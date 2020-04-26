Your home renovation: Plan it, Do it, Survive it

1. Plan

Are you thinking of making a change to the look or layout of your house? If so, be sure to contact an interior designer to help you make the most of the space you have. And if you’re planning to make major changes to your home’s structure, it pays to consult an architect who can create a well-designed and functional plan.

Whether you’re only renovating one room or remodeling the entire house, it’s important to obtain the proper permits. Contact your municipality to find out about local regulations and to complete any necessary paperwork.

Renovations can be expensive. Talk to a financial adviser to help you decide if refinancing your mortgage or getting a line of credit is possible. And to avoid unpleasant financial surprises, create a detailed budget outlining how much everything will cost including all labor and materials.

2. Do

Make a list of all the tools, equipment and materials you need for your renovation. Head to your local hardware store and get everything you need before beginning the project.

Consider buying more materials, like tile, paint, and flooring, than you think you’ll need. This way, you can be sure you won’t have to delay work in order to head back to the store to buy more. You can always return unopened boxes.

If your renovation requires more expertise than you have, don’t try to do it yourself. Instead, hire contractors who know what they’re doing.

For big projects, consider hiring a general contractor. They’ll make sure the work gets done properly and on time and will take care of hiring any specialists you may need, like electricians and plumbers.

3. Survive

Do you want to survive your renovation with your sanity intact? If possible, move out while your home is being upgraded.

However, if you don’t have somewhere to stay for the duration, give yourself a break by spending a few nights in a hotel or eating out a few times to take your mind off the project.

If you simply need to get away from the noise and dust for a while, go to a local spa for a massage or a facial. Alternatively, heading to the gym for a workout is a great way to blow off some steam. Or, if the whole family needs a break, you can go bowling, mini-putting or to the movies.

Once the work is done, it’s best to hire a professional cleaning service to get rid of all the remaining dirt and dust.