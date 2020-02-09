5 common skin issues in cats

Skin issues are common in cats. If your own feline is scratching, compulsively grooming or continuously shaking his or her head from side to side, one of the following problems may be to blame.

1. Allergies. Much like humans, cats can suffer from both environmental and food allergies. These can manifest as skin lesions, the treatment for which involves frequent bathing and the application of topical creams.

2. Parasites. Cats are susceptible to fleas, ear mites and cat lice. If left untreated, the resulting constant scratching can damage their skin and cause further problems.

3. Ringworms. This highly contagious fungal infection causes scaly round patches to form on the skin and may make fur fall out in the affected areas. It can impact both animals and humans and must be treated with an antifungal medication.

4. Bacterial infections. This is a common secondary condition that can stem from parasites, funguses and allergies. Overzealous scratching or grooming may cause trauma to the skin and thereby allow bacteria to get in and infect the area.

5. Abscesses. This type of infection is most common in felines who’ve been in a fight. The associated painful collection of pus is likely to occur at the sites of a scratch or bite from another animal. Keep the wound clean until it can be treated by a veterinarian.

If you suspect your cat has any of these skin problems, bring them to the veterinarian as soon as possible. In most cases, medication or special soaps and creams are all that’s needed to clear up the issue.