437,000 jobs and generated $1 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis.)
Virginia lawmakers consider restoring part of tax deduction for sports betting apps
When Virginia stopped letting sports betting companies deduct free-bet promotions from their taxable revenue last year, the state saw a significant bump in tax dollars.
The industry wasn’t happy with the change, arguing policymakers were inhibiting the long-term potential of legal betting platforms by making it harder to attract new bettors and keep existing ones. That pushback led to legislation being taken up this year that would restore the tax deduction for free-bet promos while capping it at 1.75% of total wagers.
“We are not here asking for all of our promotional deductions back,” lobbyist Bea Gonzalez, who represents a group of sports betting companies called the Virginia Sports Betting Alliance, told lawmakers at a committee hearing in January. “We’re asking for a portion of it back.”
The proposal would retain an existing rule allowing the promotions to be deducted from tax liability during a company’s first 12 months of operation in Virginia, a rule meant to give new licensees the same opportunity to establish themselves that the initial wave of sports betting platforms had.
The legislation that would partially restore the tax deduction passed the state Senate 31-7-1, but it was blocked twice by the House of Delegates Appropriations Committee. The fight’s not over yet, however, because the same language was included in the budget plan approved by the Senate. Lawmakers are still negotiating a final budget, meaning there’s still a chance the policy change could be included in the final version.
Betting apps use a variety of free-bet bonuses to entice people to gamble on sports, often offering hundreds of dollars worth of bonus bets to new users who make a small initial bet. Many apps use promos and bonuses to encourage gamblers to make riskier parlay bets, promising a refund of sorts if a long-odds wager loses. Parlays are a combination of multiple bets, offering the possibility of higher payouts and a higher likelihood of failure.
Virginia legalized sports betting in 2020, setting a 15% tax rate on adjusted gross revenue. The law initially allowed sports betting companies to deduct any money spent on free-bet promotions from that amount.
“When we first passed the sports betting bill, which I helped write and was very proud of, we had the promotion deduction in order to get players from the illegal market to the current market,” Gonzalez said at the legislative hearing earlier this year.
The Virginia Sports Betting Alliance, which Gonzalez represents, includes FanDuel and DraftKings, the top two sports betting platforms operating in Virginia.
The exemption frustrated some lawmakers, who were surprised to learn some companies were paying almost no state gambling taxes. The state budget approved last year included a provision to close what some legislators considered to be a loophole that essentially meant the state was subsidizing industry efforts to promote sports betting.
At a committee hearing this year, Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, noted that other states had enacted much higher tax rates on sports betting with no deductibility for free-bet promos.
The big sports betting companies, Sickles said, “really don’t want to pay their 15%.”
After leading last year’s push to end the tax deduction, Sickles has touted the resulting boost to state revenues.
In January 2022, Virginians wagered a total of $485.5 million through licensed sportsbooks, according to monthly reports from the Virginia Lottery. The $18.2 million in adjusted gross revenues that month produced $2.8 million in tax revenue for the state.
In the same month this year, total wagers clocked in at $513.1 million, a 6% increase from 2022 without the free-bet deduction, which translated to $42.1 million in adjusted gross revenues and about $6.3 million in taxes.
State officials estimated that the partial restoration of the tax deduction would cost the state about $12.6 million in annual tax revenue while noting that sports betting revenue is running well ahead of projections.
Through January, the state had collected nearly $44.8 million in sports betting taxes for the fiscal year that ends July 1.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia General Assembly split on whether to pursue nuclear power more aggressively
When Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled his energy plan this fall that pushed for the development of small modular nuclear reactors in the state within a decade, critics were quick to call the goal overambitious and a distraction from efforts to develop traditional renewable sources like wind and solar.
The push preceded legislation this year from Republicans that sought to establish a pilot program for the development of small modular reactors, classify nuclear energy as a renewable energy source under the Virginia Clean Economy Act, and set up an innovation fund that would include money for research into SMR deployment.
The research fund was the lone survivor of the three legislative efforts, revealing a split in attitudes toward nuclear in Richmond: Virginia’s Republican House of Delegates and governor want to encourage nuclear and SMR use, as do some Democrats. But the majority of Senate Democrats have balked, saying they’d like to see more research into SMRs in particular before throwing their weight behind statewide efforts to develop them.
