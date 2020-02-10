Home
There’s still time for your childhood dreams
You’re never too old to dream. In fact it’s just the opposite. Retirement is the perfect opportunity to achieve your wildest dreams, your youthful dreams, or to pursue new ones that are more in line with your latest interests. While some people dream of climbing in the Himalayas, others prefer something a little more relaxing; the constraints of your physical abilities are the only limitation. Whatever your dreams, it’s time to believe in yourself and give yourself the means to achieve them.
You could embark on a major project that is close to your heart, such as going back to school or training for a new job; you could start a small business, go abroad for a year, make the pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela, or write a novel.
Living out your dreams also means doing some simple things that you just never had time to do before: learn to play an instrument, see all your favorite director’s movies, read the great literary classics, or learn to make wedding cakes. It also means spoiling yourself by doing a few of the once-in-a-lifetime-things that you always promised yourself, such as going on an Alaskan cruise, a ride in a hot air balloon, or a trip to Las Vegas to see a show.
Dreams can be satisfying without having to be grandiose or out of your comfort zone. Whether you crave adventure or relaxation, the important thing is not to have regrets, to not say later that you should have done this or that when the opportunity presented itself. So, what are you waiting for?
Make the most of your retirement to live out some of your youthful dreams.
5 common skin issues in cats
Skin issues are common in cats. If your own feline is scratching, compulsively grooming or continuously shaking his or her head from side to side, one of the following problems may be to blame.
1. Allergies. Much like humans, cats can suffer from both environmental and food allergies. These can manifest as skin lesions, the treatment for which involves frequent bathing and the application of topical creams.
2. Parasites. Cats are susceptible to fleas, ear mites and cat lice. If left untreated, the resulting constant scratching can damage their skin and cause further problems.
3. Ringworms. This highly contagious fungal infection causes scaly round patches to form on the skin and may make fur fall out in the affected areas. It can impact both animals and humans and must be treated with an antifungal medication.
4. Bacterial infections. This is a common secondary condition that can stem from parasites, funguses and allergies. Overzealous scratching or grooming may cause trauma to the skin and thereby allow bacteria to get in and infect the area.
5. Abscesses. This type of infection is most common in felines who’ve been in a fight. The associated painful collection of pus is likely to occur at the sites of a scratch or bite from another animal. Keep the wound clean until it can be treated by a veterinarian.
If you suspect your cat has any of these skin problems, bring them to the veterinarian as soon as possible. In most cases, medication or special soaps and creams are all that’s needed to clear up the issue.
How can I protect my pet against ticks and fleas?
Prevention is the best way to protect your pet from external parasites such as ticks and fleas. Various treatments are available to prevent parasite infestations; pills, liquid medications or injections might be appropriate for your pet. Your veterinarian will be able to advise you on the best treatment as well as the best time of year to use it for your local climate. There are also several anti-parasitic products on the market to help keep your cat or dog in good health, including collars, shampoos and sprays.
You may feel that a cat or dog that regularly goes outdoors unattended is destined to live with fleas or ticks no matter what you do, but it is important to prevent parasite infestations for all pets. Even though some animals don’t seem to be too bothered by them, these insects carry many diseases that can be transmitted to their hosts. So, if you discover an infestation of fleas or a tick on your pet, talk to a veterinarian as quickly as possible.
The best way to display your collections
Are you a collector? Whether it’s books, magnets or vintage glassware, it can be hard to know how to best display the treasures you’ve accumulated. Here’s how to expertly show them off.
Group it together
A collection that’s displayed as a whole is more impactful than one that’s dispersed throughout the house. You could:
• Create a gallery wall. Frame and present your collection of vintage maps or photos.
• Install floating shelves. Use them to display grouped-together figurines and other small collectibles.
• Use glass jars to show off your collection of rocks, buttons or shells.
