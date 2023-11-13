Community Events
Col James Wood II Chapter, Veterans at Hidden Springs
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) began the weekend conducting a presentation on veterans on November 10, 2023, to the residents of Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility in Bentonville.
Chapter members Dale Corey, Chip Daniel and Richard Tyler, along with dual member from the Culpeper Minutemen, Bill Schwetke gave the history of Veterans Day and spoke of personal experiences as a veteran. Corey lead the Pledge of Allegiance and Tyler gave the history of the commemoration.
It came about at the end of World War I. An armistice was called to begin on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month to begin a truce and a suspension of hostilities. The Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, to officially end the “war to end all wars”. President Woodrow Wilson declared November 11th to be celebrated as Armistice Day to commemorate those allies who fought and died and the return of peace. The first commemoration was held November 11, 1919, when President Wilson stated “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with the solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory.” In 1954, Armistice Day was retitled Veterans Day by legislation of Congress as a day to honor all American Veterans of all wars.
Corey followed with a recognition of the U.S. Army and being a soldier. Daniel then next gave a presentation on being a sailor. Schwetke spoke of the first veterans from the Revolutionary War. He recalled his ancestor’s participation in “the Flying Camp”. This was a unit under the command of Brigadier General Hugh Mercer comprised of units from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland. They were the Home Guard with duties to serve and protect citizens against invasion. These trained soldiers were required to pack up and leave for duty at a moments notice.
Marine Birthday Celebration a Fitting Prelude to Veterans Day Ceremony
Saturday’s American Legion-hosted 11/11 Veterans’ Day ceremony on the Warren County Courthouse grounds followed another significant veterans’ event, staged possibly for the first time in Front Royal two days earlier. That event was a party celebrating the 248th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps. Reserve U.S. Marine Corps officer, Lt. Col. Rob MacDougall, a relative newcomer to Front Royal, hosted Marine Corps veterans from around the Warren County area at the party, which included birthday cake — yum, yum, our roving reporter Malcolm Barr Sr. emphasized. Barr also pointed out that MacDougall has stepped in, in recent years, to assist him in overseeing the revived local Memorial Day ceremony the last Monday of May. McDougall must have taken a liking to helping see such events to fruition.
The Marine Birthday Party at East Main Street’s On Cue restaurant, sports bar, and billiards emporium was actually held a day early, Thursday, November 9, to accommodate the host location, closing its first floor to the public for the private party event. Some 50 to 60 guests were estimated, several in dress uniforms, crowded into the restaurant for dinner, dancing, and a solemn ceremony commemorating the founding of the Marine Corps.
A little online research explained the origin of the Marine Corps November 10 birthday: “The United States Marine Corps was established on November 10, 1775, to augment naval forces in the Revolutionary War. The recruiting headquarters was set up by Capt. Samuel Nicholas in the Tun Tavern on Water Street in Philadelphia, which is considered to be the birthplace of the Marines.” So, it would seem the On Cue location was a very appropriate one for this celebration.
MacDougall envisions this becoming an annual local event in common with Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and the Humane Society of Warren County’s recent introduction of an annual ceremony dedicated to the “Dogs of War,” conducted by the aforementioned Examiner contributing writer Malcolm Barr Sr. Barr explained his presence at the Marines and guests private party, other than as an interested journalist, to us. It seems that the Royal Air Force (UK) veteran and former Associated Press military correspondent was also a member of the U.S. Marine Corps Combat Correspondents’ Association, as well.
Semper Fi, Rob, Malcolm, and all the other attendees. And a thank you to On Cue for hosting the event.
Seasonal Harmony: Blue Ridge Singers’ Enchanting Christmas Concert Series 2023
Melodic Celebrations Set to Usher in the Festive Spirit.
The Blue Ridge Singers are set to captivate audiences this December with their annual Christmas Concert Series, a cherished tradition that brings the joy and serenity of the holiday season to life through music. Under the skilled direction of Dr. Jeffreyf Alban, the artistic director and conductor of the Blue Ridge Singers, this series promises to be a musical highlight of the holiday season in Front Royal and surrounding areas.
The concert series kicks off on Sunday, December 3rd, at the First Baptist Church of Winchester, followed by performances at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church and Trinity Episcopal Church in Upperville. Each venue, chosen for its acoustic excellence, will provide a unique backdrop to the choir’s harmonious renditions.
