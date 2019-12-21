Dog flu: what pet owners should know

Did you know that dogs can get the flu, too? In fact, the symptoms of dog flu and human flu are nearly identical, with coughing, sneezing, a runny nose, fever and lethargy common to both. However, the strain of influenza that affects dogs is different than the one that affects humans.

Canine flu is highly contagious between dogs and can live on surfaces for up to 48 hours. Dogs that are in close contact with other dogs are more likely to contract it than others. And while it can’t affect you, if you pet a dog that has the flu, you can transmit it to your dog.

Because it’s a virus, there isn’t a cure for canine flu. Nevertheless, you can help your dog feel better by making sure he or she is comfortable and has plenty of fresh water to drink.

Your veterinarian may prescribe cough medicine or something to reduce the fever. Furthermore, the vet may recommend that your dog be quarantined for up to 21 days to avoid further spread of the virus.

Never give your dog human medication, as the recommended doses are different for dogs and consuming too much could harm them.

To prevent dog flu, keep your pooch away from other canines and make sure to wash your hands after touching another animal. If your pup is regularly in contact with other dogs, talk to your veterinarian about the dog flu vaccine, which can help boost his or her immunity.