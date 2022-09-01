State News
Youngkin’s office says no plans for abortion bill at special session next week
Abortion rights supporters are on high alert, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office says it’s not planning to introduce any abortion-related legislation when the General Assembly returns to Richmond next week.
The special session set for Wednesday is technically a continuation of the same session that ended June 30. The main item of business is expected to be the selection of a new judge for the State Corporation Commission, which regulates public utilities, banking, insurance, and telecommunications.
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision earlier this summer, Youngkin said he was convening a panel of Republican legislators to draft an abortion bill to be taken up “when the General Assembly returns in January.”
When asked if the governor intends to send down a bill for the special session, Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter reiterated that timeline and said the administration has “no plans at this time” to do anything on abortion in September. The governor has previously said he would support banning most abortions after 15 weeks, except for rape, incest, and when the mother’s life is at risk.
The procedural resolution laying out the rules for the special session prohibits senators and delegates from introducing new legislation unrelated to the budget or the election of judges. In June, Democrats in the House of Delegates tried to amend the resolution to take up a pro-abortion access measure, but Republicans voted down that effort.
Garren Shipley, a spokesman for House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said the House has received no new legislation from the governor.
“Were any legislation to come down from the governor, it would require us to be in session for three days unless there were 80 votes to waive constitutional readings,” Shipley said. “Our plan is to be in session for one day only.”
House Republicans have a 52-48 majority, far short of the number required to waive legislative rules, skip the committee process and force a same-day vote on a surprise bill. Democrats have a 21-19 majority in the state Senate and have promised to block any new abortion restrictions. Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, has described himself as pro-life, but it’s unclear if he’d break with his party on a major abortion vote.
Abortion rights groups are trying to rally their supporters to make a show of force in Richmond while lawmakers are in town. In an emailed invitation urging supporters to attend a pre-session rally at the state Capitol next Wednesday, the Virginia chapter of the National Organization for Women said it’s expecting an abortion bill.
“Red Alert: be prepared for danger,” the group’s email said.
Youngkin outlines steps to address teacher shortage in executive directive
Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive directive on Thursday to address Virginia teacher shortages through strategies that include hiring retired educators and targeting recruitment and retention efforts toward communities most in need.
His directive comes as the nation and Virginia face shortages of teachers due to such possible causes as highly charged political battles over education, the pandemic and dissatisfaction with wages.
“I’m frustrated that we have a shortage right now,” said Youngkin. “It’s been a persistent shortage over many years, and it hasn’t been closed, and that’s why today’s executive directive is focused on the near-term challenges, but also getting at some of these long-term solutions.”
Data from school divisions, which report their unfilled positions annually on Oct. 1, showed that Virginia’s teacher vacancies more than doubled from 1,063 in 2019 to 2,563 in 2021.
The Virginia Department of Education said the most critical teacher shortage areas are in elementary education, followed by special education and middle school education.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow and Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera joined the governor along with Republican Dels. Tara Durant and Phil Scott, who represent parts of Stafford County, on Thursday at Colonial Forge High School for the announcement of the new executive directive. The group joined community leaders, teachers, and students to discuss plans for addressing statewide learning loss.
Under the directive, Balow will be permitted to issue teaching and renewal licenses to out-of-state and retired teachers whose licenses may have lapsed. Guidera and others from the administration will be charged with developing legislative proposals to loosen regulations for teacher licensure and policies to support the provision of child care inside schools.
Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Gary Pan and Balow will also establish an apprenticeship program with school divisions to train and license new teachers, including paraprofessional educators.
Additionally, Youngkin directed education officials to establish a statewide model policy to create an apprenticeship program to train high school students to become child care providers and asked officials to raise teachers’ awareness of the state’s Child Care Subsidy Program, which assists families with child care costs.
Officials are directed to target grants for recruitment and retention bonuses to school divisions with the greatest teacher turnover.
Funds will also be targeted to improve teacher benefits under the directive.
On Thursday, Youngkin touted lawmakers’ inclusion in the state budget of 10% raises for teachers over the next two years and funding for lab schools and school construction and renovations.
However, teacher advocates raised concerns over teacher pay and highly politicized working environments.
James Fedderman, president of the Virginia Education Association, an organization representing more than 40,000 teachers and school support professionals, said the governor’s directive has ideas the membership can support but doesn’t offer serious investments to address the teacher shortage.
