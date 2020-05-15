LFCC’s Commercial Driver Services classes gearing up to get back on road

Fauquier Health is proud to join the American Hospital Association and healthcare organizations around the country in celebrating National Hospital Week, which is observed May 10-16. Each May, National Hospital Week provides an opportunity to pause and honor the millions of healthcare professionals who dedicate their lives to taking care of people in their greatest times of need, and to recognize the positive difference hospitals and healthcare organizations make in the communities they serve. Last week, Fauquier Health also celebrated the kick off of Nurses Month, in accordance with the American Nurses Association (ANA), which was expanded from a weekly observation.

“As our community continues the fight against COVID-19, the pivotal role our healthcare workers play in the well-being of society is clearer than ever,” said Chad Melton, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fauquier Health. “Their tireless efforts on the front lines of this disease and their commitment to quality care and patient safety year-round are critical to our mission of Making Communities Healthier. We proudly honor these heroes during National Hospital Week and commend their inspiring efforts to serve others.”

Steve Wojcik, chair of Fauquier Health’s board of trustees commented, “Fauquier Health is a wonderful place to call home, and we are privileged to have a significant impact on its health and economic well-being. As we celebrate National Hospital Week amid unprecedented challenges this year and begin to look to the future, we are aware that healthcare – like other aspects of life – might look a little different. What will not change, though, is our mission and our commitment to this community. We will continue to put the health and well-being of our neighbors first, ensuring safe places of care and a healthier community for us all.”

Fauquier Health marked the special observances by holding a proclamation ceremony on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Staff, members from the hospital board and Town Council – including Mayor Carter Nevill – came together to formally proclaim May 2020 as Nursing Month in the Town of Warrenton and May 10-16, 2020 as Hospital Week in the Town of Warrenton. Chick-fil-A in Warrenton joined in to help the Fauquier Health team celebrate and provided a generous food donation of over 260 meals to feed our day and night shift staff. The generosity displayed by Paul Brock, owner of Chick-fil-A Warrenton, and his team is immeasurable.

The proclamation ceremony started with a prayer given by Sandy Shipe, Director of Cancer Services. Following Sandy, Fauquier Health board chairman, Steven Wojcik, was invited up to share a few words. Steve began by saying, “Especially at a time like this when you are at the front of the front lines, most exposed, caring for the sickest patients… it is fitting to honor nurses for the work you do in caring for us and our families.”

Chad Melton shared words of encouragement and positivity of why these observances are important to recognize and how the all of the healthcare departments as a whole, come together to ensure the community receives a high quality level of care. Nominated by their leaders to receive the hospital week proclamation was:

Cardiopulmonary: Angie Tolley, McCoy Hayes

Imaging: Amy Newcomb, Kiran Patel

Infusion: Erin McGuirk

Piedmont Internal Medicine: Dawn Wood

Bealeton Family Practice: Kayla Gregory

Laboratory: Kim Lomax (Lab employee of the year), Dani Wojitasik

Materials Management: Decker Tapscott

Environmental Services: Leona Grandy

Plant Operations: Greg Gibson, Jonathan Remener

Wound & Therapy: Sarah Bales, Debra Muir

Christine Kress Hart, Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) of Fauquier Health, then shared the stage to talk about nurse’s month and the celebration of Florence Nightingale’s birthday. Christine commented, “You may believe you chose nursing, but I would say that nursing has chosen you.” Nominated by their leaders to receive the nursing month proclamation was:

3rd Floor: Summer Cornwell, Makenzie Madonna, Delia Pomeroy

Surgical Services: Lisa Morrison, Debbie Brown

ER: Ashley Wharton

ICU: Megan Davenport, Stephanie Finefrock

PCU: Kateri Mooney

Nurse Navigator: Jen McEachin

Employee Health: Amy Kaminski

Infection Prevention: Kathy Stump

Mayor Carter Nevill then approached the podium to help the Fauquier Health team close out the ceremony. After a heart felt speech about how patient experiences are defined by nurses and why Fauquier Health is a cornerstone of the community, he attested to the hospital environment as a whole, “Your ability to be the best nurse you can be is defined by the environment in which you work.” The proclamations stress the importance of how both observances go hand-in-hand. Each closing statement listed on the proclamations, are listed below:

Therefore be it proclaimed, by the Town Council of the Town of Warrenton that May 2020 shall be recognized as Nurse Appreciation Month. This proclamation is made in conjunction with the decision made by the American Nurses Association to expand this year’s nursing observance from Nation Nurses Week to National Nurse Month.

Therefore be it proclaimed, by the Town Council of the Town of Warrenton that the week of May 10 through May 16, 2020 is recognized as Hospital Week. We urge our residents to express their appreciation for the people, facilities and technologies that make trustworthy, reliable healthcare possible in our community.

Fauquier Health encourages community members to leave their own special note of thanks at www.thankahealthcarehero.com or by tagging #thankahealthcarehero on social media.

About Fauquier Health

Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.