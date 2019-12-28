Automotive
A history of roads in Virginia: Privatization take hold
In 1993, ground was broken for the Dulles Toll Road Extension, known as the Dulles Greenway, a 14-mile stretch from Route 28 at Dulles International Airport to Leesburg. It would be built and operated as a private enterprise—the first private toll road built in Virginia since the 1800s. It followed the General Assembly’s 1988 Virginia Highway Corporation Act, which allowed a private corporation to build, own, and operate a toll road for profit.
Then, in 1995, the General Assembly introduced a broader opportunity for privatization by passing the Public-Private Transportation Act (PPTA), a part of Gov. Allen’s legislative package. The act allowed private ventures to build new transportation facilities and expedited new cooperation between VDOT and the private sector.
The first PPTA project approved by the CTB was the Pocahontas Parkway, or Route 895, begun in 1999 by the combined forces of two major engineering firms. The parkway, a toll road crossing the James River just south of Richmond, connects Chesterfield and Henrico counties. It provided much easier access to Richmond International Airport for many motorists in the metropolitan area. Also notable among privatization measures was a pilot program to allow private entities to maintain and operate long stretches of Virginia’s interstate, including much of I-95, I-77, and I-81.
A new firm, Virginia Interstate Maintenance Services Inc., was created by a corporate partnership of engineering firms to meet the requirements of the pilot, which ran from 1997 until 2002.
Meanwhile, highway construction expenditures continued to climb. The value of contracts under way by VDOT increased from about $1 billion in 1994 to about $2.2 billion in 2000, representing a new infusion of funds from state and federal legislation. In 1998, the federal transportation legislation of 1991, ISTEA, was replaced by the Transportation Equity Act for the 21st Century (TEA-21), Under TEA-21, Virginia began receiving about 62 percent more in federal funds annually than it had under ISTEA, bringing the federal funding up from about $415 million per year to $671 million. In addition, Virginians also were guaranteed 90.5 cents on each dollar in Highway Trust Fund contributions, instead of 80 cents as provided under ISTEA.
How to get the most out of a test drive
As essential as they are, test drives tend to be too short to determine if the car in question is a good fit. Here are five tips to help you get more mileage out of your next test drive.
1. Don’t go alone. Bring along a friend or family member. They can give you a second opinion and evaluate the comfort of the passenger seat. If you have kids, it’s important to find out if the back seat is spacious enough, so if possible, bring them with you as well.
2. Plan your route. Aim to drive on the highway, along busy streets, over potholes and speed bumps and anywhere else you might normally go. Afterwards, you’ll have a good sense of how the car handles in different situations.
3. Inspect the car before driving it. Examine the vehicle’s exterior and take time to adjust the car seat and mirrors. It’s also a good idea to familiarize yourself with the car’s controls so you’ll be at ease when going for the test drive. Pay attention to how comfortable you feel behind the wheel, whether you can reach the pedals and if you can clearly see the dash.
4. Drive. Don’t waste time chatting or asking questions while you’re behind the wheel. Instead, use your test drive to execute basic operations such as braking, passing, changing lanes and turning. Remember to also determine how easy the car is to park.
5. Take notes. After the test drive, jot down your impressions and any questions you may have. Doing this allows you to easily compare different models when deciding which one to purchase.
When shopping for a new car, test drives provide you with valuable information and hands-on experience. Following these tips will ensure every one is as informative as possible.
All-season vs. winter tires: what drivers should know
It may seem like a misnomer, but all-season tires aren’t really built to withstand winter driving conditions. In truth, winter tires are a much safer alternative. Here’s some information about what makes them the superior choice.
Materials
Tires need to be pliable enough to grip the road, which is why they contain rubber. However, summer and all-season tires are made with a compound that becomes rigid when the temperature falls to 45-degrees Fahrenheit. Because of this, they can’t provide enough traction when the weather turns cold.
Winter tires, on the other hand, are made of a softer compound containing a higher concentration of rubber. This allows them to remain soft even in cold temperatures, thereby enabling them to grip snow-covered roads. In addition, they contain silica, which provides even more traction.
Tread
Named after its inventor, John Sipe, siping is the process of making hairline cuts across a surface to improve traction in wet or icy conditions. On tires, these small cuts create shallow grooves that displace water and snow. The marks prevent the tread from becoming clogged, which impedes your car from hydroplaning in wet conditions.
