Your taxes are due! Should you hire a pro?

The tax deadline of April 15 is fast approaching! Are you running down to the wire to file? It’s not too late to hire a pro. Here’s when it’s time to call an expert.

1. You don’t have the time. Are you busy with work, hobbies, and family time? If so, hiring a pro to file your taxes is probably best rather than rushing through it and potentially making an error.

2. You’re inexperienced. A tax expert will determine the correct deductions, credits, and expenses you can claim on your tax return to help reduce the amount of taxes you pay. They can often get you a better refund than if you were to file yourself.

3. You have a complicated tax situation. If you own a business, are freelance, or self-employed, enlisting a professional to iron out the details is a good idea. The more complicated your situation is, the greater your risk of making a mistake.

4. You’ve had a significant life change. Did you recently get married, buy a house, start a business, or have a baby? All of these situations can impact your taxes. Therefore, having a pro walk you through it may be best. There could be deductions you don’t know about or expenses you never thought to claim.

If the government recently introduced new rules or credits, a tax expert can help you understand it. In addition, if you’re pressed for time, a pro can help you file for an extension.