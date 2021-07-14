Meet the Candidates
Youngkin, Sears, Miyares release assessment of Virginia’s economy
Republican nominee for governor Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor Winsome Sears, and Republican nominee for attorney general Jason Miyares released the following assessment and statements on July 14, 2021, regarding Virginia’s economy following CNBC’s report. While business accolades are good for the Commonwealth, Virginia is not performing like the top state for business, and disappointingly, Virginia ranks among the worst states for the cost of living (#32) and cost of doing business (#26), and in the middle of the country for infrastructure (#24).
Youngkin’s top priority is making Virginia the best place in America to live and work and raise a family, and as governor, he will be laser-focused on delivering real results for all Virginians.
“The status quo is failing Virginia families and workers,” said Youngkin, Sears, and Miyares. “Under Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam, our Commonwealth has fallen behind our competitor states and is growing slower and providing fewer opportunities. That may be acceptable to our opponents, but we think Virginians deserve better. If we are given the privilege of serving Virginia, we will wake up every day focused on improving the lives of everyone who calls our Commonwealth home and making sure they are empowered to earn a bigger paycheck, work hard, get ahead, and pursue their dreams. By working together, we can and will bring a brighter day to Virginia.”
Youngkin spoke with reporters in Richmond Tuesday, telling NBC 12, “Unfortunately, Virginia hasn’t performed like the number one state to do business in, and we’ve watched our cost of living and our cost of doing business be ranked literally in the bottom half.”
This is the reality in Virginia:
• There are roughly 200,000 fewer Virginians in the workforce than there were in March 2020.
• Virginia’s labor force participation rate is at the lowest level in recorded history.
• While Terry McAuliffe brags about Virginia adding 200,000 jobs when he was governor, if Virginia had grown as fast as our competitor states during that time, Virginia would have added 380,000 jobs.
• While Terry McAuliffe was governor, states such as New Jersey, Massachusetts, Tennessee, and Colorado added 200,000 or more jobs, North Carolina added 350,000 jobs, and competitor states such as Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina grew at least 90% faster during that time.
• In terms of economic growth, since McAuliffe became governor, Virginia’s GDP has grown slower than its competitor states, including Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and Texas.
• According to a 2021 analysis by The Blueprint, Virginia ranks 49th in the country when it comes to the best state to start a small business.
• Since McAuliffe became governor, Virginia has had negligible net firm formation, adding less than 4,000 firms. Competitor states on average grew at a rate greater than twice Virginia’s.
• Virginia’s cost of living is higher than the national average and higher than competitor states North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and Texas, according to Council for Community and Economic Research.
• People are voting with their feet. Over the last few years, more Virginians are moving away from Virginia than are moving to Virginia from the other 49 states.
Even by CNBC’s flawed 2021 methodology, North Carolina bested Virginia in 7 out of 10 categories, including on the economy, business friendliness, and cost of living.
By a large margin, Virginia did outpace the top six states in CNBC’s brand-new category that prizes the McAuliffe-Northam critical race theory agenda and penalizes states that require a photo ID to vote:
Youngkin announces confirmed participation in three Gubernatorial Debates
Political outsider, successful business leader, and Republican nominee for governor Glenn Youngkin’s campaign announced on July 12, 2021, that Youngkin has confirmed his participation in three gubernatorial debates:
1 – Hampton University, Liberty University, and the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce in late August
2 – The Appalachian School of Law in Grundy on September 16
3 – A to-be-determined host and location in mid-October
“Glenn Youngkin looks forward to debating career politician and Clinton crony Terry McAuliffe, and hearing him explain his poor performance as governor,” said Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter. “We’re glad we were able to settle on a date with the Appalachian School of Law and the McAuliffe campaign, and we hope McAuliffe accepts the opportunity offered by Hampton University and Liberty University. We are in discussions with several entities to finalize the third debate in mid-October.”
Unlike McAuliffe, Youngkin committed in March to the debate at the Appalachian School of Law.
The Youngkin campaign expressed disappointment that the Virginia Bar Association (VBA) refused to correct several problems with its proposed debate, including the lack of a dedicated portion to economic issues and jobs, and its unilateral selection of Clinton Foundation donor Judy Woodruff as moderator.