While each tire manufacturer has its own tread design, all tires share one common feature: their tread is single-directional. This allows the tire to push snow and ice away from its surface. It also enables winter tires to grip roads covered in snow, ice and slush.
Winter tires are a smart investment. They enhance your safety in extreme weather conditions and can help prevent accidents. You may even get a discount on your car insurance!
A history of roads in Virginia: Intelligent technologies applied to highways
The growing numbers of vehicles using the highways in the 1990s demanded more efficiencies in the operation of those highways. Early in the decade, VDOT engineers worked with national committees to evaluate the potential benefits of what became known as “intelligent transportation systems”—a whole new array of technologies being applied to roadways, vehicles, and traffic management. Often these systems were adapted from technologies developed earlier by the defense industry. Upon being named commissioner in 1994, David R. Gehr, a veteran VDOT engineer and administrator, secured a position for the agency as a national leader in implementing these new systems.
In 1998, under Gehr’s leadership, the department consolidated these evolving technologies across Virginia under a program called “Smart Travel.” The program included regional Smart Traffic Centers to help manage traffic and incidents; traffic signals coordinated by computers; Internet pictures of traffic conditions; a statewide Transportation Emergency Operations Center in Richmond; toll booths that automatically deduct tolls from motorists’ accounts; and truck weigh stations that check truckers’ registrations and weight data without stopping their trucks.
In a special effort that showed Virginia’s determination to make full use of technology, a “Smart Road,” the first roadbed in the nation built specifically to test intelligent transportation systems, was constructed by VDOT and Virginia Tech. It was designed as part of a new highway between Blacksburg and I-81.
By 1990, computers linked VDOT employees throughout the state and, by the end of the decade, engineers in several locations were working simultaneously on the same road design plans, via computer, without shipping cumbersome blueprints back and forth. As the decade progressed, solar power was weighing and classifying vehicles as they crossed pavement sensors—and there was much more. Surface condition analyzers (SCAN) were recording roadway temperatures, moisture, and salinity to give road crews critical information for timing their application of chemicals
to pavements during winter storms. Management information systems were keeping vast data on highways, bridges, signals, and signs in order to engineer safer roadways and maintain them more efficiently. Also, highway contractors were accessing project advertising schedules and viewing awards for highway contracts via the Internet.
These efficiencies were needed more than before after the department lost 927 senior employees through an early retirement option in 1991 during Gov. Wilder’s administration and when another 1,227 employees left in 1995 through a retirement option offered by Gov. George Allen. Both events thinned VDOT’s senior employee ranks and dropped full-time employee strength to about 9,700, the lowest since 1986.
Those losses forced increasing reliance by the department on consultants and contractors to do work traditionally performed by VDOT employees, and that “outsourcing” became a continuing trend. It closely resembled another trend gaining momentum throughout the commonwealth and the nation — “privatization.”
3 reasons your car won’t start
Are you wondering why your car won’t start? If so, here are three possible reasons.
1. The battery is dead
If you accidently left an electric component on or if your car has been sitting in the cold for a while, then it may just need a jump-start.
Otherwise, the battery probably needs to be replaced. Car batteries typically last between four and six years. To find out whether you need a new one, check the charge using a multimeter.
2. The starter is broken
The starter is an electric motor that engages your car by cranking the engine. If you hear a harsh grinding noise when you turn your key in the ignition, chances are you have a faulty starter. Bad starters usually need to be replaced, but they can be repaired in some cases.
3. The ignition switch is defective
The ignition switch sends a signal to the battery to start the car. It also supplies power to the dashboard, so if the dashboard isn’t lighting up, you know that either the ignition switch or the battery is the problem. To find out which, turn on the headlights. They’re powered by the battery. If they light up, you’ll know the problem is the ignition switch.
Once you’ve identified the issue, you’ll be able to discern whether you need to flag down a fellow motorist to help boost your car or call up your mechanic.
5 problems cars are prone to in winter and how to fix them
Winter weather can lead to mechanical mishaps and be the cause of various issues with your car. Here are five common cold weather problems and how to solve them.
1. A frozen lock
Use a lock de-icer, windshield washer fluid or a hair dryer to melt the ice. If your key is entirely made of metal, you can use a lighter to heat it before slowly inserting it in the lock and (hopefully) melting the ice.
2. Iced over windows
Use a defrosting product in combination with a good quality scraper to quickly clear your windshield.
