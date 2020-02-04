How to manage the stress of house hunting

First-time homebuyers often feel overwhelmed when entering the real estate market. Here are a few tips for managing the stress of house hunting.

Give yourself time

Rushing will amp up the pressure and is also a good way to make a bad decision. If possible, start looking for a house well in advance of your lease running out.

Get a buyer’s agent

The realtor displayed on the for-sale sign is the seller’s representative. Alternatively, a buyer’s agent represents you and can help with every aspect of your hunt, from searching to closing and beyond. Their ability to organize the chaos of house hunting will make the process a lot less stressful.

Prioritize

Make a budget, decide which features you absolutely need in your new home and determine how important things like commute, proximity to schools and transit are. Knowing what you want and what you can afford will help you steer clear of homes that would only meet some of your essentials.

Don’t get attached

As soon as you visit a home that ticks some of your boxes, you’ll find that it’s very easy to picture yourself living there. However, this can easily play against you. If you get too attached, you’ll be devastated if the seller turns down your offer. This will only add to the stress of house hunting.

Don’t be afraid of missing out

The fear of missing out is common among house hunters but it’s best avoided. Don’t get drawn into a bidding war because you’re afraid that nothing else you like will come

on the market. The notion that there’s only one right home for each buyer is a myth. In real estate, there’s always another option.

House hunting is challenging, but it’s a lot less stressful if you approach it with a solid plan, realistic expectations and a pragmatic outlook.