“Unfortunately, the VBA refused to dedicate a portion of the debate to a discussion on Virginia’s economy and jobs, which proved to be an insurmountable barrier in our negotiations,” said Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter. “It would also be a conflict of interest to have former Clinton Foundation board member Terry McAuliffe being ‘questioned’ by a Clinton Foundation donor.”
Glenn Youngkin unveils plan to restore Academic Standard of Excellence in Virginia Schools
On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, political outsider, successful business leader, and Republican nominee for governor Glenn Youngkin delivered remarks outlining the first part of his comprehensive education plan.
“This campaign is about making Virginia the best state, the best place to live and work and raise a family, and there is nothing more critical to Virginia’s future than education. Education has the power to lift people up, to lift people out, to provide opportunities that they can only dream about, to realize the most vivid dreams. It gives every child a chance – every child – and when I’m governor, we will all be about giving every child a chance, to learn, to grow, to succeed, to believe. That’s what Virginia is all about,” said Youngkin.
Detailing the first part of his education plan, Youngkin said, “We must have the courage to set high standards. We must have the courage to invest in our students, in our teachers, in our facilities, and then we must demand results from our schools. As part of the first phase of my plan to restore excellence in Virginia schools, we’re going to raise standards. We’re going to absolutely create transparency, and we’re going to demand school accountability, and we are going to raise our sights on student achievement because student success should not merely be a talking point in Richmond. It is the pathway to unlimited success, and every Virginia child should be on that pathway.”
“On day one, I will sign an executive order returning Virginia’s schools to pre-McAuliffe standards. No longer will Virginia race to the bottom when it comes to expectations. We are setting high standards. Second, I will direct the Virginia Department of Education to protect advanced math classes and the use of advanced diplomas. We all know that our students need proficiency in subjects like math, to be fluent in the economy of the future. Third, we will refocus on the fundamentals of reading, writing, and math.”
“I’m tired of politicians lowering standards, lowering standards and yet calling it a success, setting our sights on the lowest common denominator instead of the highest hopes of our children. So here’s a simple fact: when he was governor, Terry McAuliffe and his political appointees lowered standards, and he dragged our children’s performance down with those diminished expectations.”
“I have a vision for the children of Virginia, that they would not just survive, but they would thrive in Virginia’s classrooms, that they would be challenged to reach their full potential, that they would have a rigorous curriculum that would prepare them for the workplace of the future, for the college opportunity of the future, and that all of our children will see their dream opportunity here in Virginia.”
The first part of Youngkin’s education plan will focus on Schools, Students, and Studies, and identifies key actions that can be taken to restore excellence in Virginia’s schools, including:
SCHOOLS
o Restore the standards by which our schools are measured to actual standards of excellence.
o Improve school measurement metrics so we can all see how our schools are doing and where help is most needed.
o Increase the number of Academic-Year governor’s Schools, like the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, with a variety of subject areas.
o Ensure schools are never again closed unnecessarily for extended periods of time.
STUDENTS
o Ensure all children can read, write, and understand math by third grade.
o Equip our students to be the top-performing students in the country.
o Ensure students with disabilities receive all the services, support, and procedural protections they are entitled to – and listen to parents and students.
o Put the power back in the hands of parents by providing them with the information they need to make the best decisions for their children.
STUDIES
o Offer more advanced math opportunities instead of holding students back from achievement.
o Direct the Department of Education to preserve advanced math classes and the use of advanced diplomas.
o Teach kids how to think, not what to think. Encourage critical thinking instead of Critical Race Theory.
o Remove politics from the classroom and teach all U.S. history — the good and the bad.
Town Talk: A conversation with Jay Butler, candidate for Supervisor in Warren County, Happy Creek District
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Jay Butler. Jay is running for the Board of Supervisors in the Happy Creek District in Warren County. A few points of his platform are:
- Ensure that similar incidents like the recent EDA scandal do not occur again in Warren County by critical inquiry and scrutiny of budgets
- Support our First Responders
- Scrutinize our School Board budgets to ensure funds are used for the best outcomes for our students
For more information, visit his campaign Facebook page.
Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. All local candidates are invited to participate in this 'Meet the Candidate' series.
