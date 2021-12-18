Obituaries
Zene Davis Wynkoop (1938 – 2021)
Zene Davis Wynkoop, Sr., 83, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the home of his son in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Luis Camps officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Mr. Wynkoop was born April 18, 1938, in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late Rufus Heaton and Vallie Ruth McIlwee Wynkoop.
He was a veteran of the National Guard.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of over 60 years, Shirley A. Ludwig Wynkoop; two sons, Zene Davis Wynkoop, Jr. and wife Samantha of Oxford, Michigan, and Avery Sean Wynkoop of Front Royal; two sisters, Janice Elliott of Front Royal and Elga Stoneburner of Strasburg; and three grandsons, Zene Brandon Wynkoop, Dennis Brady Wynkoop, and Nathan Davis Wynkoop.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Buddy Wynkoop; and one sister, Ruth Coleman.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Wynkoop, Brady Wynkoop, Nathan Wynkoop, and members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Front Royal.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 20, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 493 Blackwell Road, #319, Warrenton, Virginia 20186.
Lisa Dawn Jenkins Walker (1965 – 2021)
It is with great sadness that the family of Lisa Dawn Jenkins Walker, 56, announces her passing on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Lisa was born in Front Royal, Virginia on April 15, 1965, to Charles and Dorothy Jenkins. She attended Warren County High School and graduated in 1983.
Lisa is survived by her three daughters, Emilia, Eva, and Erica Walker; mother, Dorothy Jenkins; sister, Wendy Moore; two nieces, Katie Hart and Mikayla Jenkins; nephew, Michael Medrano, and eight grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 11 AM at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Michael Medrano, Michael Anspaugh Sr., Jacob Sloat, Charles Ashmore, Balin Spinner, and Robert Newlin.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to the American Diabetes Foundation, 411 Hackensack Ave., Hackensack, NJ 07601.
Gordon Easton Smith (1924 – 2021)
Gordon Easton Smith, 97, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the comfort of his own home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630 with Sammy Campbell officiating. Guests are welcome to visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Panorama Memorial Gardens following all services.
Gordon was born on July 12, 1924, in Meridian, New York to the late Leon and Elma Smith. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mildred “Molly” Smith; his son, Joseph Simmons; his uncle, Medbury Smith; and his brothers, Carlton Smith, Phillip Smith, and Tracy Smith Sr.
Surviving Gordon is his aunt Connie Smith; his cousins, Terese Baldwin, Ruth Howell, and Bonnie Spoor; his caretaker, Flora Bradley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gordon served in the United States Navy during World War II on the U.S.S. Antietam was a Torpedoman 2nd class and was a member of the American Legion.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Baldwin, Raymond Spoor, Tracy Smith Jr., Timothy Smith, Westley Smith, and Easton Smith.
Thomas Charles Kirk (1944 – 2021)
Thomas Charles Kirk, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
Mary Ellen Tisdale (1949 – 2021)
Mary Ellen Tisdale, 72, passed peacefully from this life into eternal life on Monday, December 13, 2021. She was a resident of Woods Cove Assisted Living in Front Royal, VA and was surrounded by family, friends, and staff at the time of her passing. Mary Ellen was born on September 15, 1949, in Topeka, KS, and was the eldest child of Col. James William Tisdale, Jr. (USAF, dec.) and Sarah Wyatt Clement Tisdale (dec.).
Mary Ellen graduated from Bishop Denis J. O’Connell High School then attended Virginia Commonwealth University, graduating with a degree in sociology. She began her professional career in human resources at Computer Sciences Corporation in Virginia. Because of her passion for politics and the law, Mary Ellen moved to Minnesota where she graduated from Hamline University Law School; she made law review. Mary Ellen was a successful corporate attorney with Control Data Corporation for several years before transitioning to the position of general counsel for the Norris Institute, a philanthropic organization devoted to education.
For her entire adult life, Mary Ellen was a tireless advocate for civil rights, participating in marches, fundraising campaigns, as well as local and state political rallies. She attended two Democratic National Conventions with a delegation from Minnesota and represented persons living with disabilities. She was honored to be present at a Rose Garden ceremony at the White House when then-President Clinton signed legislation related to persons with disabilities. She was also honored to attend one of the inaugural balls for President Obama.
Mary Ellen was an avid reader, loved watching the news, and enjoyed entertaining friends and colleagues. She readily put others at ease and loved meeting new people. Mary Ellen was a loyal and devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, and a life-long faithful Roman Catholic. She was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
Mary Ellen was pre-deceased by her parents and her brothers James William Tisdale, III, and Richard Thomas Tisdale. She is survived by her sisters Frances Marion Tisdale Watson (Tim, dec), Lucy Marsteller Tisdale Setliff (Ed), Margaret Anne Tisdale Macedonia, Jeannette Merrick Tisdale, Theresa Clement Tisdale (Roger), Veronica Tisdale Wrubel (Chris); by her brother John Harrison Tisdale (Julie); by her former spouse Albert Essel Robinson; and by 11 nieces and nephews and 16 grand nieces and nephews.
The family will receive guests at a wake, which will be held 11:30-12:30 on Friday, December 17 at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 120 W. Main Street, Front Royal, VA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:00 pm. The Catholic Rite of Committal will take place at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 20 at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA at Garden of Good Shepherd.
Charles Roger Hawes (1933 – 2021)
Charles Roger Hawes, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at his home.
Services will be private with the family at a later date.
Roger was born October 8, 1933, in Warren County, Virginia, son of the late John Thomas and Della Dorothy Beaty Hawes.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a member of the Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion and the V.F.W in Front Royal. He retired after many dedicated years from H.N. Funkhouser in Front Royal.
He was married to the late Gloris B. Hawes.
Surviving is two daughters, Dee Hawes Donahoe of Front Royal and Kimberlee Dawn Hawes Leonard and husband David of Cocoa, Florida; one brother, Boyd K. Hawes and wife Mary Lou of Oakridge, North Carolina; one sister, Mae H. Collum of Thurmont, Maryland; six grandchildren, Leif, Aislinn, Kari, Tara, Christi and Tyler; eight great-grandchildren, Kyler, Londyn, Jackson, Anson, Hudson, Nora, Benjy, and Charley Nola; and a very special and dear friend, Barbara Curtin of Front Royal.
He was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.
Charles William Fidler (1949 – 2021)
Charles William Fidler, 72, of Mount Jackson, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.
Services will be private.
Charles was born on July 18, 1949, in Hume, Virginia to the late Burt and Laura Fidler. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Fidler; and his siblings, Bobby Lee Williams, Earl Williams, Margaret Ann Williams Chadwell, and George Williams.
Surviving Charles is his significant other for over 18 years, Margie Anderson; his son, Keithen Fidler; his granddaughter, Laura White; his great-grandchildren, Johnathan White, Karoline White, and Ciera White; his nieces and nephews, Penny Chadwell Kardis, Dora Lee McMichael and Edward Chadwell; and his beloved dog, Max.
Charles served in the United States Navy during Desert Storm. He was a member of the American Legion and the Moose Lodge. Charles, more than anything, enjoyed helping people.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the U.S.O.