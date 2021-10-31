Obituaries
Zander Benjamin Ward (2003 – 2021)
Zander Benjamin Ward, 18, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 25, 2021, in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 5 at 2:30 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Dr. R. Mark Jordan officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Zander was born April 18, 2003, in Winchester, Virginia, son of Dennis C. Ward, Jr. and Sara E. Long Ward of Front Royal. He was a 2021 graduate of Warren County High School worked for C&C Frozen Treats in Front Royal, and most recently was working for Papa John’s in Front Royal. He will be long remembered for his kind heart and beautiful smile. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.
Surviving with his parents are maternal grandparents, William and Betty Long of Front Royal; paternal grandparents, Jim and Carol Mitchell of Stephens City and Dennis and Jean Ward of Delaware; four brothers, Sky Long, Tristan Ward, Aidan Ward, and Sebastian Ward all of Front Royal; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Dennis C. Ward, Jr., Sky Long, Tristan Ward, Aidan Ward, Sebastian Ward, and Evan Martin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Silvius, Adrian Salmons, and Arden Doyle.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 4 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Zander’s memory to For the Cats Sake, P.O. Box 471, Flint Hill, Virginia 22627.
Wilbur Nathaniel Townley (1949 – 2021)
Reverend Wilbur Nathaniel Townley, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at his home.
A Celebration of Life in-person service will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 12:00 pm. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at First Baptist Church, 14 West First Street, Front Royal, Virginia with burial to follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Strasburg, Virginia.
Reverend Townley was born on February 25, 1949, in Warren County, Virginia. He was the oldest child of the late Wilbur and Dorothy Grayson Townley. He graduated from Warren County High School and received a bachelor’s degree in Biblical Studies from Carolina University. After graduating high school in 1969, he enlisted and honorably served in the United States Navy aboard the USS WASP aircraft carrier.
He accepted the Lord and was baptized in 1964, ordained into the ministry in 1982, licensed to preach in 1983, and was active in the youth ministry as well as other ministries at Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Further, he was ordained in 1987 by the Northern Virginia Baptist Association. He was a pastor or co-pastor at many churches over the years. He was the current pastor of Forest Grove Baptist Church in Amissville, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Reverend Claudia Gallo Townley, and his father, Deacon Wilbur Arthur Townley. Survivors include son, William Nathaniel Townley of Tampa, Florida; step-daughter Kelly Rose Marie Carpenter of Ashburn, Virginia; step-son John Brennan of Raleigh, North Carolina; sister, Patricia Townley-Booker of New Llano, Louisiana; sister, Anita Townley-Kellam of Martinsville, Virginia; sister, Dodie Townley-Adams of Front Royal, Virginia; five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Anyone who wishes to express or share their moments and sentiments, please send them via email to avirtuous2@gmail.com. We will include them in the funeral service program if received by Noon on November 3, 2021. Please include your name(s) in the correspondence.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are requested. In the interest of the safety of those attending the service, there will not be a repast after the services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Robert Daniel “Dan” Nicholson Jr. (1952 – 2021)
Robert Daniel “Dan” Nicholson Jr., 69, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Nicholson was born on October 12, 1952, in Rockville, Maryland to the late Robert Sr. and Elizabeth Kelly Nicholson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Mike Nicholson, and sister, Patty Nicholson. He retired from the Internal Revenue Service and worked in real estate around Front Royal.
Survivors include two sons, Robert D. Nicholson III and Louis Arthur Nicholson; daughter, Jennifer Marie Nicholson; brother, John Andrew Nicholson, five sisters, Diane Byrnes, Barbara Woodward, Linda Smith, Susan Henry, and Mary Ann Kincer, and numerous grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Davita Dialysis, 1360 N Shenandoah Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Charles Robert “Chuck” Klotz (1931 – 2021)
Charles Robert “Chuck” Klotz, 90, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Brookside Rehab and Health Center in Warrenton, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Klotz was born on October 13, 1931, in Runnemede, New Jersey to the late John and Dorothy Klotz. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Recker Klotz, and son, Michael Frankel. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and retired from Lockheed Martin. He attended Calvary Episcopal Church in Front Royal.
Survivors include his two sons, Dan Frankel and Bob Frankel; two daughters-in-law, Debbie Frankel and Cindi Cherry; 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, or to an animal shelter of one’s choice.
Miriam Lizeth Strickland (1963 – 2021)
Miriam Lizeth Strickland, 58, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held for Miriam at 11 A.M. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Interment will follow the funeral Mass at Good Hope Cemetery. Guests are welcome to join the family at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia between 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. on November 5 before the funeral Mass.
Miriam was born on February 11, 1963, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras to Miguel Angel and Norma Iscoa.
Surviving Miriam is her loving husband of 33 years, Edward Strickland; her children, Michael Strickland (Emily), Joseph Strickland (Heather), and Mary Strickland, and her fiancée Timothy Castano; her siblings, José Miguel Iscoa, and Norma Yamileth Iscoa Martínez; her grandchildren, Camille, Gregory, and Dismas; and her aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Miriam was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She died fortified by the Sacraments of Holy Church and asks for Suffrages of Masses, alms, and prayers.
Pallbearers will be Edward Strickland, Michael Strickland, Joseph Strickland, José Miguel Iscoa, Timothy Castano, and David D’Andrea.
Roger Evans LaCross (1941 – 2021)
Roger Evans LaCross, 80, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on October 25, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M on November 1, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia with Bryan Keyser officiating. Following the service, the interment will take place in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Guests are welcome to visit one hour prior to the service.
Roger was born on October 7, 1941, in Ohio to the late Raymond and Catherine LaCross. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Carl LaCross; and his sister, Karen Stupak.
Surviving Roger is his loving wife of 28 years, Nancy LaCross; his children, Tina Mamula (Mark), Christopher LaCross (Kimmee) and Bobbi Lee Halmo (Stephen); his step-daughter, Sandra Fox (Steven); his siblings, George LaCross (Debbie), Sharon Manbeck, Darla Brewer, and Debbie Grable; his six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Roger served 30 years in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and the Beirut Conflict. He was a member of the Masonic Temple and was a Civil War enthusiast. He absolutely loved Elvis and sang 130 of Elvis’ songs.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home. Due to health conditions, the family has requested that no flowers be delivered for the service.
Betty Lou McDaniel (1942 -2021)
Betty Lou McDaniel, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 11 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. McDaniel was born on October 28, 1942, in Washington, DC to the late William and Katherine Wiley Spencer. She was also preceded in death by her brother, James Michael Spencer.
Survivors include her husband, Douglas E. McDaniel; daughter, Terri Kreitzer (Chester); two grandchildren, Chad Kreitzer (Stephanie) and Cory Kreitzer (Lori) and six great grandchildren, Tucker Kreitzer, Amanda Kreitzer, Annabelle Kreitzer, Logan Jones, Lorayle Kreitzer and Madelyn Kreitzer.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.