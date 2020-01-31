4 ways to avoid a renovation disaster

Whether you just bought a fixer-upper or are upgrading your home, avoiding renovation mistakes will save you time and money. Here are four rules to follow that will ensure your next project goes smoothly.

1. Have a plan

Taking the time to plan your project will save you time and money in the long run. Make a list of every improvement you want to make, decide on the order in which they should be completed and then establish a timeline and budget.

2. Expect the unexpected

More often than not, you’ll encounter unexpected issues when renovating your home. Always allow yourself more time and money than you think you’ll need. This way, unforeseen complications are less likely to delay completion.

3. Make room in the budget

Whether you’re completing the work yourself or hiring contractors, you should allow for a contingency of at least 15 percent and ideally 25 percent. The additional funds will allow you to deal with unexpected problems.

4. Don’t DIY everything

Trying to do everything yourself can be overwhelming. More importantly, some things need to be done by professionals, no matter how handy you are. This includes structural as well as electrical work.

By following these tips, you’ll avoid making mistakes and help ensure that your next home improvement project goes smoothly.