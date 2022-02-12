Your dog has some extraordinary things say.

“I understand dozens of words”

Even though we’re around each other every day, there are many things you probably don’t know about me. For example, did you realize that I have the mental capacity of a two-and-a-half-year-old human child? According to experts, I can understand about 160 words, including the names of objects and activities. Furthermore, like a toddler, I’m unable to feel complex emotions like shame, pride, and guilt.

You may be surprised to learn that I bark for several different reasons depending on the circumstances. For example, I’ll bark to let you know I want something or if I want someone to go away. I have several ways of showing my emotions through my body language. If you learn to decode my posture, expression, and movements, our relationship will flourish.

Also, I need to be stimulated for several hours every day to thrive, and I enjoy being around other dogs. If I spend all my time alone and only go outside to relieve myself, I may misbehave or become depressed. I need to chew, bark, sniff, play, and go on long walks to stay happy and healthy.

I look forward to playing with you soon,

XOXO Fido

“Woof!”

is how us dogs say hi.