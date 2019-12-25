How to get the most out of a test drive

As essential as they are, test drives tend to be too short to determine if the car in question is a good fit. Here are five tips to help you get more mileage out of your next test drive.

1. Don’t go alone. Bring along a friend or family member. They can give you a second opinion and evaluate the comfort of the passenger seat. If you have kids, it’s important to find out if the back seat is spacious enough, so if possible, bring them with you as well.

2. Plan your route. Aim to drive on the highway, along busy streets, over potholes and speed bumps and anywhere else you might normally go. Afterwards, you’ll have a good sense of how the car handles in different situations.

3. Inspect the car before driving it. Examine the vehicle’s exterior and take time to adjust the car seat and mirrors. It’s also a good idea to familiarize yourself with the car’s controls so you’ll be at ease when going for the test drive. Pay attention to how comfortable you feel behind the wheel, whether you can reach the pedals and if you can clearly see the dash.

4. Drive. Don’t waste time chatting or asking questions while you’re behind the wheel. Instead, use your test drive to execute basic operations such as braking, passing, changing lanes and turning. Remember to also determine how easy the car is to park.

5. Take notes. After the test drive, jot down your impressions and any questions you may have. Doing this allows you to easily compare different models when deciding which one to purchase.

When shopping for a new car, test drives provide you with valuable information and hands-on experience. Following these tips will ensure every one is as informative as possible.