Zene Davis Wynkoop (1938 – 2021)

Zene Davis Wynkoop, Sr., 83, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the home of his son in Front Royal.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Luis Camps officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Mr. Wynkoop was born April 18, 1938, in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late Rufus Heaton and Vallie Ruth McIlwee Wynkoop.

He was a veteran of the National Guard.

Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of over 60 years, Shirley A. Ludwig Wynkoop; two sons, Zene Davis Wynkoop, Jr. and wife Samantha of Oxford, Michigan, and Avery Sean Wynkoop of Front Royal; two sisters, Janice Elliott of Front Royal and Elga Stoneburner of Strasburg; and three grandsons, Zene Brandon Wynkoop, Dennis Brady Wynkoop, and Nathan Davis Wynkoop.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Buddy Wynkoop; and one sister, Ruth Coleman.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Wynkoop, Brady Wynkoop, Nathan Wynkoop, and members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Front Royal.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 20, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 493 Blackwell Road, #319, Warrenton, Virginia 20186.