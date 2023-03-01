Seasonal
Youth Art Month: encouraging artistic expression
Youth Art Month is a yearly arts advocacy program that takes place throughout the entire month of March. Created by the Art and Creative Materials Institute (ACMI) in 1961, the event promotes art education and increases community understanding and interest in art through exhibits, workshops, and other creative ventures.
Youth Art Month has several goals:
• Recognize art education as a viable component in the education curricula
• Expand art programs in schools and provide additional opportunities for individuals of all ages to participate in creative art learning
• Reflect and demonstrate the National Art Education Association’s goals that work toward the improvement of art education at all levels
• Direct attention to the value of art education for divergent and critical thinking
The signature event of the month is the flag design contest. The 2023 theme is Your Art, Your Voice. Each state selects a winning design that gets made into an actual flag, displayed in the CFAE YAM Showcase at the National Art Education Association (NAEA) Annual Convention. This year, the convention takes place in San Antonio, Texas.
Art helps children explore and express their thoughts and emotions in nonverbal ways, which can benefit them as they grow and mature. To learn more about Youth Art Month or how to get involved in your state, contact your Youth Art Month Chairperson or State Art Education Association.
George Washington: A leader and more
On Feb. 20, Presidents’ Day, we mark the 292nd birthday of George Washington, the first president of the United States. No American has been more recognizable, yet even those who knew him found him hard to explain.
Of his personal life, Abigail Adams wrote that “he has a dignity which forbids familiarity, mixed with an easy affability which creates love and reverence.”
The man who has given his name to a state, the nation’s capital, 33 counties, nine colleges, seven mountains, and 121 post offices was a Virginia planter, mapmaker, draftsman, surveyor, mathematician, politician, and military general. He was also a slave owner.
He was ambitious. As a young man, he pursued fame, fortune, and land ownership in whatever way he could. But during the American Revolution, he supported the cause with more than half of his wealth.
He did have a bad temper, and some say he was prone to loud cursing. But he had patience in other ways. At Yorktown, for example, the general put an end to unseemly celebrations among his troops, saying that it should be left to people of the future to celebrate.
Because Washington was able to balance leadership with restraint, he gave us a government strong enough to lead and wise enough to listen, says Richard Norton Smith, author of Patriarch: George Washington and the New American Nation (Houghton Mifflin).
As a slave owner, Washington disagreed with the system as it grew in disrepute and infamy worldwide.
In his will, he gave his valet immediate freedom and the 123 remaining slaves freedom upon his wife’s death. His wife freed them herself just a year later, in 1801, afraid to keep people enslaved who anticipated her death.
Interesting Things to Know
Black History Month: The daring life of Robert Smalls
He was a man seemingly doomed to live an obscure life, but Robert Smalls’ daring life defied expectations.
Born into slavery in the salty coastal marshes of Beaufort, SC, Smalls was contracted out to work in Charleston by age 12 and eventually learning seafaring jobs along Charleston’s wharfs. He was just 17 when he met and married his wife, Hannah Jones, an enslaved hotel maid.
By 1861, with the nation divided in the Civil War, Smalls, then in his 20s, had become accomplished enough to pilot the Confederate transport ship Planter, which ran missions along rivers and coastal areas. But in Charleston harbor, Smalls saw the Union ships just seven miles away and decided plan his escape.
In May 1862, Smalls and other enslaved people working on the ship brought their families on board — a common enough occurrence while the white crew was on shore — and sailed out to the Union Navy.
By stealth and skill, he sailed past Confederate forts to deliver his ship, and more importantly, his knowledge into the hands of the Union. His daring escape brought Smalls into national prominence. He was granted a sum of money for the surrendered ship and was appointed a pilot in the U.S. Navy. Later, he was promoted to captain for his heroism in battle.
During Reconstruction, Smalls returned to South Carolina and was elected to several terms in state government offices, then to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served five terms.
Fittingly, Smalls returned to Beaufort after the war and purchased his former owner’s home. His mother, Lydia Polite, lived with him there while he spent nine months teaching himself to read and write.
Smalls died of malaria in 1915 at the age of 75.
Love celebrations around the world
Although Valentine’s Day is a day of love in many countries, not all nations observe February 14 as a day of romance. Here are some celebrations of love that take place in other countries.
• South Korea. For South Koreans, the fourteenth day of every month is a day to observe love. Each month has a different theme. For example, May 14 is a day of roses, and December 14 is a day of hugs. April 14 is observed by single people as Black Day.
• Romania. Romania combines romantic love with rites of spring on February 24. Couples traditionally get engaged on this day. Moreover, many young people go into the forest to pick flowers, and some couples wash their faces with snow to bring them good luck.
• Wales. For the Welsh, January 25 is the day of San Dwynwen, a celebration dating back to the 1500s. On this day, lovers exchange wooden spoons hand-carved with intricate symbols of love.
• Spain. In most parts of Spain, October 9 is celebrated as the feast day of Saint Dionysus. In addition to local parades, men make marzipan figurines called macadora, which they give to their significant others.
• Estonia. February 14 is celebrated by Estonians as Sobrapaev, a celebration not only of romantic love but also of love among friends and family members. The day is observed with gift-giving.
