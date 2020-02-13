Two common kitchen problems and how to solve them

In many homes, the kitchen gets the most traffic. Consequently, an issue in this room is likely to be acutely felt. Here are two common kitchen problems and some tips on how you can solve them.

1. Not enough storage

The ideal way to approach this issue is to entirely remodel your kitchen and thereby create the space and storage you need. However, if this isn’t currently feasible, you should consider implementing one or more workarounds.

For example, you can add hooks under the cabinets to store mugs and thereby free some precious cabinet space. Or, you might want to invest in a professional storage system with racks and drawer dividers to make the most out of the space you’ve got.

2. Not enough counter space

Not having enough counter space makes it hard to prepare meals and keep the room tidy. One solution to this problem, if you have the space for it, is to install an island. Alternatively, you can buy a small cart that will give you more surface area to work with.

Freeing up the counter space you have is also essential. Be sure to stow your toaster, coffee maker and other appliances in your cabinets when they’re not in use.

Once your kitchen problems are solved, you’ll be surprised just how much better the whole house will run.