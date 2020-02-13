How to ace your wedding day makeup

All eyes are on the bride on her wedding day, and all cameras are too. Here are some makeup tips to ensure you look your best.

Be yourself

Your wedding isn’t the right time to try out a new look. Instead, strive for a slightly enhanced version of the makeup you normally wear. For some, this may be dark eyeliner and a bold lip and for others, it may be a natural but radiant look.

Do a test run

Try out your wedding day makeup in advance. If you’re doing it yourself, run through applying it a few times. If you’re hiring a makeup artist, schedule an appointment a few weeks before the big day. Doing a test run will ensure you’re happy with the results.

Use the right products

Even if you’re not usually the emotional type, plan for tears on your wedding day. Opt for waterproof mascara, high quality liquid foundation and lipstick that won’t smudge.

Don’t forget to pack a kit that includes concealer, blotting papers and your lipstick for touch ups throughout the day.