“We all know that we are progressing towards an emission-free environment,” Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, said while presenting her bill to classify nuclear as a renewable source. “In order to do that and make sure that we have a baseload to be able to supply the energy needs that are out there, we are going to need to ensure that we include nuclear and advanced nuclear technology.”
Some Democrats appear to agree. During the same hearing, Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, questioned how Virginia could get to a clean electric grid without nuclear.
But other Democrats worry the costs of investing in nuclear technologies, both new and old, could be too burdensome for ratepayers.
With cost estimates for the only federally approved SMR, the Idaho-based NuScale project, recently rising from $5.3 billion to $9.3 billion, Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, proposed a comprehensive change to the pilot program bill to prevent utilities from billing customers for the costs of an SMR until it begins generating electricity.
As for Byron’s bill on renewable sources, Surovell added, “I think Del. Byron might be on the scent of something here, but from my perspective, it’s not exactly ripe yet.”
Despite the failure of the proposals for an SMR pilot and to classify nuclear as a renewable source this session, Dominion Energy is not pulling back on its efforts to develop an SMR, said Todd Flowers, director of business development at Dominion.
“The level of legislation that was introduced, I think shows that nuclear will have its role in future power generation,” Flowers said. “It’s the first time in my lifetime that I’ve ever seen that much interest in legislation associated with nuclear. People’s perceptions are changing.”
In an email, Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for Youngkin, called the legislative session “a victory for the Governor’s energy plan.”
“While more work remains to be done to ensure reliable, affordable energy, Governor Youngkin is enthusiastic about the bills to jumpstart nuclear research, workforce training and incorporate all energy technologies that also work toward cleaner energy for Virginia,” Porter said.
Failed: SMR pilot program
Different versions of legislation to create an SMR pilot program would have encouraged the development of the technology at three or five sites around Virginia.
The bill’s patron, Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, argued SMRs could provide reliable, round-the-clock, emission-free electricity while costing less than traditional nuclear and offering more flexibility in siting.
Ideally, said Marshall, the program would “make Virginia a leader in the development, manufacturing, construction, and operation of SMR nuclear reactors.”
But the bill foundered over concerns about ratepayer protections.
Surovell, one of the Senate Democrats involved in negotiations on the proposal, raised concerns about how much the bill would have tipped the scales in favor of the State Corporation Commission, the body that oversees electric utilities in the state, approving any SMR project put forward by a utility.
Language in the bill said the SCC “shall” create a pilot program if certain criteria were met.
Dominion lobbyist Bernard McNamee, a former member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, said the legislation would still give the SCC discretion to evaluate whether a particular project is reasonable and prudent
But Surovell said that when legislation includes specific criteria utilities must meet for approval, regulators have typically approved projects so long as those criteria have been met.
“I understand it’s not saying it’s in the public interest,” Surovell said, referencing a legal term that puts pressure on the state to achieve certain policy goals. “But it sort of walks up to the cliff and looks over the edge and does the jump.”
Attempts to reach Republican conferees and McNamee for comment on why the pilot program bill failed were unsuccessful, but Nate Benforado, a senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center who lobbied against the legislation, said cost concerns led to its demise.
“Our biggest concern is just ratepayer impact,” said Benforado. “We’ve seen abandoned projects. We saw it happen in South Carolina with the failed plant down there.”
In South Carolina, plans by utilities South Carolina Electric and Gas and Santee Cooper to expand the V.C. Summer nuclear plant were abandoned after almost 10 years of work and $9 billion in investment. Despite the project’s failure, customers of South Carolina Electric and Gas, which Dominion has since taken over, are still on the hook to pay over $3 billion in costs for the plant over a 20-year period.
Failed: Defining nuclear as renewable energy
Republican legislators said defining nuclear energy as a renewable source would help Virginia utilities ensure they have the baseload power they need to supply customers as they bring more renewable sources onto the grid.
Virginia currently draws about 30% of its energy from Dominion’s North Anna and Surry nuclear plants.