To stop ice from accumulating on your windshield and windows, use a tarp or large piece of cardboard to cover them while your car’s parked. Finally, prevent frost from developing inside your car by leaving a window cracked open to let the humidity escape. Alternatively, leave a container filled with cat litter open somewhere inside the cab.
3. Stuck wheels
Try to wedge pieces of cardboard, wood or something else that’ll provide friction beneath the wheels. Traction aids, sand, cat litter and gravel are other options. Gently press on the accelerator until your tires are free.
4. Frozen car door
Pour lukewarm water or windshield washer fluid over the door joint (don’t use hot water). Once your car door is open, make sure to wipe it thoroughly to remove all traces of the liquid.
To prevent this issue from happening in the future, apply a protective product to the rubber seal. Alternatively, place a large plastic bag between the seal and the car’s frame before closing the door.
5. Unscheduled roadside stops
Stock your trunk with warm clothes and an emergency blanket in case you’re forced to stop on the side of the road, either to wait for help to arrive or for the weather to ease.
If you’re in for a long wait, crack a window so air can circulate and turn the engine on every 15 to 20 minutes.
Finally, make sure to keep an emergency kit in your trunk so you can deal with any other unfortunate winter surprises.
4 things every driver should know about seat belts
Seat belts are the single most important piece of safety technology in your vehicle. Whether you’re driving, co-piloting or riding, buckling up reduces your risk of being fatally injured in a crash by nearly half. Here are four more facts about seat belts that are worth knowing.
1. Seat belts are mandatory
Every U.S. state except New Hampshire requires that all drivers and passengers buckle up. Thirty-one states, as well as the District of Columbia, have primary enforcement seat belt laws, which means you can be pulled over for not wearing a seat belt. Eighteen states have secondary enforcement seat belt laws, meaning an officer can fine you if you’re pulled over for another infraction.
2. Belts and bags work together
Your vehicle’s other safety features, in particular the air bags, are much more effective when you’re wearing your seat belt. If you aren’t buckled up, the force of a deploying air bag can seriously injure or even kill you.
3. Seat belts are worth wearing at all times
Don’t make the mistake of thinking that you don’t need to wear a seat belt when driving at slow speeds. A frontal collision at 30 miles per hour, for example, means your body will hit the steering wheel and windshield at the same velocity at which a person hits the ground when falling from a three-story building.
4. Seat belts should be worn by pregnant women
Contrary to popular belief, a snug seat belt presents no risk to pregnant women. The fetus is protected by the mother’s bones and muscles, as well as by the amniotic sac. In the event of an accident, the seat belt distributes the force of the shock across the chest and pelvis, which are the strongest parts of the torso.
Wearing a seat belt saves the lives of more than 15,000 Americans every year, so don’t forget to buckle up!
Here’s the major requirements of Virginia’s Child Safety Seat Law:
- Child restraint devices are required for children through the age of seven (until 8th birthday). Safety seats must be properly used and approved by Department of Transportation standards. There is no height or weight requirement associated with this law. The Virginia law is based solely on age.
- Rear-facing child restraint devices must be placed in the back seat of a vehicle. In the event the vehicle does not have a back seat, the child restraint device may be placed in the front passenger seat only if the vehicle is either not equipped with a passenger side airbag or the passenger side airbag has been deactivated.
- Effective July 1, 2019: Children are to ride in a rear-facing safety seat until the age of two or the child reaches the minimum weight limit for a forward-facing safety seat as prescribed by the manufacturer of the safety seat.
- Children can no longer ride unrestrained in the rear cargo area of vehicles.
- The law applies to anyone (i.e. parents, grandparents, babysitters, friends) who provides transportation for a child in any vehicle manufactured after January 1, 1968. Public transportation (taxis, buses), regulation school buses, and farm vehicles are exempted.
- The child restraint law is primary enforcement — no other violation need be committed prior to ticketing for failure to have a child in an approved seat.
- A $50 civil penalty fine is imposed for failure to have a child in a child restraint device. Any person found guilty a second or subsequent time, on different dates, will be fined up to $500. An additional $20 civil penalty fine is assessed when persons transporting a child exempted from this law due to medical reasons do not carry a written statement of the exemption. All fines collected go into a special fund to purchase safety seats for low-income families.
- There are assistance programs for low-income residents who cannot afford a safety seat. Contact Virginia Department of Health, Division of Injury and Violence Prevention at 1-800-732-8333 for more information.
