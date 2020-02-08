Connect with us

Home

The best way to display your collections

Published

1 hour ago

on

Are you a collector? Whether it’s books, magnets or vintage glassware, it can be hard to know how to best display the treasures you’ve accumulated. Here’s how to expertly show them off.

Group it together
A collection that’s displayed as a whole is more impactful than one that’s dispersed throughout the house. You could:

• Create a gallery wall. Frame and present your collection of vintage maps or photos.
• Install floating shelves. Use them to display grouped-together figurines and other small collectibles.
• Use glass jars to show off your collection of rocks, buttons or shells.

Match it to the room
The best display for your collection is one that matches its surroundings. The kitchen is the perfect place for antique jars or vases; the bathroom is a great home for old perfume bottles or vintage jewelry; and a den or entertainment room is the best place to show off old movie posters.

If your collection is so extensive that it would overwhelm the space, don’t display everything at once. Show off only your most impressive pieces and keep the rest in storage. Or, rotate pieces periodically so that every item has a chance to shine.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Home

3 great reasons to get a stair runner

Published

2 days ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

Installing a stair runner can be a great way to showcase a beautiful staircase. Here are three other benefits they provide.

1. More traction. If you have kids or pets, you may worry about them safely climbing up and down the stairs. A stair runner provides extra grip, minimizing the chances of slips and falls.

2. Less noise. Does someone in your home barrel up and down the stairs, making lots of noise? If you’re tired of the continuous stomping, a stair runner will muffle the sounds of feet on the stairs.

3. Better protection. A beautiful wood staircase must be treated carefully in order to stay in good shape. Unfortunately, it’s a part of the house that naturally takes a beating. Fortunately, stair runners will help prevent them from getting scuffed or scratched.

Stair runners can be a beautiful addition to your home’s overall design, but if they’re installed incorrectly, they can be a safety hazard. Be sure to get yours laid down by a professional to ensure that it doesn’t cause an accident.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Home

How to stop using single-use plastics

Published

2 days ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

The United States produces nearly 35 million tons of plastic waste a year, over 90 per cent of which ends up in landfills, incinerated or dumped in the ocean. Here’s how to dramatically reduce your own plastic waste.

Tableware
Avoid using plastic plates and cutlery when hosting parties. Instead, use regular plates and utensils or, if you often host large gatherings, purchase compostable alternatives. Another option is to buy a separate, inexpensive set of tableware just for parties.

It’s also a good idea to keep a set of utensils in your car or purse for when you have to eat on the go.

Toothbrushes
Dentists recommend changing your toothbrush every three months. This means a family of four will throw out 16 toothbrushes annually. A good solution would be to purchase compostable and biodegradable bamboo toothbrushes.

Grocery bags
Some grocery stores will charge you extra for plastic bags, and reusable canvas grocery bags are now widely available and come in a variety of design options. Ideally, choose bags made from recycled materials.

Food wrap
Instead of plastic cling wrap, opt for washable alternatives like beeswax wrap or organic cotton. These are much more environmentally friendly and can be reused many times.

Sandwich bags
Resealable sandwich bags are a lunchbox staple, but they’re easily replaced with reusable bags such as those made of laminated polyurethane and other textiles.

Visit your local retailers to find these and other products that’ll help you reduce your household waste.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Home

Home makeover: 9 key steps for every renovation

Published

3 days ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

Though every home renovation is different, here’s an overview of the key steps these projects typically involve.

1. List all renovations. Prioritize repairs that are functional such as replacing faulty wiring or fixing the roof over those that are mostly cosmetic, like upgrading the kitchen.

2. Decide on a budget. You may decide to focus on some projects rather than others or to change some ideas based on your budget.

3. Hire professionals. For major overhauls, it’s a good idea to work with a designer, architect or general contractor who will manage the project for you. Alternatively, you can hire contractors as you need them and manage the work on your own.

