Leisure activities: the key to a happy retirement

Are you approaching retirement? You need to start thinking about what you’ll do with the priceless gift of time that you’ll be receiving. To fully appreciate this new stage of your life rather than dreading it, you just have to be well prepared. So take stock of your interests, and take control of the situation now by listing all the activities you would like to indulge in when you’re well rested.

Fun activities

Consider a variety of activities that you can do alone, as a couple, with family, or friends. This is a great opportunity to take up knitting in order to relax, try new restaurants with your spouse, go to shows or sports events with the family, or contact friends you haven’t seen for ages. Quilting, poker, reading, golf, movies, jigsaw puzzles, hiking, museums—the possibilities are endless and so you’re sure to find a hobby that is in tune with your interests.

Classes for enriching the mind

You never had time to pursue your passions? The time has come to remedy the situation; take a class in music, art, sports, computers, language, cooking, or sewing. Take classes to develop a long-neglected talent, to perfect an art that you’ve already familiar with, or to get acquainted with a new discipline.

Discussion groups

Will you miss all those discussions with your work colleagues? Join a group to share your passions or just to meet people and exchange ideas and opinions. You might want to join a book or bridge club, a bowling or hockey league, or do lawn bowling or sing in a choir.

If you take the time to plan your leisure activities, your retirement will be relaxing but never boring!

Make the most of your retirement by planning some leisure activities.