There’s still time for your childhood dreams

You’re never too old to dream. In fact it’s just the opposite. Retirement is the perfect opportunity to achieve your wildest dreams, your youthful dreams, or to pursue new ones that are more in line with your latest interests. While some people dream of climbing in the Himalayas, others prefer something a little more relaxing; the constraints of your physical abilities are the only limitation. Whatever your dreams, it’s time to believe in yourself and give yourself the means to achieve them.

You could embark on a major project that is close to your heart, such as going back to school or training for a new job; you could start a small business, go abroad for a year, make the pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela, or write a novel.

Living out your dreams also means doing some simple things that you just never had time to do before: learn to play an instrument, see all your favorite director’s movies, read the great literary classics, or learn to make wedding cakes. It also means spoiling yourself by doing a few of the once-in-a-lifetime-things that you always promised yourself, such as going on an Alaskan cruise, a ride in a hot air balloon, or a trip to Las Vegas to see a show.

Dreams can be satisfying without having to be grandiose or out of your comfort zone. Whether you crave adventure or relaxation, the important thing is not to have regrets, to not say later that you should have done this or that when the opportunity presented itself. So, what are you waiting for?

Make the most of your retirement to live out some of your youthful dreams.