Fedderman said educators have been seeking competitive salaries and additional aid to high-poverty schools through the at-risk add-on — a funding tool that allocates additional dollars to low-income students.
10 teaching endorsement areas with critical shortages, 2022-23
- Elementary education, pre-K-6
- Special education
- Middle education, grades 6-8
- Career and technical education
- Mathematics grades 6-12 (including Algebra 1)
- Science (secondary)
- Foreign language pre-K-12
- English (secondary)
- History and social science (secondary)
- Health and physical education
Source: Virginia Department of Education
Additionally, he said educators recommend lifting the “support cap,” which limits state aid for critical school positions, investing in community school models to break down barriers to education faced by many students, and fully funding the Standards of Quality set by the Virginia Board of Education.
“Our current budget surplus could be used effectively to solve this problem, which affects all Virginia’s citizens,” Fedderman said. “By what he decides to do with those funds, our governor will show us if he truly values education and solving our teacher shortages.”
Democratic Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, a teacher who represents Henrico, said the directive makes sense, and he supports the efforts by the governor’s administration, but there needs to be more.
“I think anything we can do is doing right by kids,” said VanValkenburg. “I like that pay is moving in the right direction, and I hope that he continues forward like Gov. [Ralph] Northam did in making us more competitive with teacher pay, but he’s also got to stop politicizing the classroom because the constant politicization of curriculum, teachers and public schools is dragging down morale and people don’t like working in a work environment that’s toxic.”
Other challenges potentially linked to recruitment and retention problems include inadequate funding for schools that are not fully accredited.
Schools without full accreditation have a higher concentration of inexperienced teachers compared to fully accredited schools, found one VEA report.
Additionally, schools without full accreditation had twice the teacher vacancy rates in October 2021 than fully accredited schools.
The Department of Education will not have data on unfilled teacher positions for 2022-23 until next fall. Data on unfilled teacher vacancies for 2021-22 are expected in the fall.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Governor Youngkin participates in newly branded Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI Enforcement and Public Education Campaign
RICHMOND, VA – September 1, 2022, marks the launch of Virginia’s 2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement and public education campaign. Formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, the campaign is in its 21st year of reminding Virginians of the dangers of impaired driving. The enforcement period of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over will occur through Labor Day and resume throughout the 2022 winter holiday season.
“Given the rise in alcohol-related crashes, it’s more important than ever that we continue our efforts to emphasize and practice safe driving habits to protect motorists traveling on Virginia’s roadways,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With more people on the roads this Labor Day weekend, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over will work alongside state and local law enforcement partners to remind Virginians to plan a safe ride home if they are drinking.”
Last year in Virginia, over a fourth (26%) of all traffic fatalities involved drunk driving representing a 9.2% decrease from 2020. However, the number of alcohol-related crashes in Virginia increased by 1.9%, and the injuries caused by those crashes rose by 6% in 2021. Nearly 16,000 people were convicted of a DUI in Virginia in 2021—a 13.4% increase from 2020.
“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over reflects a shared commitment to stopping impaired driving at the source,” said Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Acting Commissioner Linda Ford. “The message to Virginians is simple: If you’re old enough to drink, act like it. Do your part to save lives.”
The surround-sound awareness campaign and high-visibility enforcement remind Virginians to get a safe ride home after drinking or face arrest. The public safety messages of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, firsthand accounts of trauma care partners, and law enforcement play a critical role in helping keep impaired drivers off the road.
“On a daily basis, my colleagues and I work tirelessly in the emergency room, operating room, and intensive care units to save the lives of those directly impacted by alcohol-related crashes,” said Dr. Michel Aboutanos, who serves as Medical Director of VCU Medical Center’s Level I Trauma Center. “The devastating consequences of impaired driving are felt across Virginia communities, but they are entirely preventable. We must address the problem of alcohol-related crashes at the root and ensure that no one is getting behind the wheel after drinking.”
“The nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program is proud to partner with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles on the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign as we encourage all drivers to plan a safe ride home before a night of drinking,” said Kurt Erickson, President, and CEO of the Virginia-based Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP). “Since the campaign’s start in 2001, we have seen significant progress in mitigating the epidemic that is drunk driving. Alcohol-related crashes have decreased by 40%, fatalities have decreased by 31%, and injuries have nearly halved.”
