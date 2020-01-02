Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 3rd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, January 3:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Doolittle”
- “Bad Boys for Life”
- “Birds of Prey”
- “Fantasy Island”
- “Sonic the Hedgehog”
- “Onward”
Community Events
Ring in the New Year at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club New Year’s Eve Party
Ring in the New Year with family and friends. Enjoy the Dinner Buffet, Party Favors, Photo Booth, Dancing Music provided by DJ Bobby Lytton, 50/50, Door Prizes, Late Night Snacks and Complimentary Champagne to toast in the New Year.
Reservations are $65.00 per person, or get a group of 10 together and purchase a table for $600.00 to save $50.00.
Reservations will be taken until December 27, 2019, at noon, or until sold out. CLICK HERE to get your tickets!
Community Events
The Rotary Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Blood Drive: Give the “gift of life” and get a long sleeved t-shirt
All are invited to the Rotary Club of the Shenandoah Valley (The Area ONE|ders) holiday blood drive on Friday, December 27th, 2pm-7pm, at the Front Royal United Methodist Church (1 W. Main St. Front Royal) to be a hero and give the GIFT OF LIFE! Blood supply levels are especially low over the holidays.
Please visit www.redcrossblood.org for more info. While not required, you can speed things up by completing your RapidPass®. The process is simple, just 4 steps – and takes about 10 to 15 minutes. Get started with some initial information, read through the pre-donation materials, answer your health history questions and print, download or email your RapidPass® to yourself, and bring it with you. ONE PINT OF BLOOD CAN SAVE UP TO THREE LIVES! Thanks to all of the loyal regular donors, and welcome to future donors who would like to become regulars on this drive series that runs approximately every 56ish days!
- Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.
- Nearly 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.
WHY give blood?
You don’t need a special reason to give blood. You just need your own reason.
- Some of us give blood because we were asked by a friend.
- Some know that a family member or a friend might need blood some day.
- Some believe it is the right thing to do.
- Some do it for the free cookies and juice, cool sticker and time off from work.
- But EVERYONE enjoys the great feeling of helping save lives!
WHAT are the general Blood Donor Requirements?
- Be in good general health and feeling well.
- Be at least 17 years old in most states (16 years old with parental consent in some states).
- Weigh at least 110 pounds. Additional weight requirements apply for donors 18 years old and younger and all high school donors.
- Have not donated blood in the last 56 days.
Download the BLOOD DONOR APP to save time!
THANKS for joining us in helping to replenish the blood supply by donating! If you can’t give, please take a moment to invite someone else to donate! Sometimes, all it takes is a heartfelt ASK and a person will become a blood donor for LIFE, and YOU can be a part of saving countless lives by inspiring a new donor!
If you can’t make it, the next local community drive is being held at:
12/31/19
Fitness Evolution
485 South Street | Front Royal, VA 22630
9AM – 1PM
1/8/20
Samuels Public Library
330 E Criser Rd | Front Royal, VA 22630
10AM-2PM
Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for January
General Education Development:
Samuels Public Library invites you to register and attend the General Education Development course. This course will be every Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 A.M-12:30 P.M (except on school holidays or closings). The GED course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. The GED class will not be meeting the first week in January due to the New Years holiday.
English as a Second Language Discussion Group:
Samuels Public Library invites you to come out and join us for our English as a Second language discussion group starting. This is a conversational English language class for adults whose primary language is not English. All skill levels are welcome. Practice speaking English in a welcoming, group atmosphere. This group meets every Tuesday & Thursday at 10:00 am. This group will not be meeting the first week in January due to the New Years holiday.
Genealogy Nuts: Shake Your Family Tree:
Samuels Public Library invites you to a workshop for beginning to advanced genealogists. Discover your family roots with a team of genealogists who together have researched more than 50,000 names. Classes are held 1st & 3rd Wednesday nights at 6:30 pm. (January, 15th). The group will not be meeting the 1st Wed. due to News Years holiday.
Crochet Group:
Samuels Public Library invites you to come out and learn how to crochet or share your talents. The group will meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 10:00 A.M (January 8th & January 22nd). All ability levels welcome. This Group will not be meeting on the fourth Wednesday of the month due to the winter holidays.
Books & Beyond Discussion Group:
Samuels Public Library invites you to the Books & Beyond Bookclub Wednesday, January 15th at 10:00 A.M. where there will be a special poetry discussion. Participants will share a poem by Pulitzer prize winning poet Mary Jane Oliver, who passed away in January of 2019.
Library Closings:
The Library will be closed Tuesday, December 31st and Wednesday, January 1st in observance of the New Years Holiday. The library will resume normal hours of operation on Thursday, January 2nd. In addition, the library will be closed Monday January 20th in observance of Martin Luther King Day. Normal hours of operation will resume Tuesday, January 21st.
Community Events
Community Events
Children’s activities at Samuels Public Library for the month of January
These are the events taking place in the Youth Services Department of Samuels Public Library for the month of January 2020. Thank you for sharing this information. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Thursday, January 2
- First Day of Winter Reading Club: During these cold and snowy days, hibernate with a good book! Sign up for Winter Reading Club online or at the library, check out some great library books to read, log your books, then come in for some terrific prizes. For all ages.
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time and 11:00 Preschool Story Time: Happy Winter! Our stories, songs, and craft today will reflect all the fun that children can have during the winter! Siblings welcome.
