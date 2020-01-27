Home renovation health and safety tips

Are you planning to renovate your home? If so, you should know that your abode is about to become a construction zone. This means that there will be tools, dust and other health and safety hazards to contend with. Here’s how to protect yourself and your loved ones during a home renovation.

1. Get an inspection. If your home was built before 1990, have someone come in to inspect it for traces of asbestos. You don’t need to be renovating extensively to run the risk of exposure to this harmful material.

2. Protect yourself. Even if the inspection doesn’t turn up anything, wearing a mask at all times is a good idea. Anyone working on the renovation should also wear gloves, eye protection, hardhats and steel toed boots to prevent injuries.

3. Protect your home. Lay down tarps so your floors don’t get stained or scuffed and protect any furniture you couldn’t move out of the vicinity of the construction zone.

4. Ventilate. Make sure there’s a window open and fans running while the dirtiest work is underway. This will keep fresh air flowing into your home.

5. Clean daily. At the end of every day, vacuum and mop the floors and wipe the dust off of all surfaces.

6. Use non-toxic products. Opt for VOC-free paint and water-based solvents, as these won’t release chemicals into the air.

7. Do dirty jobs outside. Designate a space in your yard for cutting, sanding and other tasks that generate dust and dirt.

If you’re going to be living in the house while it’s being renovated, it’s a good idea to keep one room in your home closed off. This will provide you with a haven to retreat to in the evenings.