Your resume is your calling card

Writing a curriculum vitae is a very important step for anyone looking for work. A CV describes your professional career, your skills, and abilities. While it should always be concise, a quick once over should attract the attention of prospective employers, encouraging them to want to know more about you.

You may think creating an eye-catching CV is easy, but nothing could be further from the truth! A few proven rules must be followed to allow you to stand out in this competitive world. There are no excuses for poorly written CVs these days: Countless examples and templates are available for writing, updating, or revising a CV for those who need a clear, concise document.

If you want more personalized help, many human resources consulting companies will, for a fee, write your CV with the information you will have provided, either in person or online via the Internet. These specialists study each client’s specific case, create new sections in the CV adapted to their particular situation, and build a strategic page layout with the predominant key points at the forefront.

No matter how you do it, your ultimate goal is to be called in for an interview. Therefore, be sure to put all the chances on your side!