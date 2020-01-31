Exciting win takes Front Royal Christian School Lady Warriors 5-1 record

Whether a 49ers or Chiefs fan, a guaranteed game-day loser is anyone who chooses to drive drunk on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 2). The Virginia State Police is reminding all Virginians that if your game plan includes drinking as part of the Super Bowl festivities, then add a designated driver to your lineup.

In 2018, there were 7,181 alcohol-related crashes that claimed 278 lives on Virginia’s highways.* The costs can be financial, too: If you’re caught drinking and driving, you can face jail time, lose your driver’s license and your vehicle, and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, car towing, higher insurance rates, and lost wages.

“Not only does an impaired driver put lives at risk on our highways, but also runs the very likely risk of getting arrested for DUI,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.

“On Sunday, Virginia troopers will be stepping up patrols during and following the Super Bowl in order to deter, detect and arrest drunk drivers. No game or drink is worth losing a life over, so please be responsible and Drive to Save Lives.”

If attending a Super Bowl party or watching the game at a sports bar or restaurant:

🏈Designate your sober driver, or plan another way to get home safely before the party begins.

🏈If you don’t have a designated driver, then ask a sober friend for a ride home; call a cab, friend, or family member to come and get you; or just stay in for the night.

🏈Use your community’s sober ride program, reserve a rideshare such as Uber or Lyft, or take public transportation.

🏈Never let friends drive if they have had too much to drink.

🏈Always buckle up – it’s still your best defense against drunk drivers.

If hosting a Super Bowl party:

🏈Remember, you can be held liable and prosecuted if someone you served ends up in a drunk-driving crash.

🏈Make sure all of your guests designate their sober drivers in advance, or help arrange alternate transportation.

🏈Serve lots of food and include lots of non-alcoholic beverages at the party.

🏈Stop serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter of the game and begin serving coffee and dessert.

🏈Keep the numbers for local cab companies handy, and take the keys away from anyone who has had too much to drink.

*2018 Virginia Traffic Crash Facts, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Highway Safety Office