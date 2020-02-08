The best way to display your collections

Are you a collector? Whether it’s books, magnets or vintage glassware, it can be hard to know how to best display the treasures you’ve accumulated. Here’s how to expertly show them off.

Group it together

A collection that’s displayed as a whole is more impactful than one that’s dispersed throughout the house. You could:

• Create a gallery wall. Frame and present your collection of vintage maps or photos.

• Install floating shelves. Use them to display grouped-together figurines and other small collectibles.

• Use glass jars to show off your collection of rocks, buttons or shells.

Match it to the room

The best display for your collection is one that matches its surroundings. The kitchen is the perfect place for antique jars or vases; the bathroom is a great home for old perfume bottles or vintage jewelry; and a den or entertainment room is the best place to show off old movie posters.

If your collection is so extensive that it would overwhelm the space, don’t display everything at once. Show off only your most impressive pieces and keep the rest in storage. Or, rotate pieces periodically so that every item has a chance to shine.