Local students named to the Fall 2019 Shenandoah University Deans’s List
Congratulations to these high achieving students for being among the 893 students that earned Dean’s List honors at Shenandoah University in the Fall 2019 semester. The Dean’s List is one of the oldest and most widely recognized academic honors for students. Students must, for that semester, complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
- Ciarra Berry of Front Royal, VA, a Media and Communications major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Melissa Bitter of Linden, VA, a Nursing major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Hanna Brzezinski of Front Royal, VA, a Psychology major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Christopher Cooper of Front Royal, VA, a Nursing major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Mitzi Cortes of Linden, VA, a Sociology major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Anthony Crescienzi of Front Royal, VA, a Exercise Science major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Sarah Downs of Front Royal, VA, a Public Health major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Daniel Guizar of Front Royal, VA, a Kinesiology major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Amanda Kresge of Front Royal, VA, a University Studies major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Katherine Meza-Rodriguez of Linden, VA, a Nursing major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Bridgette Murphy of Front Royal, VA, a Nursing major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Robert Presley of Front Royal, VA, a Business Administration major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Jessica Ranney of Front Royal, VA, a Respiratory Care major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Allison Smoot of Front Royal, VA, a Core Studies major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
- Kayla Stout of Front Royal, VA, a Nursing major at Shenandoah University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
Shenandoah University was established in 1875, and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, with additional educational sites in Clarke, Fairfax and Loudoun counties. Shenandoah is a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with liberal education. With nearly 4,000 students in more than 200+ areas of study in seven different schools, Shenandoah promotes a close-knit community rich in creative energy and intellectual challenge. Shenandoah students collaborate with accomplished professors who provide focused, individual attention, all the while leading several programs to be highly nationally ranked. Through innovative partnerships and programs at both the local and global level, there are exceptional opportunities for students to learn in and out of the classroom. Shenandoah empowers its students to improve the human condition and to be principled professionals and leaders wherever they go. For more information, visit su.edu.
WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
On Saturday, January 25th, World War II veteran Senior Master Sergeant William Griffith, USAF, Retired, celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by his family and friends, and a few extra guests.
Three Randolph-Macon Academy cadets, Ethan Park, Shukriya Hasanka and Maggie Tewell, and R-MA Spanish Instructor Commander Julianne Cochran, USN, Retired, were privileged to attend SMSgt Griffith’s celebration at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville. The group presented him with a flag along with congratulations and thanks for his service. They were joined at the celebration by Col. Lalit “Pip” Piplani, US Army, Retired, who is the Sergeant-at-Arms of Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53, located in Front Royal. Col. Piplani also presented a flag to SMSgt Griffith. Bill Churchwell, a security officer at R-MA, engraved and donated a nameplate that will be delivered at a later time.
“In addition to thanking Master Sergeant Griffith for his service, I was very privileged to be accompanied by these three outstanding cadets,” said Commander Cochran. “I am very proud of them and very grateful.”
Carolyn Brennessel, SMSgt Griffith’s daughter, had initiated the cadets’ participation through a phone call to R-MA last week, and called afterwards to express her appreciation. “We have no words to express our gratitude. The presence of the cadets in uniform and the presentations of the flags were the highlight of his birthday celebration,” she said. “He has not stopped looking at those flags.”
SMSgt Griffith is one of the country’s last living World War II veterans. His son-in-law, Dr. Warren Brennessel, gave this synopsis of his career: “During WWll, my father-in-law was stationed in England and assigned to a squadron of B-17 bombers where he served as a crew chief. He performed routine maintenance as well as repaired damages to aircraft that returned following a mission. Many planes sustained so much damage that he was amazed they even made it back. After the war, he was involved in the Berlin Airlift, at which time he was injured in a plane crash in France. As a result, he spent two years in hospitals undergoing multiple surgeries. He felt he was one of the lucky ones after seeing what other brave soldiers in the hospitals had been through. He remained in the Air Force, working on B-29’s and later B-52’s as part of Strategic Air Command prior to his retirement after 20 years of service.”
Juveniles charged in dumpster fire incident, officials warn of youth fire setting behaviors
On Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 12:57 am, the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services was dispatched to the area of 40 Crescent Street for a reported dumpster fire.
Units arrived on scene to find a garbage dumpster significantly involved in fire. Crews were able to quickly contain the fire, there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire was investigated by the Warren County Fire Marshals Office which determined the fire to be caused by an intentional act.
A joint investigation conducted between the Fire Marshal’s Office and the Front Royal Police Department Criminal Investigations Division determined that the fire resulted from the actions of two juveniles. After consultation with the Warren County Commonwealths Attorney’s Office, petitions have been sought for these two juveniles in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
Anyone with further information pertaining to the fire incident is encouraged to contact Fire Investigator Austin Cucciardo at acucciardo@warrencountyfire.com or (540) 636-3830, or contact Detective Dave Fogle at dfogle@frontroyalva.com or 540-636-2208.
This type of incident should serve as a reminder that youth fire-setting behaviors put our community at risk. If a child you care about has played with matches, lighters, fireworks, candles, etc. or has set a fire, or has shown a curiosity of fire that worries you, the Department of Fire and Rescue Services Youth Fire-setter Intervention Program may help. The Youth Fire-setter Intervention Program provides a simple risk assessment for youth to help understand their situation. It also provides fire safety education for the child and other family members. Everything is confidential and intended to help keep your family safe from fire. This is not a punitive program; rather a program to prevent a tragic incident from occurring. The goal is to help families learn about the dangers of fire setting and provide assistance and support to families with fire-setting concerns.