Virginia State Police personnel will work through the holiday as part of Operation CARE – the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort. CARE is a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities, and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding, and failing to use occupant restraints. Virginia State Police’s participation in the program will begin Friday, September 2nd, and run through Monday, September 5th.
In addition, 92 Virginia law enforcement agencies will participate in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign through Labor Day. Law enforcement officers will conduct 383 individual saturation patrols and 31 sobriety checkpoints across the Commonwealth.
Complementing the enforcement, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is continuing its “Act Like It” public-awareness campaign. The campaign will accompany a new 30-second video reminding drivers that drinking and driving are irresponsible. To highlight the role of law enforcement, the traffic safety campaign’s “man-baby” character and his friend are met by a police officer outside a restaurant who commends the two for planning a safe ride home rather than risking a DUI. The campaign video reminds viewers that if you’re old enough to drink, act like it. Don’t risk a DUI. The latest video can be viewed here.
About
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is a high-visibility enforcement campaign aimed at preventing impaired driving and improving safety for all road users through awareness messaging and increased law enforcement presence on the road. Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is supported by a Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles grant to the Virginia-based nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP).
Governor Glenn Youngkin signs Executive Directive to address teacher shortages and launches Bridging the Gap Initiative
RICHMOND, VA – On September 1, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced new measures to address teacher shortages and recover learning loss. Joined by local superintendents, school board members, state legislators, students, teachers, and parents, Governor Youngkin signed Executive Directive Three: Addressing Teacher Shortages in Virginia Schools and launched the Bridging the Gap Initiative at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford County.
“I was thrilled to be at Colonial Forge High School today to launch these transformational education initiatives,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Children in Virginia have suffered the disastrous effects of COVID-related school closures; initiatives like Bridging the Gap and my executive directive to address the teacher shortages are necessary to get and keep students on track.”
Executive Directive Three: Addressing Teacher Shortages in Virginia Schools will:
- Let high-quality teachers teach by expediting teaching and renewing licenses whenever possible.
- Build the K-12 teacher pipeline with an innovative, no-cost apprenticeship program.
- Target teacher recruitment and retention efforts in communities and subject areas most in need.
- Connect teachers with childcare options and build the early childhood educator pipeline by training high school students as childcare specialists.
- Collect and provide accurate, timely data on teaching positions, including information on what is working for teachers and what is not, so we can better recruit teachers, retain teachers, and address shortages when they occur.
“Parents and teachers matter,” said Governor Youngkin. “This directive is a comprehensive approach with multiple solutions to ensuring every student has a great teacher in the classroom.”
The Bridging the Gap Initiative was also launched in partnership with 15 school divisions. It is a critical piece of our efforts to restore educational excellence to Virginia’s public schools through individualized data, Personalized Learning Plans, and training to cultivate partnerships between teachers, parents, and students.
“We must empower students, parents, and teachers with timely, actionable, and tailored data, as well as the tools and training to use that data to address learning gaps together,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera. “This transformational effort uses data as a flashlight to change conversations, decisions, actions and, most importantly, results.”
Bridging the Gap will:
- Provide individualized student data reports so that every K-8 student, parent and teacher has all of a student’s assessment information in an understandable, actionable report. This information about student proficiency and learning loss empowers these critical stakeholders to make the best decisions to ensure every child is prepared for life.
- Ensure every student who is not on track has a Personalized Learning Plan that commits to a set of actions that teachers, parents, and students will take to address learning gaps. These Personalized Learning Plans will be developed and executed in partnership with teachers, parents, and students.
- Provide comprehensive training to teachers on how to communicate with parents and students about where a student is academically and the steps that will be taken together to get a student to grade-level proficiency.
“School divisions across the Commonwealth have stepped up and answered our call to action to provide real-time data on students’ learning loss and chart a path forward,” said Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “This pilot is all about building partnerships – between schools and parents, between schools and our office.”
“Today’s gathering gave a great depth of voice to issues facing school divisions across Virginia – recovering learning loss and supporting teachers,” said Superintendent of Stafford County Public Schools Dr. Thomas Taylor. “I’m delighted that the Governor and other state leaders truly demonstrate a commitment to transparency, action, and recovery.”