Alban brings his passion and expertise to the forefront of these performances. His approach to programming considers the diverse tastes of the audience, ensuring a blend of familiar and new pieces. This year, the choir will perform a jazzy “Jingle Bells” arrangement by J. David Moore, among other selections.
The centerpiece of the concert series is “On Christmas Night” by Bob Chilcott. This eight-movement work, featuring choir, soloists, and organ, artfully weaves common Christmas carols with original music and text settings. With the choir’s soloists emerging from within its ranks, the depth and talent of the Blue Ridge Singers are sure to shine.
In addition to the scheduled performances, the audience will be invited to join in two carols, celebrating the choir’s 15th anniversary. This interactive element adds a communal and festive touch, enhancing the shared experience of holiday music.
The Blue Ridge Singers’ Christmas Concert Series is more than just a set of performances; it’s a celebration of community, music, and the spirit of the season. Free to the public, with an optional donation, these concerts offer a perfect opportunity to immerse in the holiday spirit. Whether a long-time fan or a first-time attendee, the series is a must-see this December.
Click here to find more information about the Blue Ridge Singers and their upcoming performances.
A Day of Remembrance and Respect for Our Nation’s Defenders
The Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53 in Front Royal hosted the Veterans Day ceremony on the Warren County Courthouse lawn on Saturday, November 11, 2021, at 11 am. This was not just a ceremony but a powerful narrative of bravery and sacrifice encapsulated in the lives of Medal of Honor recipients Hiroshi Miyamura and Barney Barnum. Commander Rick Kinsey’s welcoming speech set the tone for a day dedicated to honoring the commitment and valor of all American veterans.
Hiroshi Miyamura’s Heroism: The story of Hiroshi Miyamura, a Japanese American, resonated deeply with the audience. Serving in World War II and later in the Korean War, Miyamura’s actions near the Emden River in 1951 were nothing short of heroic. Despite being severely wounded, he fought valiantly, taking down over 50 enemy soldiers and protecting his fellow serviceman Joe Anello, even under dire circumstances. Even after capture, his bravery exemplifies the extraordinary commitment to comrades and country that defines our military’s ethos.
Barney Barnum’s Valor: Similarly, retired Marine Colonel Barney Barnum, who fought in the Vietnam War, showcased exceptional bravery during Operation Harvest Moon in 1965. His leadership and unwavering courage under fire were pivotal in the heat of battle, demonstrating American soldiers’ remarkable tenacity and spirit in the face of adversity.
These stories of Miyamura and Barnum are threads in the rich tapestry of American military history, woven with countless acts of valor and sacrifice. From the revolutionary battlefields to contemporary conflicts, veterans have been the backbone of the nation’s security and freedom. Their sacrifices have ensured liberties, stopped tyrannies, and maintained peace, often at great personal cost.
An integral part of the ceremony was the poignant POW/MIA segment, underscoring the sacrifices of those captured or missing in action. This solemn tribute served as a reminder of the ongoing commitment to bring every soldier home, honoring their service and the anguish of families waiting for their return.
This Veterans Day observance was a moving testament to the gallantry and sacrifices of American veterans. It highlighted not just the extraordinary acts of heroes like Miyamura and Barnum but also the collective valor of all those who have donned the uniform. Their stories of bravery, resilience, and sacrifice continue to inspire and remind us of the price of freedom.
Empowering Future Tech Leaders: THIS IS IT! Club Enters Second Year
Local Students Dive into the World of IT with Community and Business Support.
The innovative THIS IS IT! (TII!) Club is preparing for its second year, set to begin on January 10, 2024. Pioneered in January 2023, this club emerged as a unique collaborative effort between local IT leaders and volunteers, with support from firms beyond Warren County. Its mission? To ignite student interest in STEM and open doors to future tech careers.
TII! Club specifically caters to 9th through 12th graders from public, private, and home-school backgrounds in Warren County, offering them an immersive experience in the fundamentals of information technology (IT) and a glimpse into potential career paths.
Melissa Chapman, president of 9th Way Insignia, a sponsor of TII!, noted, “Students have an opportunity to build a skill set that gives them a stronger competitive advantage in school and prepares them for high-paying jobs.”
This tuition-free program can accommodate twenty-five eager learners. It runs from January 10th until the school year’s end, meeting every other Wednesday evening at the Samuels Public Library’s conference room. The students are equipped with laptops for the program duration, ensuring they have the necessary tools at their fingertips.
Applications are open at TII-VA.org/APPLY until December 10, 2023, with a commitment to keep parents and guardians in the loop regarding their children’s progress and interaction with the club.