Make February a month to celebrate all the loves in your life. Explore your local boutiques for thoughtful gifts and treats.
Who sent the first Valentine?
The first Valentine’s card that was decorated and poetic is attributed to the imprisoned Charles, Duke of Orleans, in 1415. He eased the pain of incarceration by writing love verses to his wife.
By the 1700s, manufactured cards became the most popular way to declare love. The cards were elaborately hand-painted and decorated with gold leaf, satins, silks, and exotic feathers.
Retailers now say that chocolates and roses are the best symbols of love. Candy or not, Feb. 14 remains the one day of the year for romance.
More
When we give flowers on Valentine’s Day, we follow a tradition that dates back thousands of years. Folklore tells us, for example, that when Cleopatra gave a feast for Marc Antony, she covered the entire floor with a carpet of fresh roses. Poets use the connection between love and flowers in their work. Shakespeare mentions the rose more than 60 times in his plays and sonnets.
How did Cupid come to be associated with Valentine’s Day and cards? Cupid, represented by a cherub armed with arrows dipped in a love potion, is a figure of Roman mythology. According to those legends, Cupid is the son of Venus, the goddess of love and beauty.
Why X stands for a kiss, and why is it disappearing? During the Middle Ages, few people could read, and even fewer could write. On occasion, however, they had to sign an important paper. In this case, they would make an “X,” often in some distinctive way.
A solemn kiss was placed on the X to give further credence to the document. Over time, the X came to stand for a kiss, according to the Washington Post, but the X also stood for blessing in centuries past.
Though people sign with their names today, the X tells the receiver to visualize that kiss — not for the document, but for the receiver.
But that is one tradition that may come to an end. The X (accompanied by the more mysterious O, denoting a hug) is replaced entirely by emoticons or video images. Along with the decline in paper messages, the traditional XO is probably history.
And one more
Bad ideas for Valentine’s Day
- Don’t give the same Valentine you gave last year.
- Don’t buy a size too big. When in doubt, buy smaller.
- Don’t forget your wallet for that romantic Valentine’s Day dinner.
- Don’t leave your date alone with your parents, siblings, or pet. Too much reality, too soon.
- Don’t give household appliances for Valentine’s Day.
- Don’t give your partner a ring that was meant for someone else. At least get the inscription removed.
Who was St. Valentine
Although much of the western world recognizes February 14 as St. Valentine’s Day, there’s no clear consensus on who he was. In fact, there are more than 10 people identified in history as St. Valentine. The Catholic church recognizes three saints named either Valentine or Valentinus. Here’s some lore about the historical Valentines that inspired today’s celebration of love.
Helping prisoners
Legend tells of a St. Valentine who helped religious prisoners escape torture and execution. Some accounts attribute this action to a priest who served in Rome, while others say the religious prisoners were in Russia.
Secret weddings
Two different people named Valentine were punished for conducting forbidden marriage ceremonies. One Valentine married young couples despite a decree by Emperor Claudius, who outlawed marriage because he believed single men made better soldiers. St. Valentine of Terni, a bishop, is also credited with carrying out unlawful wedding ceremonies.
An enduring message of love
A traditional Valentine’s Day greeting still used today is attributed to an imprisoned St. Valentine who fell in love with the daughter of his jailer. When he wrote to the young woman, he signed the letter “from your Valentine.”
How will you express your love this Valentine’s Day?
Food
Make Valentine’s Day dinner special with homemade red sauce
Transform basic pasta and red sauce into a thoughtful, hearty dish that your sweetie will love.
This classic Italian-American red sauce uses canned tomatoes (whole canned tomatoes provide better flavor than crushed ones) and is ready in under an hour.
For a spicier sauce, add red pepper flakes to taste. To transform it into a cream sauce, stir about 1-1/2 cups of heavy cream into the sauce at the end of the cooking process. Serve with high-quality pasta, either store-bought or homemade.
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1/2 small white onion, diced
4 cloves crushed garlic (add extra for more garlic flavor)
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (more to taste)
2 teaspoons dried oregano
2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning
1 can tomato paste (6 ounces)
2 (28-ounce) cans of whole peeled San Marzano-style tomatoes
1 large sprig of fresh basil or 1 tablespoon of dried
kosher salt
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
Open tomatoes, but do not drain. If you do not have an immersion blender or prefer not to use one, dump tomatoes and juices into a bowl and use your hands or a potato masher to crush tomatoes, then set aside. If you plan to use an immersion blender, skip this step.
Using a large pot, saute onions in olive oil over medium-high heat until they soften and become translucent. Add the garlic and continue cooking until the garlic begins to sizzle, then add red pepper flakes and cook for an additional 2 minutes.
When garlic turns light brown, add oregano and Italian seasoning and cook for another minute before adding tomato paste. Cook for an additional three minutes or until tomato paste softens and blends with oil.
Stir in canned tomatoes and their juices, then bring to a simmer. If tomatoes were not crushed before cooking, use an immersion blender to blend until the sauce is smooth.
Add dried or fresh basil and simmer for about 30 minutes to reduce the sauce slightly and allow flavors to blend and deepen. Drop unsalted butter into the sauce and stir until melted and incorporated.
Taste the sauce and add salt as needed before serving.
