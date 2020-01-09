4 types of flooring for your bathroom

In a bathroom, the type of flooring you use should be water resistant, easy to clean, durable and beautiful to boot. Here are four choices that fit the bill.

1. Porcelain or ceramic tile. A popular flooring option for bathrooms, these types of tiles are versatile, relatively inexpensive and stand up well to moisture. They also come in a near endless array of colors and styles.

2. Vinyl. If you’re on a budget, vinyl planks, sheets or tiles are a great choice. Waterproof and easy to maintain, this flooring type is a great option for bathrooms, but may not look as chic as other materials.

3. Natural stone. For luxurious bathrooms, granite, marble and other types of natural stone make a great choice. Some kinds are waterproof, but others need to be sealed yearly.

4. Cork. Made from the bark of cork trees, this material is mildew and mold resistant, extremely comfortable to stand on and a sustainable, eco-friendly flooring option. However, it isn’t entirely waterproof, so it’ll need to be coated yearly with a sealant.

Any of these options can be used to create a stylish and hardworking floor. Just be sure to choose something that you’ll appreciate for years to come.