4. Contact the city. Depending on where you live and the work you’re doing, you may need to obtain permits.

5. Call your insurer. In order for your home to remain insured, you’ll need to alert your provider before you start renovating. You’ll likely require additional protection for your home while it’s under construction.

6. Shop for materials. It’s best to have all of the supplies and materials you need on hand before starting your renovation project.

7. Create a timeline. Along with whoever is overseeing the project, plan how long each step of the renovation will take and the expected end date.

8. Keep things moving. During the renovation, touch base with your project manager regularly to make sure things are on track.

9. Inspect the finished work. Before making the final payment, make sure that all the work is completed to your satisfaction.

Afterward, remember to alert your insurance company of all changes that have been made to your home, as you may require more coverage or even get a discount, depending on the work completed.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Home

5 performing arts to try this year

Published

3 days ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

Will 2020 be the year you step out of your shell? Do you want to express yourself creatively? If so, taking a performing arts class can help. Here are five types to try.

1. Circus. Circus schools are popping up all over the country and offering classes to professionals and beginners alike. You can learn how to juggle, glide on a trapeze or walk on a tightrope. It’s a great way to get physically fit, improve your self-confidence and have fun.

2. Dance. Dancing is a great way to improve muscle tone, coordination and flexibility and is accessible to people of all ages. From Latin styles to hip-hop and jazz, there are many types of dancing to choose from.

3. Music. Learning to play a musical instrument is a great way to keep your mind active while improving your posture and fine motor skills. Whether you learn to play the guitar, piano, drums or flute, music is a great way to express your emotions and creativity.

4. Comedy. Were you the class clown in school? Do you love to make your friends and family members laugh? If so, consider taking your skills to the next level by signing up for a stand-up comedy or improv workshop. Not only will you learn new skills, but you’ll be able to network with people who may turn into valuable writing or performing partners.

5. Theater. There’s nothing like the theater arts for overcoming shyness, improving your memory and collaborating with others. If you’re looking for a way to get out of your comfort zone, acting classes or auditioning for a role may be the ticket.

No matter what you choose, the performing arts are an undeniably great way to build your self-confidence and have some fun.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Home

Making the residence transition easier

Published

5 days ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

Any move can be stressful, but moving into a retirement home can be particularly daunting. Here are some things you can do to make the transition easier.

Before the move
It’s a good idea to visit your new home before moving in so that you’re familiar with the place and know how to get around. You could also reach out to some of the residents to get more information regarding the ins and outs of the community.

If you’re anxious, scared or over¬whelmed, know that these feelings are completely normal. However, it’s a good idea to talk to someone. Indeed, confiding in the people closest to you can be hugely beneficial.

Moving day
Devote some time to personalizing your unit. Decorate it with the items you brought from your previous home to make it feel more comfortable. Surroundings that feel familiar and personal will help you feel like you belong.

After the move
Don’t wait too long before mingling with the other residents. Even if you’re not entirely at ease, stay open to meeting new people and consult the community calendar to see if there’s anything that grabs your interest.

Remember that the residence staff will be available to help if you need anything.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Home

What do I do with all this time?

Published

5 days ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

For most people, work is their main activity and interest throughout their lives. They dread the thought of retirement out of fear of boredom. And for good reason; when you leave the working world, you lose your established routines, your social network, and a sense of belonging. You lose the pleasure of having found your very own niche somewhere in society. Suddenly, you’re deprived of all your reference points, and you’re just not sure who you are anymore. You might feel useless with all that free time on your hands. And you know that in order to adapt to this new reality, you’ll have to learn to restructure your life somehow.

If you want to be able to look forward to retirement, it can help if you prepare yourself. How? Take stock of your life and flesh out which things are really important to you. This kind of discernment will help you determine what stimulates you and meets your needs. When you’ve figured out what’s important to you and what your real values are, it will be easier to find activities, causes, and projects to get involved with once you retire.

