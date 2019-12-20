Seasonal
Ideas for hiding Christmas presents
For a lot of kids, it’s hunting season! They know their presents are hidden somewhere; the challenge is to find them, skillfully snoop in the packages, and wrap them all back up again.
It’s easier with little ones. They can’t reach the top shelf of the closet. But at age 10 and beyond, kids can usually reach or use a chair. You may know they’ve been naughty, not nice, if you find wrappings slightly disturbed.
According to a recent and really unscientific survey by The Wall Street Journal, these are the most popular places to hide gifts:
* In the closet.
* In the basement.
* In the garage.
* In the freezer.
* In the trunk of the car.
* In the store (on layaway).
* In other people’s houses.
According to Cafe Mom, here are some other fantastic hiding solutions:
* Suitcases. Who looks in those?
* Under the bed (with decoys). Put gifts in a garbage bag, stuff them under the bed, then put more bags with old clothes in front of them.
* In a clothes hamper in your room, covered with dirty clothes.
The funny thing is, it’s not just the kids who peek. There are dads who are excellent detectives when it comes to discovering what their big gift will be. They have been known to snoop, investigate, and try to trick their own kids into giving up the big secret.
Seasonal
The Wonderful World of Rudolpha: The miraculous tea
It’s career week at the North Pole Animal Day Care. Today, Dr. Stethoscope the elf is talking to the class about his job.
“Can you cure all diseases?” asks Snowflake the polar bear.
“Many of them, yes,” answers the doctor.
“Have you ever treated Santa?” asks Storm the fox.
“As a matter of fact, I have.” The doctor looks at Rudolpha the reindeer and asks, “Do we have time for a story?” The teacher nods, and the elf begins.
“A few years ago, on the morning of Christmas Eve, Mrs. Claus called me in a panic. Santa was sick, and on his busiest day of the year. I ran over as fast as I could to examine him. He was suffering from H0H0, a rare virus. The cure was several weeks of bedrest, but Santa had to deliver presents to all the boys and girls around the world that very night.
“The news spread, and there was panic in the North Pole. The Star Fairy even held a press conference to assure the public Christmas wouldn’t be canceled.
“Many years before, a healer had taught me how to make a special tea that could cure all sicknesses. The only problem was that the ingredients were very hard to find. Luckily, elf magic allows our kind to appear anywhere on Earth instantly. I was going to need the help of my fellow elves to make the tea.
“I sent Jack and Nougat to the Windy Plains to pick pearl bells, a flower that rarely blooms in December. Bright and Taiga went diving in Floe Creek to harvest golden algae, which only grows in total darkness. Tricksy and Bliss went to the South Pole in search of austral miracle, a very rare magical herb.
“While I waited, I busied myself with trying to lower my patient’s fever, while his wife baked some cookies to restore his energy.
“Jack, Nougat, Bright and Taiga returned quickly with the ingredients they had been sent to find. But Tricksy and Bliss didn’t. I was starting to worry when they finally appeared with their bounty. They’d had long negotiations with the emperor penguins who are the protectors of austral miracle.
“Quickly, I made the tea, and helped Santa drink it. As soon as he swallowed the last drop, his fever broke and he was no longer sick. He looked at his watch and gasped. ‘I’m late for work!’
“‘Have a cookie first, my dear,’ said Mrs. Claus.
“‘I’ll eat it on the sleigh, I must leave!’ Santa called as he raced toward the runway.”
“I’ve never been that worried about a patient before or since,” continues Dr. Stethoscope. “But now I keep a supply of pearl bells, golden algae and austral miracle, just in case they’re ever needed again.”
“I haven’t been feeling well since yesterday,” says Mistral the penguin, pretending to cough.
Rudolpha frowns, “I think Dr. Stethoscope should keep the ingredients for a real emergency, don’t you?”
The elf doctor smiles. “Besides, the tea doesn’t taste very good at all,” he says.
Written by Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Cyan Caruso-Comas
Seasonal
The Wonderful World of Rudolpha: A memorable gift exchange
It’s the last day before Christmas vacation and Rudolpha the reindeer, the teacher at the North Pole Animal Day Care has organized a gift exchange among the children. After they open their presents, the room is quiet.
