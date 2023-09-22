Connect with us

Obituaries

Yvonne “Vonnie” Hedges Evans (1930 – 2023)

Published

3 hours ago

on

Yvonne “Vonnie” Hedges Evans, 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Yvonne “Vonnie” Hedges Evans

Vonnie was born on May 9, 1930, the daughter of Lula V. Murphy Hedges and S. Hunter Hedges in Hedgesville, West Virginia. In addition to her parents, Vonnie was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John W. (Jack) Evans III; a grandson, John W. (Johnny) Evans V; brothers and sisters, Earl, Hugh, Marvin, Ralph, Beulah, and Leona; and a niece and several nephews.

Vonnie was, first and foremost, a loving wife, mother, and homemaker who was devoted to her family. She loved and excelled at sewing, decorating, and gardening and created a warm and welcoming home for her family.

Left to cherish Vonnie’s memory are her loving son and daughter, John W. Evans IV (Donna Knox) and Patricia “Pat” Evans Sellers (Alben); grandchildren, AJ Sellers (Hunter), Wesley Sellers, Katie Sellers, Ian Evans and Mia Evans; great-grandchildren, Paxton Sellers and Libbie Sellers; and special friends Michelle Williams and Jean Huskin.

Vonnie’s life will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, at Maddox Funeral Home at 105 West Main Street in Front Royal, Virginia. A Graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, The Salvation Army, or to the charity of one’s choice.

The family wishes to thank Wesley Williams, RN of Freda Gordon Hospice, for the skillful and compassionate care he gave to Vonnie.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Obituaries

Vivian Maxine Cameron (1935 – 2023)

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 22, 2023

By

Vivian Maxine Cameron, 88, affectionately called “Nanny” by her family, of Front Royal, VA, and formerly of College Park, MD, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at the Envoy of Winchester Nursing Home.

Vivian Maxine Cameron

Vivian was born on September 9, 1935, in San Diego, CA. She was a survivor of the bombing at Pearl Harbor in 1941. She was a full-time homemaker married to the late Maynard L. Cameron and is survived by her six children: Lawrence L. Cameron (Della) of Front Royal, Carol I. Cameron of Edinburg, Susan M. Foster (Bobby) of Bentonville, Diane L. Jeter of Sandston, VA, Clark P. Cameron and John P. Cameron, both of Front Royal; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Unger Norris, Sharon Unger Kirkpatrick, and Karen Unger Pysh, and their families. Preceding her in death was her sister, Claudia Unger Dennis.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Vivian will be laid to rest at Bentonville Baptist Church. A meal following the graveside service will be at Rivermont Baptist Church, 575 Catlett Mountain Road, Front Royal, VA. Sign the guestbook at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Envoy of Winchester and Winchester Memorial Hospital Critical Care Unit for their outstanding and thoughtful care over the last few months.

Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Ray Ruhling (1946 – 2023)

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 22, 2023

By

Ray Ruhling, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at his home.

Ray was born August 27, 1946, in Tacoma Park, Maryland, the son of the late Otto Ruhling and Gertraud L. Daugherty.

He graduated from American University, where he was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame.

Surviving is his wife of 53 years, Linda Griffith Ruhling; two sons, Erik Ruhling and wife Sarah Coburn of Tennessee and Joshua Ruhling and wife Summer of Woodstock, Virginia; one sister, Anita Sapp and husband David of Minneapolis, Minnesota; brother, Robert Ruhling and wife Holly of Scientists Cliff, Maryland; and five grandchildren, Winter, Silas, Anneliese, Astrid and Alice.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Joseph “Joe” Russell Nestlerode, Sr. (1950 – 2023)

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 22, 2023

By

Joseph “Joe” Russell Nestlerode, Sr., age 73, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 18, 2023, in Round Rock, Texas.

Joseph “Joe” Russell Nestlerode, Sr.

Joe was born the eldest of two children to the late Raymond Edward Nestlerode, Sr. and Lillian Irene Luchetta Nestlerode on January 1st, 1950.   He was a Civil Engineer specializing in bridge and highway construction for Nestlerode Contracting Company and later for Wagman Construction.

Surviving are his three sons, Joseph R. Nestlerode, Jr., Jason (Jamie) Nestlerode, and Casey (Angela) Nestlerode, and his seven grandchildren, Kyle Nestlerode, Collin Nestlerode, Reagan Nestlerode, Riley Nestlerode, Emma Nestlerode, Luke Nestlerode, and Wyatt Nestlerode.

Joe was raised in Lock Haven, PA, where he graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in 1967.

He also graduated from Norwich University in Northfield, VT, in 1971 with a degree in Civil Engineering.   After graduation, Joe returned to Lock Haven and married his ex-wife, Victoria Chalmers Davis, in 1971.  They divorced in 2001.

Joe dedicated his professional life to his passion: bridge and highway construction.   He spent the majority of his career as Vice-President and Lead Engineer for Nestlerode Contracting Company, where he worked on projects across the state of Pennsylvania.  Though he had many impressive accomplishments, some notable ones include the Jay St. Bridge in Lock Haven and the Jarrett Ave. Bridge in Castanea, the Rte 120 Bridge in Hyner, the Market St. Bridge in Lewistown, and the Rte 147 Bridge in Sunbury.   Joe, his brother, and his father partnered together to build Sunset Rinks in Shamokin Dam, PA.   The trio owned the rink from 1980 to 1995.

