3 signs it’s time to update your plumbing

Though the plumbing components in your home can work for years at a time without fail, they do have a limited lifespan. Here are three signs it may be time to update yours.

1. Murky water

Water that’s brown, yellow or otherwise tinted is usually cause for concern. It could indicate that there’s corrosion in the pipes. When this happens, minerals build up and cause pressure, which in turn can cause the pipes to burst.

2. Outdated pipes

Modern plumbing systems use PVC, copper or brass pipes. Older houses usually have pipes made of galvanized steel, cast iron or lead. Each material has a limited lifespan.

Copper can last up to 80 years. Brass, cast iron and galvanized steel, however, may be good for up to 100 years. Modern PVC pipes will hold for a maximum of 45 years.

If the pipes have outlasted their natural lifespan, it’s time to replace them.

3. Unpleasant odors

If you detect a foul odor coming from your tap, it could indicate that there is mold or mildew inside the pipes or in the wall around the plumbing. Not only is this unpleasant, but it could pose a health risk.

If your home is at least 60 years old, there’s a good chance that some of your pipes are exposed. If so, take a look at them regularly. If you spot any flakes, bumps or other signs of damage, it may be time to have the whole system inspected by a plumber.

If your home has lead pipes, you must replace them ASAP. Lead is highly toxic and can make you and your family sick.