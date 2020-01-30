5 makeup tips to make your complexion glow

As you age, your skin will undergo a number of changes that can impact the way makeup looks on your face. Here are five tips that can help you achieve a more radiant glow.

1. Choose the right creams. Deeply nourishing creams are typically shiny, heavy and best used at night. For a day cream, choose something liquid-like with a light texture and a matte finish.

2. Hide imperfections. If you want to use a concealer, opt for a liquid product instead of the stick version, which can accumulate in wrinkles.

3. Use the right foundation. Choose a product that closely matches your skin tone but with a touch of pink to help you achieve a more luminous look. To avoid a caked-on appearance, apply foundation in thin layers until you create the desired effect.

4. Highlight your eyes. Opt for mascaras that elongate your eyelashes and eyeshadow with a neutral or pale hue to brighten your eyes. Ideally, avoid applying anything to the underside of your eyes, as it’s likely to draw attention to dark circles, if you have them.

5. Apply lipstick. Bright, classic colors work well with nearly any style. Apply a lip liner to the outline of your mouth to better define it, and use a brush to put on the lipstick, as doing so ensures every groove is coated with color.

To get recommendations for your specific skin type, don’t hesitate to ask a cosmetician at your pharmacy or to consult an esthetician in your area.