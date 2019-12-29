Car washes: an essential component of winter car care

Driving in winter means contending with ice, snow, gravel, salt, slush and sand. It’s therefore no wonder that cars get exceptionally dirty at this time of year. Unfortunately, an accumulation of dirt and debris on your car can damage it, which is why it’s important to clean it regularly.

As a general rule, you should wash your car once a month. However, certain factors may prompt more frequent cleanings, such as lots of slush and particularly heavy use of salt or gravel on the roads.

Whether you use an automatic car wash or do the job yourself, make sure to focus on the undercarriage. This is the place where dirt and grime accumulate the most.

If possible, avoid cleaning your car when it’s very cold. Pick milder days when the temperature is above the freezing point, especially if you’re washing it outside. In any case, make sure to use a microfiber cloth to dry the rubber seals on your doors and trunk. This will prevent them from freezing shut.

Cleaning your car regularly will help mitigate the development of rust by eliminating sources of corrosion. However, no amount of washing, no matter how thorough, can replace an anti-rust treatment.