Rudolpha looks around. Storm the fox gazes forlornly at a necklace. Snowflake the polar bear frowns at a jar of honey. Bianca the rabbit sighs at an elf doll. Mistral the penguin pushes his new book away. Frost the snowy owl shakes his head, a remote-controlled car on his lap.
The teacher is confused. Why aren’t they more excited after opening their gifts? They should be happily playing by now. “Is everything okay, kids?” she asks.
“I…” starts Bianca, looking uncomfortable.
Rudolpha thinks she’s starting to understand. The children don’t like their gifts. Before the reindeer can say anything, the rabbit continues. “Mistral gave me a Dr. Stethoscope elf doll, but I already have one.”
“Oh no! I didn’t know that. Sorry, Bianca,” apologizes Mistral.
“That’s the only elf I don’t have in my collection,” says Snowflake excitedly. “Can I have it?”
“But then I won’t have a present,” complains Bianca.
“You can have this jar of honey Storm gave me. I’m allergic,” offers Snowflake.
Storm gasps, “I forgot! Sorry, Snowflake.”
“I love honey!” Frost says “but I can’t trade anything for this car. It’s missing a wheel.”
“Is it?” asks Bianca. “It wasn’t broken when I wrapped it!”
“That’s okay,” says Mistral, “my father is the best fixer-upper in the world. And I’ve always wanted a remote-controlled car. Does somebody want this book about dinosaurs? It’s too scary for me.”
“I love dinosaurs! Who gave it to you?” Storm looks at the book happily.
“I did!” Frost holds up a wing.
“Awesome, thanks! Bianca, you can have this pretty necklace Snowflake gave me. It’s too small for me, but it’ll be perfect for you.” Storms hands her the necklace.
“Wow! Thanks Storm, thanks Snowflake!” says Bianca.
Rudolpha watches the gifts get swapped. Within five minutes, the room is filled with the sounds of happy children playing and laughing. She smiles and thinks, next year, we’ll make wish lists.
Written by Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Cyan Caruso-Comas
Seasonal
Christmas markets: holiday shopping at its best!
Are you ready to do your holiday shopping? Would you enjoy doing it while sipping on mulled wine and listening to carolers croon? If so, head to a nearby Christmas market and take in the best the holiday season has to offer.
You’ll find unique gifts for your loved ones made by local artisans and artists. If you’re on the lookout for one-of-a-kind jewelry, clothes, works of art or anything else, a Christmas market is the place to go. You can also pick up delicious goods to serve at your next party courtesy of the area’s butchers, cheesemakers, bakers and more.
However, shopping isn’t the only thing to do at your local Christmas market. There’s a slew of activities that the whole family will love. Musicians and carolers will undoubtedly be there to entertain you and you can make a craft to take home with you. The little ones may even get to meet Santa himself.
There’s no better way to get into the holiday spirit than by visiting a Christmas market, so head to one close to home.
Seasonal
The Wonderful World of Rudolpha: Nutmeg’s rebellion
It’s story time at the North Pole Animal Day Care. The teacher, Rudolpha the reindeer, is about to read a book called Nutmeg’s Rebellion to the class.
“Who likes candy?” she asks.
“Me!” yell Mistral the penguin, Bianca the rabbit, Snowflake the polar bear, Storm the fox and Frost the snowy owl.
“Well, in that case, you’re going to love this story,” she says, as she opens the book.
“Once upon a time there was a place called Treat Town, a wonderful village where the houses were made of chocolate and the roads were made of nougat. There, each type of candy played an important role: the Licorice Nation guarded the town against the Evil Sweet Teeth, the Candy Cane Clan cared for the children, the Caramel Society kept dust and dirt off the roads and floors and the Gingerbread People were in charge of the town’s maintenance and upkeep.
“The Evil Sweet Teeth were a constant threat, but the village was a happy one, nonetheless. However, one Gingerbread woman named Nutmeg was unhappy with her job. All day, she repaired roofs, oiled machines and swept chimneys. But she often found herself dreaming of working with the Licorice Nation, the valiant sentinels of the town.
“One day, Nutmeg had had enough. She gathered her courage and went to the town meeting to speak to Mayor Gummy Bear and the town council. During question time, she stood up and said:
“‘Mr. Mayor, for hundreds of years, the Gingerbread People have maintained our village. While this is important work, not all of us are happy. I’d like to change my job. I want to guard the citizens of Treat Town, alongside the Licorice Nation.’