Anyone who feels they have a juvenile that can benefit from participation in this educational program is asked to contact the Department of Fire and Rescue Services Youth Fire Setter Intervention Program at 540-636-3830.
Super Bowl fans don’t let fans drive drunk in Virginia
Whether a 49ers or Chiefs fan, a guaranteed game-day loser is anyone who chooses to drive drunk on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 2). The Virginia State Police is reminding all Virginians that if your game plan includes drinking as part of the Super Bowl festivities, then add a designated driver to your lineup.
In 2018, there were 7,181 alcohol-related crashes that claimed 278 lives on Virginia’s highways.* The costs can be financial, too: If you’re caught drinking and driving, you can face jail time, lose your driver’s license and your vehicle, and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, car towing, higher insurance rates, and lost wages.
“Not only does an impaired driver put lives at risk on our highways, but also runs the very likely risk of getting arrested for DUI,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.
“On Sunday, Virginia troopers will be stepping up patrols during and following the Super Bowl in order to deter, detect and arrest drunk drivers. No game or drink is worth losing a life over, so please be responsible and Drive to Save Lives.”
If attending a Super Bowl party or watching the game at a sports bar or restaurant:
🏈Designate your sober driver, or plan another way to get home safely before the party begins.
🏈If you don’t have a designated driver, then ask a sober friend for a ride home; call a cab, friend, or family member to come and get you; or just stay in for the night.
🏈Use your community’s sober ride program, reserve a rideshare such as Uber or Lyft, or take public transportation.
🏈Never let friends drive if they have had too much to drink.
🏈Always buckle up – it’s still your best defense against drunk drivers.
If hosting a Super Bowl party:
🏈Remember, you can be held liable and prosecuted if someone you served ends up in a drunk-driving crash.
🏈Make sure all of your guests designate their sober drivers in advance, or help arrange alternate transportation.
🏈Serve lots of food and include lots of non-alcoholic beverages at the party.
🏈Stop serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter of the game and begin serving coffee and dessert.
🏈Keep the numbers for local cab companies handy, and take the keys away from anyone who has had too much to drink.
*2018 Virginia Traffic Crash Facts, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Highway Safety Office
Exciting win takes Front Royal Christian School Lady Warriors 5-1 record
Front Royal Christian School Lady Warriors turned a half-time score of 14-26 around to a 36-30 win against Virginia Academy, who traveled to Front Royal from Ashburn, Virginia, Wednesday night, January 29, 2019. FRCS senior Warrior Hannah Fletcher scored 16 points against the Patriots. Senior Hannah Johnson and freshman Nichole Hillaert supported offense by scoring 7 points each. Defense was dominated by FRCS senior Bailey Coughenour.
When asked what attributed to the Lady Warriors in turning the game around in the second half, FRCS Coach Scott Babcock said, “The team discussed being led by the Patriots at halftime and realized that they needed to take charge of their approach and lead the pace of the game according to their proven strategies.” This change in approach proved successful, taking the Varsity Lady Warriors to a 5-1 record in the league. FRCS Varsity Lady Warriors play next at Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, Virginia, February 5, 2020, at 4:30pm.
Front Royal Christian School is a Pre-K through 12th-grade school in Front Royal, Virginia, that fosters your student’s innate learning potential. From special needs to gifted, FRCS is committed to the spiritual, moral, and intellectual development of its students and mediates a sense of competence, confidence, and belonging. FRCS provides the 21st-century learner, exceptional and challenging educational experiences, including college preparatory courses with a dual enrollment program with LFCC, performing arts, life skills, and athletics. For more information, call the school at 540-635-6799 or visit www.frontroyalchristianschool.com.
Local students named to the Fall 2019 Shenandoah University President’s List
Congratulations to these high achieving students for being among the 326 students that earned President’s List honors at Shenandoah University in the Fall 2019 semester! The President’s List is the highest academic standard at Shenandoah University. It honors students who earn a GPA of 3.9 or higher.
- Anthony Crescienzi of Front Royal, VA, a Exercise Science major at Shenandoah University, was named to the Fall 2019 President’s List.
- Daniel Guizar of Front Royal, VA, a Kinesiology major at Shenandoah University, was named to the Fall 2019 President’s List.
- Robert Presley of Front Royal, VA, a Business Administration major at Shenandoah University, was named to the Fall 2019 President’s List.
- Jessica Ranney of Front Royal, VA, a Respiratory Care major at Shenandoah University, was named to the Fall 2019 President’s List.
Victory for Front Royal Christian School Lady Warriors; Nail-biters for the Boys
Front Royal Christian School Warriors boys and girls basketball teams have been active on the court. FRCS hosted Mountain View Christian Academy Conquerors for both boys and girls game, Monday, January 27, 2020. FRCS middle school girls defeated Mountain View 16-9, with Mary Lindsey leading the scoreboard with 11 points. Lindsey was MVP for the offense. With 11 blocks, Emma Tutton was MVP for the defense.
The FRCS middle school boys lost a hard fought game to Mountain View 30-34, with leading scorers being Mason Smedley with 10 points, Braeden Majors with 9 points, and Brady Knight with 8 points. Smedley led the offense, while Majors led the defense as MVPs.
FRCS boys travelled Tuesday, January 28, 2020 to Eukarya Christian School in Winchester, VA. In a nail-biter to the very last seconds, FRCS lost to the Lions 40-43. Wyatt Clatterbuck led the team in offense with 10 points, followed by Majors with 9 and Knight with 8. FRCS middle school travels Thursday to RMA for a 4:00 p.m. game.