Saslaw, the Senate Labor and Commerce Committee chairman and a longtime Dominion ally, agreed that nuclear use is necessary to Virginia’s renewable transition.
“I don’t think we can get there without nuclear power,” said Saslaw during a committee hearing.
“I agree with you,” said Connor Kish, legislative and political director for the Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club.
Nevertheless, a majority of Democrats on the committee voted to kill the bill.
Nuclear is “simply not renewable,” said Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville.
Kish said classifying nuclear as a renewable source that would count toward the utilities’ annual goals under the Virginia Clean Economy Act would diminish their incentive to invest in traditional renewable sources like wind and solar.
In addition to setting retirement dates for fossil fuel plants, the VCEA mandates that utilities source an increasing percentage of their energy from renewables every year, a set of mandatory targets known as the renewable portfolio standard, or RPS.
“I think that you’re seeing the growth of the offshore wind industry, and you’re also seeing the growth of the solar industry because the RPS allows that market to grow and solidifies their ability to grow their businesses and to make those investments,” said Kish.
Conversely, Brett Vassey, CEO of the Virginia Manufacturers Association, supported the bill, noting advancements in fuel generation are underway and could give rise to domestic and local economic opportunities.
“The entire supply chain is American made and in Virginia,” Vassey said.
Democrats were also wary of a provision in the bill that would have labeled hydrogen a renewable energy source.
Hydrogen energy is generated through electrolysis but can be produced using a range of energy sources, including wind, solar and natural gas.
That variability in hydrogen sources led to opposition from Kim Jemaine, policy director for Advanced Energy United, an association representing the renewable energy industry.
“While green or clean hydrogen may be [renewable], the production of forms can create substantial emissions,” Jemaine said during a hearing.“This legislation doesn’t qualify for hydrogen at all. It uses that term broadly, which we think is problematic.”
A proposed amendment to the bill from Sen. Steve Newman, R-Bedford that would have prevented hydrogen produced from coal or natural gas from being classified as renewable failed to overcome Democrats’ worries.
Passed: A power innovation fund
The lone nuclear bill to survive the session was legislation to establish a new energy research and development fund.
Youngkin announced the idea for the fund in October after unveiling his energy plan. He initially proposed $10 million in startup funding, with half going toward the development of an SMR in Southwest Virginia.
Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, and Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier, carried the bills to create the fund, which they described as a way to draw on federal dollars to create a competitive grant program that would incentivize the development of innovative technology. The legislation would have the Department of Energy set up a program with the Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium that would “fund nuclear energy workforce development programming and … assist with site selection for future small modular reactor projects in Virginia.”
“It supports energy innovation, and hopefully the establishment of the subsequent supply chain and will attract these cutting-edge assets to the ground,” said O’Quinn.
Although Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, questioned the use of taxpayer dollars to encourage industry development when investor-owned utilities are billion-dollar companies, the measure received bipartisan support.
Vogel argued other states like North Carolina have similar efforts to develop the industry underway.
The proposal “will ensure that there is meaningful and significant contributions to the commonwealth in terms of the large-scale number of future nuclear energy jobs as well as the overall betterment of our community,” testified Lane Carasik, an assistant professor in Virginia Commonwealth University’s Department of Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering.
Dominion SMR plans
The failure of the pilot program legislation doesn’t mean Dominion won’t be able to pursue the addition of a small modular reactor to its energy portfolio. Current law allows the utility to apply for approval of one from the SCC, as well as from the federal Nuclear Energy Regulatory Commission and local officials.
The utility mentioned the potential use of an SMR for the first time in its most recent integrated resource plan, a guidance document that outlines the utility’s future plans. Flowers said the next plan would include further details on potential costs, locations, and vendors.
“We’re evaluating sitting, we’re evaluating technologies, we’re certainly working on timelines,” Flowers said. “It’s reasonable to expect that that first SMR could be operational in the state in the early 2030s.”
While costs could be high, Flowers said Dominion wouldn’t support any plan that requires the company to hold customers harmless for SMR construction costs.
“These facilities will take time to develop and construct, and if you put in certain constraints that don’t balance the risks associated with that, it’s just going to make it really difficult for the company to deploy SMRs when all 100% of the risk is put on the company,” Flowers. “I think there’s got to be a balance in how that’s deployed, and that’s up for the SCC to determine.”
