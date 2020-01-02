This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 3rd

General Education Development:

Samuels Public Library invites you to register and attend the General Education Development course. This course will be every Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 A.M-12:30 P.M (except on school holidays or closings). The GED course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. The GED class will not be meeting the first week in January due to the New Years holiday.

English as a Second Language Discussion Group:

Samuels Public Library invites you to come out and join us for our English as a Second language discussion group starting. This is a conversational English language class for adults whose primary language is not English. All skill levels are welcome. Practice speaking English in a welcoming, group atmosphere. This group meets every Tuesday & Thursday at 10:00 am. This group will not be meeting the first week in January due to the New Years holiday.

Genealogy Nuts: Shake Your Family Tree:

Samuels Public Library invites you to a workshop for beginning to advanced genealogists. Discover your family roots with a team of genealogists who together have researched more than 50,000 names. Classes are held 1st & 3rd Wednesday nights at 6:30 pm. (January, 15th). The group will not be meeting the 1st Wed. due to News Years holiday.

Crochet Group:

Samuels Public Library invites you to come out and learn how to crochet or share your talents. The group will meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 10:00 A.M (January 8th & January 22nd). All ability levels welcome. This Group will not be meeting on the fourth Wednesday of the month due to the winter holidays.

Books & Beyond Discussion Group:

Samuels Public Library invites you to the Books & Beyond Bookclub Wednesday, January 15th at 10:00 A.M. where there will be a special poetry discussion. Participants will share a poem by Pulitzer prize winning poet Mary Jane Oliver, who passed away in January of 2019.

Library Closings:

The Library will be closed Tuesday, December 31st and Wednesday, January 1st in observance of the New Years Holiday. The library will resume normal hours of operation on Thursday, January 2nd. In addition, the library will be closed Monday January 20th in observance of Martin Luther King Day. Normal hours of operation will resume Tuesday, January 21st.