3 great reasons to get a stair runner

Installing a stair runner can be a great way to showcase a beautiful staircase. Here are three other benefits they provide.

1. More traction. If you have kids or pets, you may worry about them safely climbing up and down the stairs. A stair runner provides extra grip, minimizing the chances of slips and falls.

2. Less noise. Does someone in your home barrel up and down the stairs, making lots of noise? If you’re tired of the continuous stomping, a stair runner will muffle the sounds of feet on the stairs.

3. Better protection. A beautiful wood staircase must be treated carefully in order to stay in good shape. Unfortunately, it’s a part of the house that naturally takes a beating. Fortunately, stair runners will help prevent them from getting scuffed or scratched.

Stair runners can be a beautiful addition to your home’s overall design, but if they’re installed incorrectly, they can be a safety hazard. Be sure to get yours laid down by a professional to ensure that it doesn’t cause an accident.