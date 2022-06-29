Youth Empowerment Conference aims to help students find their paths

The 2nd annual YES Conference (Youth Empowered for Success) will be held at the Stimpson Auditorium at Shenandoah University on August 1, 2022, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and is open to rising Seniors and Juniors in the Warren County Public School system. Reaching Out Now is partnering with Shenandoah University to provide students with a series of presentations and interactive panels around wellness, networking, and leadership skills necessary to succeed in their personal lives, academics, and professional careers. Students will also be able to take a tour of the college grounds. This year’s theme is “Finding Your Balance”.

Registration is $15. Transportation will be available to Winchester from Skyline High School. Continental breakfast will be provided and lunch will be served at the University’s Allen Dining Hall, all are included in the registration costs.

Interested students can register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/364921117887

About Reaching Out Now

Reaching Out Now supports under-resourced youth to be the best version of themselves with preparedness to face the world with hope, purpose, and optimism. Serving students and their families in need of support in the school system through engaged community partners and a volunteer network. Through its programs, they provide opportunities and new experiences for all involved to reach their full potential.