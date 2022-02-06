Your cat has some surprising things to share.

“I’m not as independent as you think”

Even though we see each other every day, there are many things you may not know about me. For example, did you realize that I treat you the same way I’d treat any other cat? That’s right, when I sit next to you, lick you or rub up against your legs, know that I would do exactly the same thing if you were a small, domesticated feline like me.

In fact, I really like nice, warm humans. Some people think that cats are independent and would rather fly solo, but this simply isn’t true. We actually enjoy being around our humans more than playing with our toys, eating treats, and rolling around in catnip. If I feel like being left alone, I’ll let you know by growling, whipping my tail, or puffing out my fur. I’ll come around again when I’m in a better mood.

I also think it’s important for you to know that when I purr, it doesn’t necessarily mean I’m relaxed and happy. I sometimes purr to get your attention when I’m sick or hurt or to calm myself down in stressful situations.

Lastly, despite my best efforts, I hate sharing because it makes me feel anxious. So, if you adopt another cat, I probably won’t let it eat from my bowl or use my litter box. It’s best if you get us our own accessories.

Thank you for caring for and loving me,

XOXO Whiskers

“Meow!”

means hello in my language.