“This directive has tremendous potential to mitigate our teacher shortage and significantly increase support for teachers, students, and administrators,” said Delegate Tara Durant. “Learning loss is an issue I care deeply about, and I’m grateful for Dr. Taylor’s leadership in bringing Stafford on board. I look forward to continuing to work with the administration in the upcoming session to bridge the gap.”
“Licenses and apprenticeships have been persistent issues for the next generation of educators,” said Delegate Phillip Scott. “In the wake of the pandemic, our Commonwealth faces a number of education-related issues. I want to thank the Governor for his commitment to ensuring every child has access to highly qualified educators.”
Executive Directive Three can be found here.
More information on the Bridging the Gap Initiative, including the 15 participating pilot school divisions, can be found here: VDOE: Bridging the Gap (virginia.gov).
Attorney General Miyares joins bipartisan joint letter with 37 states urging Congress to authorize states to protect airline consumers
Richmond, VA – On September 1, 2022, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares sent a bipartisan joint letter with 37 states to Congressional leaders urging them to take meaningful action and pass legislation that would authorize state attorneys general to enforce both state and federal consumer protection laws governing the airline industry.
Over the past two years, thousands of complaints nationwide have been made against airline customer service from airline passengers, including complaints about systematic failures to distribute required credits to passengers who were unable to fulfill pre-established travel opportunities during the pandemic.
“Flying is essential to millions of Virginians and helps support both our state and national economies, which means that consumer confidence in the air travel experience has a significant economic impact. For years, the federal government has failed to spur the U.S. Department of Transportation to effectively and efficiently respond to consumer complaints and state attorneys general have little to no authority to hold airline companies accountable when they break the law and abuse consumers. Congress must discuss possible legislation that provides more consistent and fair enforcement mechanisms for consumer violations to protect Virginians that are heavily reliant on the airline industry for personal and professional travel,” said Attorney General Miyares.
The letter also encourages Congress to consider shifting the oversight authority for federal investigations of patron complaints concerning airlines from the U.S. Department of Transportation to an agency more primarily focused on consumer protection, such as the Department of Justice or the Federal Trade Commission.
Attorney General Miyares joins the attorneys general of the following states in sending the joint letter: Arizona, Colorado, Alaska, California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.
The 21st century’s canary in the coal mine is a robotic dog named Spot
GLEN ALLEN — Coal miners had their canaries sniff out deadly carbon monoxide before the gas could overcome them.
Now, with coal on its way out, nuclear plants are turning to a 21st-century warning system to shield workers from radiation: a robotic dog named Spot.
“You can’t see radiation,” said Joshua Bell, a Dominion Energy nuclear technology and innovation consultant. “It is there, and you can only detect it, so Spot’s a really good way to understand stuff you can’t see before people have to go and experience it themselves.”
A 70-pound contraption designed by Boston Dynamics and powered by a lithium-ion battery, the four-legged robot can be controlled remotely, equipped with up to 30 pounds of sensors, cameras, and other tools, and programmed to carry out tasks. Since the engineering and robotics company introduced the technology in 2019, electric utilities like Dominion have increasingly been eyeing it as a way to reduce radiation exposure for workers at nuclear plants.
“There are a few dozen utilities actively using Spot today, and we’re seeing more and more interest all the time,” said Nikolas Noel, Boston Dynamics’ marketing and communications director, in an email.
Spot wasn’t designed specifically for use at nuclear plants, Noel said. Instead, “the idea was to create a general purpose industrial robot that was highly mobile and could perform useful work in a variety of areas, especially in places that might be dangerous or difficult for people to access.”
“Certainly nuclear facilities fit that criteria,” he said.
Dominion acquired its own Spot in fall 2021. The company, which operates the North Anna and Surry nuclear plants in Virginia, each of which employs over 780 people, currently sources about a third of its electricity for state customers from nuclear and intends to keep the plants running for at least the next few decades as Virginia phases out fossil fuels.
The allure of the robot was straightforward: “If I have a walking device that can use stairs and go around corners, I can reduce the amount of exposure I give to people,” said Joseph Rigatti, Dominion’s manager of nuclear technology programs.
Since then, the electric utility has been running pilots with the robotic Rover to see how it (Dominion employees agree Spot is an “it,” although “he” tends to slip into conversations after a while) can be integrated into the North Anna and Surry plants.