Match it to the room
The best display for your collection is one that matches its surroundings. The kitchen is the perfect place for antique jars or vases; the bathroom is a great home for old perfume bottles or vintage jewelry; and a den or entertainment room is the best place to show off old movie posters.
If your collection is so extensive that it would overwhelm the space, don’t display everything at once. Show off only your most impressive pieces and keep the rest in storage. Or, rotate pieces periodically so that every item has a chance to shine.
3 great reasons to get a stair runner
Installing a stair runner can be a great way to showcase a beautiful staircase. Here are three other benefits they provide.
1. More traction. If you have kids or pets, you may worry about them safely climbing up and down the stairs. A stair runner provides extra grip, minimizing the chances of slips and falls.
2. Less noise. Does someone in your home barrel up and down the stairs, making lots of noise? If you’re tired of the continuous stomping, a stair runner will muffle the sounds of feet on the stairs.
3. Better protection. A beautiful wood staircase must be treated carefully in order to stay in good shape. Unfortunately, it’s a part of the house that naturally takes a beating. Fortunately, stair runners will help prevent them from getting scuffed or scratched.
Stair runners can be a beautiful addition to your home’s overall design, but if they’re installed incorrectly, they can be a safety hazard. Be sure to get yours laid down by a professional to ensure that it doesn’t cause an accident.
How to stop using single-use plastics
The United States produces nearly 35 million tons of plastic waste a year, over 90 per cent of which ends up in landfills, incinerated or dumped in the ocean. Here’s how to dramatically reduce your own plastic waste.
Tableware
Avoid using plastic plates and cutlery when hosting parties. Instead, use regular plates and utensils or, if you often host large gatherings, purchase compostable alternatives. Another option is to buy a separate, inexpensive set of tableware just for parties.
It’s also a good idea to keep a set of utensils in your car or purse for when you have to eat on the go.
Toothbrushes
Dentists recommend changing your toothbrush every three months. This means a family of four will throw out 16 toothbrushes annually. A good solution would be to purchase compostable and biodegradable bamboo toothbrushes.
Grocery bags
Some grocery stores will charge you extra for plastic bags, and reusable canvas grocery bags are now widely available and come in a variety of design options. Ideally, choose bags made from recycled materials.
Food wrap
Instead of plastic cling wrap, opt for washable alternatives like beeswax wrap or organic cotton. These are much more environmentally friendly and can be reused many times.
Sandwich bags
Resealable sandwich bags are a lunchbox staple, but they’re easily replaced with reusable bags such as those made of laminated polyurethane and other textiles.
Visit your local retailers to find these and other products that’ll help you reduce your household waste.
Home makeover: 9 key steps for every renovation
Though every home renovation is different, here’s an overview of the key steps these projects typically involve.
1. List all renovations. Prioritize repairs that are functional such as replacing faulty wiring or fixing the roof over those that are mostly cosmetic, like upgrading the kitchen.
2. Decide on a budget. You may decide to focus on some projects rather than others or to change some ideas based on your budget.
3. Hire professionals. For major overhauls, it’s a good idea to work with a designer, architect or general contractor who will manage the project for you. Alternatively, you can hire contractors as you need them and manage the work on your own.
4. Contact the city. Depending on where you live and the work you’re doing, you may need to obtain permits.
5. Call your insurer. In order for your home to remain insured, you’ll need to alert your provider before you start renovating. You’ll likely require additional protection for your home while it’s under construction.
6. Shop for materials. It’s best to have all of the supplies and materials you need on hand before starting your renovation project.
7. Create a timeline. Along with whoever is overseeing the project, plan how long each step of the renovation will take and the expected end date.
8. Keep things moving. During the renovation, touch base with your project manager regularly to make sure things are on track.
9. Inspect the finished work. Before making the final payment, make sure that all the work is completed to your satisfaction.
Afterward, remember to alert your insurance company of all changes that have been made to your home, as you may require more coverage or even get a discount, depending on the work completed.