“There were exclamations of shock and surprise. Mayor Gummy Bear asked his advisers for their opinions on the matter. To Nutmeg’s surprise, most of them agreed that people should be able to choose their jobs. In fact, many of them had wished to do something different as well.
“After consulting the public, the mayor made a change in the municipal bylaws. All citizens could now choose which job they wanted, all thanks to a Gingerbread woman with a rebellious streak.”
“Wow! I always thought that rebels were bad guys,” says Snowflake.
“It all depends on the situation,” explains Rudolpha. “Peaceful rebellions like Nutmeg’s can be very good for society. And now, it’s snack time. Who wants a gingerbread cookie?”
Written by Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Cyan Caruso-Comas
Seasonal
The Wonderful World of Rudolpha: Christmas at Poinsettia Manor
Today, the children at the North Pole Animal Day Care welcome a special guest. Their teacher, Rudolpha the reindeer, has invited Bliss, the elf with a heart of gold, to come tell them a story about her life.
“For my final project for Generosity 101, I had to bring happiness into someone’s life. To complete the assignment, I visited a retirement home called Poinsettia Manor.
“After observing the residents for a while, I chose to help Louisa, a sad woman who had recently moved in. I discovered that she had no one to celebrate Christmas with. Her husband, Edgar, had recently died and her children lived very far away. The holiday season was approaching, so I knew I had to act fast.
“I came up with a plan to bring cheer to her life. On her pillow, I placed a flyer for a dinner and dance party that would be happening the next night in the dining room. She was surprised when she saw it there. After reading it, she threw it right in the recycling bin.
“I wasn’t discouraged. During the night, I looked in her closet. I placed her fanciest dress right in the middle and pushed all the other clothes to the sides. I also found some nice shiny shoes and put them on the floor under the dress.
“The next morning, Louisa let out a little scream of surprise when she saw what I had done. The outfit seemed to bring back memories, and I heard her whisper, ‘it’s the dress I wore when Edgar and I won the waltz competition.’ She bent and took the invitation out of the bin and looked at it again.
“Later that day, Louisa put on her dress and shoes and went down to the dining room for the party. As she was serving herself from the buffet, she met Adele and Dorothy, two residents who, like her, would be spending the holiday alone. All evening, the three women chatted, laughed, danced and sang. I even heard them planning a Christmas dinner where each of them would bring a special dish.
“Children, I felt such a sense of pride knowing that thanks to my work, Louisa had found friends and was happy again.”
“Bright, you’re the best,” shouted Bianca the rabbit, as she jumped up to give the elf a hug.
“You’re right,” agreed the elf, “because that assignment earned me the best mark in the class!”
Written by Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Cyan Caruso-Comas
Seasonal
5 tips for maintaining kids’ routines during the holidays
Over the holiday season, it’s all too easy for your children’s routine to get thrown off track. Here are five tips to help you stick to a schedule and hopefully keep meltdowns to a minimum.
1. Prioritize sleep. Tired kids tend to get cranky, hyper and easily flustered. While a late night or two are almost inevitable at this time of year, overall, it’s best to maintain their regular sleep schedule.
2. Eat healthy. Make sure the entire family gets a healthy breakfast and lunch every day. Fill the kids up on fruits, vegetables and other healthy snacks before heading to a party. This way, they’ll have less room to gorge on cookies, cakes and other treats.
3. Entertain at home — or don’t. Some parents find it easier to host during the holidays, while others can’t imagine planning a party. Don’t be shy to let your loved ones know what works for your family.
4. Get exercise. Make sure your kids remain active over the holidays, and that they have sufficient time to run around. Consider visiting an indoor play park or indulging in some outdoor fun.
5. Make time for play. Avoid filling every free moment with a planned activity. Set aside time for playing at home and relaxing.
While sticking to a routine is beneficial for kids, doing so isn’t always feasible. Remember to be flexible and not worry too much if things don’t go as planned.
King Cartoons
‘Tis the Season
Wind: 1mph NE
Humidity: 59%
Pressure: 30.59"Hg
UV index: 1
42/27°F
52/31°F