Bell and Rigatti, who are experimenting with Spot from the utility’s Innsbrook facility outside Richmond, describe a range of uses for the technology. It can be programmed to walk through a plant to monitor and map radiation or heat, detect leaks, and verify test results. It can carry cameras for remote technicians to watch. It can take instrument readings. It can help move used nuclear fuel to onsite storage facilities, as it did in a recent pilot at Surry.
“Spot’s just a wagon that can move itself,” said Bell. “We can use it with so many different instruments.”
The robot may also allow utilities to collect data they otherwise wouldn’t from high-radiation areas of plants where workers are barred except for occasional necessary checks to ensure equipment is operating properly.
“Current practice is unlock the door, a guy runs in, does checks as fast as reasonable to get the information and comes out,” said Bell. “But with Spot, we can go in, we can take the time to do thermography on the whole space. We can take the time to get up-close visuals of individual components, do a real in-depth survey, and gather data that (is) valuable, but not valuable enough to risk someone being in that space that long.”
But despite its utility, worker reactions to Spot have been mixed.
Unlike other robots, the technology isn’t intended to replace employees. But also, unlike other robots, Spot doesn’t seem quite robotic enough. At times, it seems downright doglike, capable of rolling on its side, trotting up hillsides, and stretching.
“There are just some that just the sight of it makes them nervous, and they walk away,” said Rigatti. “And there’s others that want to get right up and pet it like you would a dog.”
Bell, who has spent hours with Spot, said that even though the contraption isn’t voice-controlled, he still finds himself talking aloud to it, encouraging it around corners and up stairs with a cheerful, “Come on, Spot, we’re going to go here.”
Noel of Boston Dynamics said the robot’s canine design was no accident but a product of how the company intended Spot to function.
“Our robots end up moving like humans and animals not because we designed them to look like humans and animals but because we made them balance,” he said. “Balance and dynamic motion are characteristics we have previously only seen in animals,” and people tend to associate them “with lifelike movement.”
It’s precisely that functionality that lets Spot carry out tasks earlier-generation drones or other robots have been unable to undertake because of their inability to climb stairs or navigate tight spaces.
Even Spot is evolving, however. During an early trial at Surry, Rigatti recounted, he ran into a spot of trouble negotiating a tight turn on a stairwell and fell down the flight of stairs. Boston Dynamics has since rewritten his code specifically to improve his navigational abilities.
“Any place a person can go, they want Spot to be able to go,” said Rigatti.
The robot’s operational range at Dominion’s Virginia plants also is expanding. At the recent Surry pilot where Spot was used to move spent nuclear fuel, Bell said he realized that he was operating the robot from roughly 100 feet away for the first time.
“Really, that’s what we’re going for,” he said, “is being able to sit back, stay away and let the robot do the job as much as it can.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Youngkin administration outlines plan to withdraw Virginia from carbon market by regulation
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration announced their newest plans for how they intend to withdraw Virginia from a regional carbon market Wednesday, a move critics say is not allowed by law, would drain important state programs of funding, and would hurt the fight against climate change.
Acting Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles said at a State Air Pollution Control Board meeting that the administration plans to withdraw Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative through changes to the regulations that govern the state’s participation in the market.
The regulatory process typically takes 18 to 24 months from start to finish, after which the air board will vote on repealing the regulation.
The move is a pivot from the approach outlined in an executive order Youngkin issued at the start of his term. That plan called for a two-track approach that would first repeal the regulation through an emergency provision and then eliminate it permanently through the normal regulatory process.
The full regulatory process “will allow for public comment … provides some certainty and times well with the contractual period,” Voyles told the Virginia Mercury after the meeting.
Virginia’s three-year contract with RGGI, Inc., the body that coordinates the market, ends next year.
RGGI is a carbon reduction market involving 10 other Mid-Atlantic and New England states in which energy producers must buy allowances for the carbon they emit, and a cap is placed on overall carbon emissions.
The proceeds of purchasing those allowances are then returned to the state. In Virginia, they’re funneled into flood assistance and low-income energy efficiency programs. Virginia has received some $379 million in RGGI proceeds to date.
Under state law, electric utilities are permitted to pass on the costs of RGGI participation to ratepayers. The Youngkin administration has said those increased costs, which averaged $2.39 per month for Dominion residential customers, are a burden on ratepayers. Dominion has since stopped charging customers a specific fee for RGGI participation.