But finding a hobby isn’t enough. To avoid isolation, try to expand your social network before retiring. Even though your job allowed you to build friendships, working relationships rarely last after retirement, despite our best intentions.

Progressive retirement can be a good way to ease the transition between work and retirement. Volunteering and mentoring are also options that can allow you to stay active and continue to be involved in your field of expertise or interest.

Take stock of your life so you can define your needs and prepare for retirement.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
38°
Mostly Cloudy
07:1117:42 EST
Feels like: 32°F
Wind: 8mph SSW
Humidity: 50%
Pressure: 30.25"Hg
UV index: 2
SatSunMon
44/29°F
50/41°F
56/44°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Feb
8
Sat
11:00 am Saturday Morning Movie @ Samuels Public Library
Saturday Morning Movie @ Samuels Public Library
Feb 8 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Saturday Morning Movie @ Samuels Public Library
The Lion King Join us as we watch The Lion King (2019 release) and enjoy some popcorn. For ages 5 and up. Registration begins January 8.
Feb
11
Tue
4:30 pm Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Feb 11 @ 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! Tuesday, February 4 – Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! After[...]
Feb
12
Wed
10:15 am Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Feb 12 @ 10:15 am – 12:00 pm
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
10:15 Toddler story time | 11:00 Preschool story time Wednesday, January 29 and Thursday, January 30: Puppies are cuddly! Puppies are cute! Our stories, songs, and craft will be about our friends, the puppies! Siblings[...]
Feb
13
Thu
10:15 am Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Feb 13 @ 10:15 am – 12:00 pm
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
10:15 Toddler story time | 11:00 Preschool story time Wednesday, January 29 and Thursday, January 30: Puppies are cuddly! Puppies are cute! Our stories, songs, and craft will be about our friends, the puppies! Siblings[...]
4:00 pm Llama Love! @ Samuels Public Library
Llama Love! @ Samuels Public Library
Feb 13 @ 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Llama Love! @ Samuels Public Library
Join us for llama stories, games, snacks, and a craft! For ages 6-12. Registration begins January 13.
Feb
15
Sat
2:00 pm Discuss This @ Samuels Public Library
Discuss This @ Samuels Public Library
Feb 15 @ 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Discuss This @ Samuels Public Library
Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for[...]
6:00 pm Mardi Gras Masque @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Mardi Gras Masque @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Feb 15 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Mardi Gras Masque @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
New Orleans-Style Buffet Dinner  •  Cash Bar  •  Dancing  •  Live Music from Souled Out Sponsorship Opportunities Available! Contact United Way for details: (540) 635-3636 • info@frontroyalunitedway.org
Feb
16
Sun
1:30 pm Service of Christian & Racial Unity @ Church of the Rock
Service of Christian & Racial Unity @ Church of the Rock
Feb 16 @ 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm
Service of Christian & Racial Unity @ Church of the Rock
Service of Christian & Racial Unity – “Power of Love in Warren County” Sunday, February 16th, 3:30pm (community meal served at 1:30pm) Sponsored by: FRWC Ministerial Association
Feb
17
Mon
8:30 am Bring a Friend to School Day & O... @ Wakefield Country Day School
Bring a Friend to School Day & O... @ Wakefield Country Day School
Feb 17 @ 8:30 am – 4:00 pm
Bring a Friend to School Day & Open House @ Wakefield Country Day School
Come visit Wakefield Country Day School for our Open House/Bring a Friend to School Day. For the entire school day, students may bring a friend with them to school. Parents may join in on the[...]
10:00 am R-MA February Open House @ Randolph-Macon Academy
R-MA February Open House @ Randolph-Macon Academy
Feb 17 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
R-MA February Open House @ Randolph-Macon Academy
Randolph-Macon Academy invites you to come discover what “The Power of Rise” can do for your child at the next open house on Monday, February 17th. Tours begin promptly at 10:00 am and 1:00 pm.[...]