The inaugural year of TII! wrapped up with notable achievements. Four scholarships were awarded to outstanding participants for their continuation in IT education, either through Advanced Placement classes in high school or in college. Additionally, ten students secured summer internships at local IT businesses, providing them with real-world experience and networking opportunities.
“I think that TII! is a great way to build foundational IT knowledge and to network with small business owners to get an internship or job,” stated one of the participant interns of the 2023 TII! program. He added, “They want motivated workers with passion, so if you show that you are interested and willing to put in the work, they will be happy to bring you aboard. If you apply yourself, you will be able to get some of the generous IT scholarships that they offer. All in all, I think that TII! is a great first step in your IT career. They will support you if you want to go to college to further your education, or if you just want to go straight into the workforce.”
The THIS IS IT! Club is more than just an educational initiative; it’s a community endeavor bringing together business leaders, volunteers, and students in a shared vision. As the program steps into its second year, it continues to open new horizons for young minds in Warren County, preparing them for a world increasingly driven by technology.
Honorary Grand Marshal for the 97th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®
Celebrating our local heroes, especially those who have made a significant impact on our quality of life, is an infrequent Festival tradition that we bestow from time to time. The Honorary Grand Marshal title is a coveted honor and one that is granted to an individual(s) who has achieved great things and shared their time, talents, and gifts to shape our community into what it is today.
During her tenure as Festival President, Sharen Gromling has made local connections a primary focus when it comes to honoring community members who help make the Shenandoah Valley and beyond a better place for all.
The 97th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Honorary Grand Marshal is no stranger to most of you. He was born 73 years ago in Washington, DC and spent portions of his childhood in Fairfax, VA and Hialeah, FL. He received his bachelor’s degree in education from Florida Atlantic University. In 1977 he moved back to Virginia and instead of using his degree in teaching – he applied for a radio position. Even though he had no experience in radio, he landed the job. During his radio career, he was recognized for his service to the Winchester community including the Chamber’s Outstanding Citizen (twice awarded), Best Morning Show for two consecutive years, Community Service Award, and the United Way Volunteer of the Year award. He founded the WINC Chain of Checks in 1986 and helped raise more than $1.25M for local charities. When asked to describe this person, his fans have said “if there are angels among us, he is one of them. He is one of the most sincere, dedicated, and community service people I’ve ever met. He’s all real.”
In keeping with President Gromling’s focus of thanking local celebrities who have done so much not only for the Festival but for our entire community and beyond, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is thrilled to announce the 97th Festival’s Honorary Grand Marshal and everyone’s favorite morning radio personality, Barry Lee.
Barry has been a friend of the Festival for many years. From volunteering to emcee extraordinaire, Barry has done countless deeds to support The Bloom. He’s done hundreds of interviews of Festival Celebrities and Queens. For two decades he served as the emcee for the Queen’s Dinner and is best known for “singing-in” the Queen and Court to the song whose lyrics he wrote – We All Live in the Land of Pink and Green. For over 30 years, Barry co-announced the Grand Feature Parade. As in his morning talk shows, Barry is known throughout the Festival as someone who dishes out ample servings of positivity, humor and community spirit. He stated that he loves the connections with his extended family of listeners and agrees what a blessing it is to start the day with a laugh and to live in a community that cares so deeply.
We speak for our Festival board, volunteers and fans when we say thank you to his lovely wife, Mary Bowser and his children Brian and Brooke for sharing Barry with us. He has truly demonstrated our theme – Locally Grown. Globally Shared.
Laurel Ridge Hosting an Open House at New Esports Arena
Game on! Laurel Ridge is inviting all esports enthusiasts and those curious about the extremely popular industry to an open house at the college’s new esports arena 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16. The arena is located in the Student Union Building at the Middletown Campus. Free pizza and salad are being offered.
“We have created an inclusive space for present and future Laurel Ridge students to participate in recreational and competitive gaming,” said student recreation and wellness specialist Angela Schroeder. “A couple of Shenandoah University Esports Management majors are interning here. They have been instrumental in fine-tuning the program and offering instruction to students.
“SU welcomes Laurel Ridge students to transfer into their esports program, and an associate of business administration from here would fit right into their curriculum.”
The open house will showcase L.E.O. (Lions Esports Organization), which is made up of competitive players, casual gamers and supporters. In addition to getting a chance to meet some of these players, as well as Student Life staff, visitors will be able to play PC, console and tabletop games.
