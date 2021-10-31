Zander Benjamin Ward (2003 – 2021)

Zander Benjamin Ward, 18, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 25, 2021, in Front Royal.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 5 at 2:30 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Dr. R. Mark Jordan officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Zander was born April 18, 2003, in Winchester, Virginia, son of Dennis C. Ward, Jr. and Sara E. Long Ward of Front Royal. He was a 2021 graduate of Warren County High School worked for C&C Frozen Treats in Front Royal, and most recently was working for Papa John’s in Front Royal. He will be long remembered for his kind heart and beautiful smile. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.

Surviving with his parents are maternal grandparents, William and Betty Long of Front Royal; paternal grandparents, Jim and Carol Mitchell of Stephens City and Dennis and Jean Ward of Delaware; four brothers, Sky Long, Tristan Ward, Aidan Ward, and Sebastian Ward all of Front Royal; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Dennis C. Ward, Jr., Sky Long, Tristan Ward, Aidan Ward, Sebastian Ward, and Evan Martin.

Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Silvius, Adrian Salmons, and Arden Doyle.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 4 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Zander’s memory to For the Cats Sake, P.O. Box 471, Flint Hill, Virginia 22627.