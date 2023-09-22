Yvonne “Vonnie” Hedges Evans (1930 – 2023)

Yvonne “Vonnie” Hedges Evans, 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Vonnie was born on May 9, 1930, the daughter of Lula V. Murphy Hedges and S. Hunter Hedges in Hedgesville, West Virginia. In addition to her parents, Vonnie was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John W. (Jack) Evans III; a grandson, John W. (Johnny) Evans V; brothers and sisters, Earl, Hugh, Marvin, Ralph, Beulah, and Leona; and a niece and several nephews.

Vonnie was, first and foremost, a loving wife, mother, and homemaker who was devoted to her family. She loved and excelled at sewing, decorating, and gardening and created a warm and welcoming home for her family.

Left to cherish Vonnie’s memory are her loving son and daughter, John W. Evans IV (Donna Knox) and Patricia “Pat” Evans Sellers (Alben); grandchildren, AJ Sellers (Hunter), Wesley Sellers, Katie Sellers, Ian Evans and Mia Evans; great-grandchildren, Paxton Sellers and Libbie Sellers; and special friends Michelle Williams and Jean Huskin.

Vonnie’s life will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, at Maddox Funeral Home at 105 West Main Street in Front Royal, Virginia. A Graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, The Salvation Army, or to the charity of one’s choice.

The family wishes to thank Wesley Williams, RN of Freda Gordon Hospice, for the skillful and compassionate care he gave to Vonnie.