“RGGI is a bad deal for Virginia,” Voyles said, adding that the state can’t control the market costs for allowances, which have increased.
But groups like the Southern Environmental Law Center continue to say the Youngkin administration can’t withdraw Virginia from RGGI by changing regulations because the regulations resulted from legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2020.
“That’s not consistent with the law,” SELC attorney Nate Benforado said.
From 2010 to 2020, before Virginia joined RGGI, power plant emissions did not decrease, Benforado stated, referencing a March report on the program that the Department of Environmental Quality completed at Youngkin’s request. Emissions dropped over 30% with RGGI participation, he added.
“Virginia needs RGGI,” Benforado said.
Board response
Reactions from the seven-member board differed among the four appointees made by Youngkin, a Republican, and the three appointees made by former Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat.
Northam appointee Hope Cupit, President, and CEO of SERCAP, an organization that helps low- to moderate-income people in the southeastern U.S, asked whether it was constitutional to override the RGGI law passed by the General Assembly through regulations.
Cupit has previously said she received an email from an attorney with the Office of the Attorney General saying the air board doesn’t have the authority to withdraw Virginia from RGGI. A lawsuit seeking to force the release of that email under the state’s Freedom of Information Act is still awaiting an order from a judge in Charlottesville Circuit Court.
She also noted the benefits of flood protection programs funded by RGGI, given the recent flooding in Buchanan County.
“We feel forgotten sometimes,” said Cupit, who lives in Bedford.
Another Northam appointee, retired pulmonologist Lornel Tompkins, said one year’s worth of data on Virginia’s participation in RGGI is not enough to determine its effectiveness. She also questioned why the RGGI fee was being attacked versus other fees utility customers pay and said costs could be lower in the long run.
“Why are we not going after the General Assembly to change the rules, rather than taking away something from the state or the commonwealth which is turning out by some factors to be a positive?” Tompkins said.
Conversely, Youngkin appointee David Hudgins, executive director for the Virginia Energy Consumer Trust, an advocacy group skeptical of renewables, said he was concerned about RGGI’s impact on the state’s ability to appeal to business because of rising energy costs. Virginia has previously been able to attract businesses from the Northeast by touting its lower electricity rates, he said.
“If we get affiliated (with) the Northeast, southern states are going to start sending their economic development teams up here because our cost structure is changing and reflecting more of the Northeast than we do with the people to the south,” Hudgins said.
Another Youngkin appointee, retired attorney Jay Holloway, asked whether RGGI actually caps carbon emissions because it allows producers to buy allowances beyond the cap.
But Michael Dowd, director of DEQ’s Air and Renewable Energy Division, clarified that allowances can only exceed the cap by a certain percentage.
“There is a cap, in a general sense, because it is a regional cap. There is a finite number of allowances for sale,” Dowd said.
Environmental outcry
Several environmental groups rallied outside the meeting’s location at the Community College Workforce Alliance in Richmond, with rallies also held throughout the state in Roanoke, Harrisonburg, Woodbridge, Abingdon, and Virginia Beach.
In Richmond, activists displayed caricatures of Youngkin and former Environmental Protection Agency chief Andrew Wheeler while chanting, “RGGI is the law.”
Wheeler, who is serving as an adviser to Youngkin, was appointed to his current position after Senate Democrats stymied his nomination to be secretary of natural and historic resources. The Democrats’ move led to Republicans blocking 11 other Northam-era appointments, including two air board members.
Leah Jones, a coordinator with Virginia Interfaith Power & Light, a group focused on climate and environmental justice, called RGGI “an important stepping stone for our state to provide funds to those affected by energy burden and severe flooding while also providing an incentive … to act on climate and reduce Virginia’s carbon emissions.”
Jones and five other public speakers spoke in support of RGGI during Wednesday’s meeting. Virginia Manufacturers Association executive director Brett Vassey spoke against it, calling RGGI a tax and accusing it of being redundant given Virginia’s emission reduction efforts through the Virginia Clean Economy Act.
While the Virginia Clean Economy Act sets aggressive carbon reduction goals for the state’s regulated utilities, it does not apply to non-utility power producers, who generate more than a quarter of the state’s carbon emissions subject to RGGI.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