Potential sites could include current Dominion plants, which have existing infrastructure, as well as former coal-powered facilities, which could make the company eligible for incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act. Greenfield sites, or land that hasn’t been developed, are also under consideration.
“I do expect that initially, our first site will be greenfield. It will be on a site that is co-located with nuclear, at an industrial site, or in the coalfield region,” Flowers said.
Dominion has pointed to numerous benefits SMRs could produce: Their smaller size compared to traditional nuclear plants means they use about one-third less fuel and generate less waste. Tax incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act for carbon-free generation will help reduce costs, Flowers said and can allow increased use of solar and wind by helping maintain reliability.
“The deployment of nuclear enables the further deployment of other renewable generation,” Flowers said. “Without a carbon-free resource that can really fill in the gaps when those resources aren’t generating, it’s going to be difficult to really further the penetration of other resources like solar and wind.”
And although they are smaller than traditional nuclear plants, advocates say SMRs can still produce a lot of power. In an October interview with the Mercury, Rex Geveden, president and CEO of BWX Technologies, said an SMR could power all of Roanoke, a city with a population of about 100,000.
“The idea behind small modular reactors is to take those large plants and literally shrink them down,” Geveden said then.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Report: VA state agencies, public colleges not complying with FOIA
A new report finds Virginia’s state agencies are failing to post key Freedom of Information Act links.
The Virginia Coalition for Open Government report finds that of 114 state agency websites, less than 12% provided information about the rights and responsibilities of Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act.
On 11% of websites, the information simply couldn’t be found. Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said improvement requires commitment.
“The rules have been in place for a long, long time,” said Rhyne, “and I understand that sometimes there’s going to be a disconnect between the people who create websites and the ones who do FOIA. You know, they might not be talking to each other. But, it’s just really a statutory requirement.”
She added that some websites might not be in total compliance with FOIA’s rules but noted that they should be in better compliance than how they were found.
Other information in the report finds about 85% of the websites had information regarding costs for providing records on FOIA. But, only 12% of websites had the most up-to-date language from 2022.
A combined 72% of websites either quoted outdated language or merely paraphrased the current statute.
But, the report didn’t just examine state agencies. It also examined compliance among Virginia’s public colleges and universities.
The report found only 7 of the 17 websites for these schools had direct links to the rights and responsibilities of the state’s Freedom of Information Act.
Rhyne said FOIA is a citizen’s law, which should make it easy for people to understand how their government works.
“Citizens are not necessarily well tuned in to how a particular government is organized,” said Rhyne. “They need to know where I go to submit my FOIA request. FOIA itself is also very complex.”
There were some anomalies with the report, meaning certain agencies aren’t subject to Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act.
One such anomaly is the state’s Supreme Court, which has taken the position that it’s not subject to FOIA – not for its case records or administrative records in the Office of Executive Secretary.
However, an internal process for requesting administrative records is similar to FOIA, albeit more restrictive.
Virginia has rolled out its third version of history standards. Critics say problems remain.
The Virginia Department of Education’s newest draft of the state’s history and social science standards aims to address objections raised this fall over content and omissions. However, some history and education groups claim lingering issues must be addressed as the agency prepares to host a series of public hearings on the latest version beginning March 13 in Williamsburg.
The newest draft of the standards requires students to analyze “The Final Solution,” the euphemism used by the Nazi regime for the mass killing of Jewish people during the Holocaust and includes mentions of Juneteenth, the Chinese Exclusion Act, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, all of which were excluded from the last draft.
The draft also requires high school students to study the gay rights movement, an issue omitted in the previous draft and corrects an erroneous statement that Virginia’s capital was moved from Jamestown to Williamsburg in the 18th century. The capital was moved from Williamsburg to Richmond in 1780.
The in-person hearing in Williamsburg is the first of six events scheduled across the comm
onwealth to get public feedback on the standards, which outline learning expectations for every student in Virginia.
