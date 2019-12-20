How to use metal ceiling tiles to make your home shine

Metallic accents are trending — are you looking for a new way to bring the look into your home? If so, metal ceiling tiles may be the way to go. Here are some ways to use them.

• On the ceiling. They’ll provide a charming, traditional look anywhere you place them. The kitchen is a great place to start, but entranceways, bathrooms and dining rooms are also ideal.

• On a wall. Create an accent wall in your living or dining room. Or, use them to create a unique backsplash in your kitchen.

• As an accent. If you love metal ceiling tiles, but prefer a more subtle look, use them sparingly. They look great alongside a kitchen island or against the base of a home bar (where the stools go).

Metal ceiling tiles can be used to bring either a vintage or modern touch to your home. And since they’re available in a range of sizes, colors and styles, you’re sure to find some that suit your taste.