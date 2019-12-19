How to overcome a fear of flying

Is your fear of flying stopping you from taking your dream vacation? This phobia is a common one, but it can be overcome. Here are some tips to help you manage it.

• Pinpoint the source. For some people, being afraid to fly stems from a fear of heights. For others, it’s the lack of control. Knowing where your fear comes from will help you take the necessary steps to surmount it.

• Learn everything you can. Knowing how a plane stays in the air, where turbulence comes from and what built-in safety features are featured on airplanes can be comforting and help dispel some of your worst what-if scenarios.

• Talk to the cabin crew. Pilots and flight attendants help keep you safe while you’re in the air. Meeting with them and chatting for a few minutes can help assure you that you’re in good hands.

• Optimize your experience. Book a direct flight to minimize the number of take-offs and landings necessary to make the trip. Additionally, choose a seat near the wing where you’ll feel the least amount of turbulence.

• Distract yourself. Deep breathing exercises can help you remain calm during tense moments on a flight. Or, settle in with a good movie or book to help keep your mind occupied.

If you’re struggling to get over your fear of flying, don’t hesitate to reach out. A psychologist can help you identify the root of your anxiety and provide you with the tools to overcome it.