The state’s history and social science standards must be reviewed every seven years by law. The Virginia Department of Education began its most recent review under Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration in October 2020 and produced an initial draft last August based on input from thousands of Virginians, educators, and organizations.
But in August, the review process took a notable turn when Jillian Balow, the former Superintendent of Public Instruction under Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration, asked the Board of Education to delay its review of the draft to correct what VDOE called “serious errors and omissions.” A new draft put forward in November caused a firestorm of controversy over its exclusion of influential figures and events and the separation of the standards from the curriculum framework, which details the specific knowledge and skills necessary for students to meet the state’s educational standards in various subjects.
Despite public pushback, Board of Ed accepts draft history standards for first review
Critics also questioned the lack of transparency regarding who authored the changes. The Department of Education has said nine outside individuals and groups contributed to drafting the standards, including the conservative-leaning Civics Alliance, Fordham Institute, and Hillsdale College.
Sheila Byrd Carmichael, a consultant hired by the department, described the draft standards as “deeply flawed” after her review.
Following a tense meeting this November, the Board of Education opted to delay its review of the standards and asked the Department of Education to draft a third version. That version was accepted by the board to be put forward for public review and comment.
Balow has since resigned as superintendent of public instruction. The Youngkin administration has not announced a replacement.
Some members of the board said the latest draft shows improvements from the prior version. Suparna Dutta, a Youngkin appointee whose reappointment to the board was recently blocked by Senate Democrats, described the draft as “fantastic” during the Feb. 1 work session and encouraged her colleagues to move forward with it.
However, education and other groups have continued to raise objections to the proposed new standards. Here are some of their concerns.
Content is ‘too complex’
Critics, including the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium, Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, American Historical Association, Virginia Council for the Social Studies, and National Council for the Social Studies, said the latest draft includes complicated material that goes beyond a student’s grade-level ability.
For example, the consortium points to the requirement that second-grade students learn about complex conflicts such as the War of 1812 and figures such as Steve Jobs and Jonas Salk, who the group says would require considerable background knowledge to understand.
The history groups also say it’s inappropriate to require second graders to learn about the state motto, the image on the Virginia flag, and its meaning. Virginia’s motto is the Latin phrase “Sic semper tyrannis” — “thus always to tyrants” — and its flag features a nude female figure standing on top of a murdered king.
“This is far too complex for students to understand in terms of needed context and background knowledge, and it is further socially inappropriate to expose 7- and 8-year-old children to depictions of nudity and political violence and assassination,” the history groups said in a Jan. 17 response. “This standard is more appropriately placed in the secondary level.”
More mistakes and omissions
Critics say the latest draft still continues to have mistakes and omissions, including the omission of geographical themes and Indigenous Peoples’ Day from the elementary curriculum.
“The name of Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a holiday is not a matter of opinion; it is a presidential proclamation,” wrote the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium, Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, American Historical Association, Virginia Council for the Social Studies and National Council for the Social Studies in their Jan. 17 response to the drafts.
The history groups said the draft should have mentioned that Indigenous Peoples’ Day replaced Columbus Day because Indigenous people view Columbus as a colonizer rather than a discoverer.
Additionally, they say the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks are incorrectly placed in another section about the Cold War.
“[It] has nothing to do with 9/11,” the groups wrote. “These are not matters of interpretation; they are straightforward facts.
Former Democratic state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, who has since been elected to Congress, also criticized the ongoing omission from the draft standards of discussions of the history or modern-day culture of the Latino community and Asian American and Pacific Islanders.
Coursework sequencing
Critics say the proposed course sequencing — the order in which students will learn specific coursework under the standards — will cause significant disruptions. The latest draft proposes to move selected high school coursework to the middle school level and certain middle school coursework to the elementary level.
The Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium, Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, American Historical Association, Virginia Council for the Social Studies, and National Council for the Social Studies claim the changes would “negatively” impact educators, schools, and students already in the middle of a particular course sequence.
“Making these changes without allowing time for the creation of high-quality, enriching, and age-appropriate supporting resources will disrupt student learning and negatively affect social studies education,” the groups wrote in January. “Without sufficient evidence, research, and data that the re-sequencing of these courses improves student learning, we cannot support the order prescribed in the January draft standards.”