Town Talk: A conversation with Vicky Cook, candidate for Supervisor in Warren County, Fork District
In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Vicky Cook. Vicky is running for the Board of Supervisors in the Fork District in Warren County.
Vicky has lived in Virginia for over 25 years and considers Warren County her home. Vicky is married to her former Naval Aviator husband of 25 years. They are retired and have been full-time residents of Warren County for over 7 years. They have four children and six grandchildren, two of which attended Leslie Fox Elementary, Warren County Middle, and Warren County High Schools.
Vicky says she has the ability to look at the “big picture” and that will make her a valuable addition to the Warren County Board of Supervisors. With her experience, knowledge, and integrity, she will bring the proper oversight, transparency, and accountability to the county government operations, economic growth, and county infrastructures.
Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss issues that are important to all of us. All local candidates are invited to participate in this ‘Meet the Candidate’ series.
Town Talk: A conversation with Josh Ludwig, candidate for Supervisor in Frederick County
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Josh Ludwig. Josh is running for the Board of Supervisors in the Shawnee District, Frederick County.
Josh says he chose to run because as a local citizen it seems that the current leadership has strayed from that focus. He feels we need to support our local economy, small business owners, and schools.
Josh says, “This he says can best be achieved when we present our citizens whom we serve with as much information as possible. For too long we have allowed budgets to become vague in details, raised property taxes either by rate increase or assessment and increased taxes on meals as a way to supplement our spending. We need a more analyzed approach instead of the same old raise taxes approach. I’m committed to budget transparency, lower taxes, and our individual rights as citizens, community members, and business owners.”
On May 15, 2021, there will be a Firehouse Primary (Republican Party Canvas) at the Millwood Banquet Hall, 252 Costello Drive, Winchester, VA 22602. If you live in the Shawnee District in Frederick County you are urged to vote for your next Republican Supervisors. This election will determine the Republican candidate who will be on the ballot in November.
For more information and to contact Josh, go to his website at www.JoshELudwig.com
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Glenn Youngkin, candidate for Virginia Governor
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Glenn Youngkin. Glenn says he is not a politician. He is a homegrown Virginian, and has spent the last 30 years raising his family, serving in his church, building his business, and creating jobs. Glenn also says he is guided by his faith, conservative values, and an unshakeable belief that Virginia should be the best.
Glenn said, “Political insiders and career politicians in Richmond are failing our Commonwealth with lives lost, businesses closed, jobs lost, and our basic rights challenged like never before. Together, we can bring a new day to Virginia with fresh ideas, shared values, and innovative solutions to rebuild and reimagine Virginia’s future.”
Glenn also announced the launch of his Election Integrity Task Force. As a political-outsider and business leader, Youngkin’s targeted five-point plan aims to ensure both Virginia’s election integrity and trust in the results.
“This is not a Democrat issue or a Republican issue, it’s a democracy issue,” said Youngkin. “Both parties have long raised concerns, and we must restore Americans’ faith in the integrity of our elections. I am proposing five common-sense steps to establish legal voting standards for our election processes. Virginians should not worry that votes aren’t counted properly or that improper voting occurred. I will ensure that all legal votes will count in Virginia. I hope all Virginians will join my campaign’s official Election Integrity Task Force and stand up for our democracy.”
Youngkin says he will make election integrity a top priority. “All Virginians deserve a voting process in which they have faith, and election results they trust. Complicated ten-point plans never get done, and we need results. ”
Glenn’s five-point election integrity plan consists of straightforward and common-sense actions:
Establish a politically independent and transparent Virginia Department of Elections;
Update voter rolls monthly to provide accurate voter information;
Strengthen Virginia’s voter identification in all methods of voting;
Verify all mail-in applications and ballots are legitimate and timely; and
Ensure ballot-counting integrity by requiring observer presence and the audit of voting machines.
Virginians can support Glenn’s plan and join his Election Integrity Task Force by signing up here.
Ensuring trust in the election process and election results is paramount. Election integrity is a bi-partisan issue with long-established concerns among both political parties. In 2016, a YouGov survey found that 42% of Democrats believed the 2016 election was “rigged.”
Learn more about Glenn in this Town Talk.