Joe moved on to much larger projects when he joined Wagman Construction as Project Superintendent later in his career.   Some notable projects while with Wagman include the Shenandoah Ave. Bridge in Front Royal, VA, the Harvey Taylor Bridge in Harrisburg, PA, the Masontown Bridge in Nemacolin, PA, and the Interstate 695 Bridge in Baltimore, MD.   Joe was also a proud member of the American Society of Highway Engineers (ASHE) and the Associated Pennsylvania Constructors (APC).

During his stay in Nemacolin working on the Masontown Bridge, Joe met his companion Kelly Smith.   The pair returned to Lock Haven, PA, then relocated to Front Royal, VA, to be closer to family and finally to Round Rock, TX, for Kelly’s career.   Kelly continues to live in Round Rock, were she works for Emerson Automation Solutions.

Joe was an avid outdoorsman and loved to spend his free time outdoors.   He had a second home in Potter County, PA, where he loved to fish, hunt, and snowmobile with family and friends.   He spent many weekends boating, waterskiing, and camping on the Susquehanna River in Lock Haven.   He coached Little Little Baseball and attended countless sporting events to support his kids.  Joe was also a member of Clinton Country Club where he enjoyed golfing whenever he could find the time.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Immaculate Conception Church at 310 West Water St, Lock Haven, PA 1774

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Fred Carl Rettberg (1965 – 2023)

Published

6 hours ago

on

September 22, 2023

By

Fred Carl Rettberg, 58, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 18, 2023, at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Fred Carl Rettberg

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 26, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Elder Gary Utz and the Rev. Chad Hrbek officiating. Interment will follow in Ivy Hill Cemetery in Upperville, Virginia.

Fred was born January 3, 1965, in Washington, D.C., the son of the late Fred Carl Rettberg II and Lucille Virginia Leonard Rettberg Curl.

Fred graduated from Warren County High School, Class of 1983, and attended Radford University. He has owned and operated Curl Plastering for many years. Fred was known to all as a hardworking, honorable, and generous man who always put his family above all else. He was a loving husband, supportive father, and kind friend to all. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and numerous friends.

Surviving is his loving wife, Donna Atwood Rettberg, who has been with him for 43 years; his children, Rachel Rettberg Alban (Carlos) of Arlington, Ryan Kurtis Rettberg (Meredith) of Hanover, and Amanda Rettberg Lonergan (Jack) of Falls Church; two sisters, Susan Rettberg Bowman (Greg) of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina and Kay Rettberg Trent of Winchester; and one granddaughter, Madelyn Marie Alban.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Edward (Bubby) Curl, and sister, Virginia Berthold.

Pallbearers will be Blaire Bowman, Tony Rettberg, Kirk Trent, Shawn Carrico, Art Saffelle, Tony Crim, David Downs, and Hugh Henry

Honorary Pallbearers will be Donald Atwood, Al Atwood, Eddie Morrison, Greg Bowman, Chad Wines, Chris Wines, and Chris Hendrix.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 25, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal United Methodist Church or to Happy Creek Primitive Baptist Church.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Timeka Aikens (1966 – 2023)

Published

6 hours ago

on

September 22, 2023

By

Timeka Aikens, 57, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at the Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.

Timeka Aikens

She was born on March 16, 1966, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Naomi C. Williams.

She graduated from Central High School in Woodstock, Virginia. She worked as a CNA and as a food service worker.

She is survived by her husband, Anthony Aikens; her three daughters, Antonia Aikens, Andria Aikens, and Anneisha Shelton; her four grandchildren, Annyiah Aikens, Avianna Aikens, Kaylani Reed, and August Shelton; and a host of family and friends.

Preceding her in death was her mother, Naomi C. Williams.

She will be remembered for her love of cooking, joking, and spending time with her husband and family.

A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center, 1600 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, Virginia 22630

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

David Wayne Stoots (1955 – 2023)

Published

3 days ago

on

September 19, 2023

By

David Wayne Stoots, of Bentonville, VA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on September 5, 2023, at the age of 68.

David Wayne Stoots

Born on May 27, 1955, David was the son of Velma Stoots of Front Royal and the late William ‘Bill’ Stoots. He was a plumber and the owner of A-1 Quality Plumbing.

He enjoyed NASCAR and camping and was an avid collector. He worked and played hard his entire life, always living for the moment. David enjoyed the comfort of his own home immensely. His passion was tinkering in his work van, where his creativity thrived.

 David’s 45-year marriage to his devoted wife, Charlotte, was a love story for the ages. Their journey began in intermediate school, and their bond only grew stronger with time. David was a loving father to Kari Wallace and her husband, Randy, and to Clint Stoots and his wife, Bex. He cherished his role as a grandfather to Caden and Gavin Wallace.

 In addition to his immediate family, David is survived by his sister, Kathy McLendon, and her husband, Joey, and his brother, Roger Stoots. He had a special bond with his nephews, Andrew Stoots and Robbie Walton.

 David will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His creative spirit, infectious laughter, and warm smile will forever remain etched in our hearts.

 In accordance with his wishes, a private family gathering was held to celebrate David’s life. If you wish to pay tribute to his memory, the family would appreciate donations to the Warren County Humane Society in recognition of David’s love for his dog, Secret.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading
Verified by ExactMetrics