Board member Alan Seibert, a Youngkin appointee, also expressed concern about how the current draft language does not provide enough flexibility for school divisions at the Feb. 1 work session. The January draft states schools are “strongly encouraged” to adopt its recommended history and social science course sequence.
“Maybe we’ve been kind of prescriptive on the grade levels here because people thought we weren’t being prescriptive enough, but I just don’t want to undo long-term, local-built approaches to meaning and content,” Seibert said.
Christonya Brown, the Department of Education’s history and social science education coordinator, recommended during a Feb. 1 work session that the board consider adjusting the draft language to make it clearer to school divisions that they can keep their current course sequences in place.
Draft relies on the high rate of memorization
Last month, speakers at the board’s public hearing expressed displeasure with the high rate of memorization they said the latest standards would require.
According to the history groups, a total of 187 figures are featured in the draft, and fourth-grade students would also be required to identify the spouses of the eight U.S. presidents from Virginia.
The history groups said this method is not “viable,” and the amount of content knowledge is “unrealistic unsustainable, and poorly designed, presenting standards that teach students what to think, not how to think.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia health groups back effort to crack down on THC products
The leaders of four Virginia healthcare groups are urging Gov. Glenn Youngkin to sign legislation that would impose strict new limits on hemp-derived products that contain intoxicating amounts of THC, the compound in marijuana that gets users high, as potential fines on retailers that sell them.
In the letter dated Thursday, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, Medical Society of Virginia, Virginia College of Emergency Physicians, and Virginia chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics called the bills “critically important to public health and safety.”
“They are especially important to ensure the well-being of children, many of whom have been poisoned after accessing and ingesting unregulated delta-8-THC, delta-9-THC, and other synthetic marijuana-like products,” the coalition wrote. “As healthcare workers, our members have been alarmed by the recent surge of cases involving children who consumed these products.”
Data from Virginia hospitals collected by the VHHA shows a sizable uptick in pediatric emergency room visits related to cannabis ingestion. There were 369 such visits in the third quarter of 2021. The number grew to 583 visits in the second quarter of 2022, the most recent period for which data was available. The aggregate data doesn’t include specific information on the types of THC products driving the spike.
Virginia lawmakers pass bill to get tougher on hemp that gets you high
Youngkin has already signaled his support for closing what critics say are easily exploitable loopholes in the state’s cannabis laws. Retail marijuana sales for recreational use remain banned in Virginia, but smoke shops and convenience stores have started offering a variety of unregulated alternatives — often derived from hemp — that can give users a similar but usually milder high.
The identical bills require all businesses selling “an industrial hemp extract or food containing an industrial hemp extract” to have a permit from the state. Under the pending law, those products could only contain up to 0.3% THC and two milligrams of THC per package. The legislation also includes more stringent labeling rules disclosing what goes into each product. Businesses that violate the proposed rules would be subject to fines of up to $10,000 per day.
The legislation, which was approved with bipartisan support, has drawn strong pushback from the hemp industry.
In a letter earlier this week, the Virginia Cannabis Association criticized the proposal as overbroad, saying it threatened to “destroy a thriving industry.”
“The result will be the elimination of thousands of jobs and the loss of billions of dollars in economic impact while strengthening the black market for out-of-state unregulated cannabinoids,” the association wrote in a letter to Youngkin Tuesday.
Specifically, the Cannabis Association raised concerns that the legislation’s broad definition of THC, coupled with the provision restricting THC to two milligrams per package, could end up outlawing non-intoxicating CBD products.
“Used mainly for pain relief, these non-intoxicating and non-addictive products are an acceptable alternative for many people who don’t want to use opioids or marijuana,” the association wrote.
The industry group also objected to a proposed rule requiring the addition of bittering substances to any cannabis products not meant to be ingested, arguing state regulators lack the expertise to figure out which bittering agents “are safe and appropriate for use in lip balms, eye and skin care products and vaginal or rectal suppositories.”
Without naming names, the letter from the healthcare groups criticized “misleading and inaccurate claims” by opponents of the bills.
“Sellers who violate these common-sense provisions should face civil penalties,” the health care organizations said in their letter.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
