Five tips for a healthy retirement

Staying active and healthy is essential if you want to make the most of your retirement. Here are some tips to help you enjoy your retirement for years to come.

1. Remain active. Physical activity is not only beneficial to your health; it’s also good for the morale and great for relaxing. Golf, gardening, swimming, walking, dancing, and cycling are all simple options. Find activities you enjoy and do them on a regular basis.

2. Take care of your health. Go for regular checkups and screenings for diseases such as osteoporosis, breast cancer, or prostate cancer. Don’t forget to have your eyes, hearing, and teeth examined as well. Quitting smoking would also be a good idea.

3. Eat healthy. Ensure that your diet includes enough protein, fiber, calcium, and vitamin D. Refer to the USDA’s MyPlate food guide for recommendations related to your age group (visit www.choosemyplate.gov).

4. Sleep well. To promote better sleep, avoid caffeine and cigarettes before going to bed, develop a bedtime routine, and try to always go to bed and get up at the same time, including on weekends.

5. Boost your memory. Here are some good memory strengtheners: physical activity; sleep and relaxation; games such as scrabble, Sudoku, crossword puzzles, and cards; an active social life; and intellectual work such as reading, writing, and analyzing.

By following these tips on a daily basis, you’ll help yourself stay healthy and you’ll be able to live your life to the maximum. You can enjoy your retirement to the maximum by taking good care of yourself.