- 2:00 Teen Escape Room: Escape the Cave. Can you solve intricate puzzles, decode riddles, and unlock secrets, to escape the cave within an hour? For ages 12-18. Registration begins December 2.
Friday, January 3
- 2:00 Escape Room, Jr.: Escape the Cave. Can you solve intricate puzzles, decode riddles, and unlock secrets, to escape the cave within an hour? For ages 8-11. Registration begins December 3.
Saturday, January 4
- 10:00 Books and Barks: Come to our extremely popular monthly program that gives developing readers the chance to read and relax with a trained therapy dog. For beginning readers and up. Choose a time slot at registration, which begins December 4.
- 2:00 Wild Winter: Hibernation happens differently for the many animals that sleep throughout the winter. Join us as a staff member from the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center teaches us about the winter habits of a variety of animals. We expect a corn snake, an Eastern wood turtle, an Arctic fox, and a bird of prey to be in attendance. The whole family will enjoy this up-close look at some amazing animals!
Tuesday, January 7
- 11:00 Time for Baby: What do books, scarves, puppets, music and babies have in common? They are all part of Time for Baby. Join us as we use all of our senses to explore the world around us. Happy New Year and New Beginnings will be the themes this month. Meet with your baby up to two years of age. Siblings welcome.
- 4:30 Novel Ideas: Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! Based on books about Balto, we will learn more about service dogs this week. For ages 6-11. Registration begins December 7.
Wednesday, January 8 and Thursday, January 9
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time.
We’ll have a fuzzy, furry, fun story time with our Favorite Bears! Bring your favorite bear to the library to share the stories, songs, and craft! Siblings welcome.
Saturday, January 11
- 11:00 Art by Carmine: Art by Carmine is a special needs art discovery program. Participants will observe Carmine the dog as he paints, then have the opportunity to paint wooden stars. Young people will have the opportunity to share their thoughts about dogs, stars, and their art during a story circle. This program is for ages 8 – 18. Please register in advance. Participants should have a caregiver or attendant present in the program.
- 2:00 Cupcake Wars: Can you judge a book by its cover? How about a cupcake? Can you tell what is in it by looking? Come make cupcakes with unusual ingredients, decorate pre-made cupcakes, and taste all of them. (This program will involve dairy products, eggs, meat, and gluten.) For ages 12 – 18. Registration begins December 11.
Tuesday, January 14
- 4:30 Novel Ideas: Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! Based on books about Balto, this week we’ll learn about Alaska, the last frontier. For ages 6-11. Registration begins December 14.
Wednesday, January 15 and Thursday, January 16
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time.
Get ready for a belly laugh! This week, Miss Pattie will read Funny Stories. We’ll have a craft, songs, and finger plays, also. Siblings welcome.
Saturday, January 18
- 11:00 Kooky Chefs Cook the World: Alaska. What do people eat in the snowy, frozen state of Alaska? Come to Kooky Chefs to find out and help prepare some Alaskan dishes. For ages 8 and up. Registration begins December 18.
- 3:00 Open a Book: The award-winning team at Rainbow Puppets has created a new musical review that shares the joy of reading through music, dance, puppetry, and story-telling. It’s a travelling early reading program designed around our new children’s book. And thanks to a very generous grant from Optima Health, each child will receive a storybook, created especially for this production that re-tells many of the highlights of the program. Students can relive and re-tell the stories to their families. The whole family is invited to this joyful celebration of reading!
Tuesday, January 21
- 4:30 Novel Ideas: Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! Based on books about Balto, this week we’ll learn about the excitement of dog sledding! For ages 6-11. Registration begins December 21.
Wednesday, January 22 and Thursday, January 23
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time.
What’s in Outer Space? Our stories, songs, and craft will highlight planets, stars, and the other amazing things to be discovered. Siblings welcome.
Saturday, January 25
- 11:00 Goldilocks and the Three Bears: A Story Ballet. Join us in a celebration of classic literature through dance! The whole family will enjoy this ballet performance, presented by the Northern Virginia Academy of Ballet.
- 2:00 Aspiring Artists: Are you aged 7 or older? Do you enjoy art? If so, please join us for our children’s art class. Using the classic scissor cutting art of Scherenschnitte, we will make silhouettes in a nature scape background of the artist’s choice. For ages 7 and up. Registration begins December 25.
Tuesday, January 28
- 4:30 Novel Ideas: Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! Based on books about Balto, we will discuss how sicknesses and diseases spread. For ages 6-11. Registration begins December 28.
Wednesday, January 29 and Thursday, January 30
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time.
Puppies are cuddly! Puppies are cute! Our stories, songs, and craft will be about our friends, the puppies! Siblings welcome.
Community Events
Skyline Chimers Christmas Concert 2019
On December 20, 2019 the Skyline Chimers held their annual Christmas Concert at the Front Royal United Methodist Church. The Chimers didn’t let their disabilities get in the way of performing to nearly a full house. Under the direction of Allyson Gillispie, the groups performance was amazing. The Christmas spirit and joy shows in their faces.
The Chimers include: Hunter Celec, Elise Deardurff, Chase Dove, Skyeann Dove, Chris Feehan, Izzy Kelly, Morgan Miller, Kevin Olson, Carl Olson, Shannon Stewart, Timmy Alger and Thomas Jenkins.
A special thanks to all the volunteers that help make this concert such a success.
We spoke with Allyson after the concert and she filled us in on future plans. The Royal Examiner’s camera captured the event, so now watch and enjoy the concert.
