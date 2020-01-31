Local News
Exciting win takes Front Royal Christian School Lady Warriors 5-1 record
Front Royal Christian School Lady Warriors turned a half-time score of 14-26 around to a 36-30 win against Virginia Academy, who traveled to Front Royal from Ashburn, Virginia, Wednesday night, January 29, 2019. FRCS senior Warrior Hannah Fletcher scored 16 points against the Patriots. Senior Hannah Johnson and freshman Nichole Hillaert supported offense by scoring 7 points each. Defense was dominated by FRCS senior Bailey Coughenour.
When asked what attributed to the Lady Warriors in turning the game around in the second half, FRCS Coach Scott Babcock said, “The team discussed being led by the Patriots at halftime and realized that they needed to take charge of their approach and lead the pace of the game according to their proven strategies.” This change in approach proved successful, taking the Varsity Lady Warriors to a 5-1 record in the league. FRCS Varsity Lady Warriors play next at Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, Virginia, February 5, 2020, at 4:30pm.
Front Royal Christian School is a Pre-K through 12th-grade school in Front Royal, Virginia, that fosters your student’s innate learning potential. From special needs to gifted, FRCS is committed to the spiritual, moral, and intellectual development of its students and mediates a sense of competence, confidence, and belonging. FRCS provides the 21st-century learner, exceptional and challenging educational experiences, including college preparatory courses with a dual enrollment program with LFCC, performing arts, life skills, and athletics. For more information, call the school at 540-635-6799 or visit http://www.frontroyalchristianschool.com.
Local News
Super Bowl fans don’t let fans drive drunk in Virginia
Whether a 49ers or Chiefs fan, a guaranteed game-day loser is anyone who chooses to drive drunk on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 2). The Virginia State Police is reminding all Virginians that if your game plan includes drinking as part of the Super Bowl festivities, then add a designated driver to your lineup.
In 2018, there were 7,181 alcohol-related crashes that claimed 278 lives on Virginia’s highways.* The costs can be financial, too: If you’re caught drinking and driving, you can face jail time, lose your driver’s license and your vehicle, and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, car towing, higher insurance rates, and lost wages.
“Not only does an impaired driver put lives at risk on our highways, but also runs the very likely risk of getting arrested for DUI,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.
“On Sunday, Virginia troopers will be stepping up patrols during and following the Super Bowl in order to deter, detect and arrest drunk drivers. No game or drink is worth losing a life over, so please be responsible and Drive to Save Lives.”
If attending a Super Bowl party or watching the game at a sports bar or restaurant:
🏈Designate your sober driver, or plan another way to get home safely before the party begins.
🏈If you don’t have a designated driver, then ask a sober friend for a ride home; call a cab, friend, or family member to come and get you; or just stay in for the night.
🏈Use your community’s sober ride program, reserve a rideshare such as Uber or Lyft, or take public transportation.
🏈Never let friends drive if they have had too much to drink.
🏈Always buckle up – it’s still your best defense against drunk drivers.
If hosting a Super Bowl party:
🏈Remember, you can be held liable and prosecuted if someone you served ends up in a drunk-driving crash.
🏈Make sure all of your guests designate their sober drivers in advance, or help arrange alternate transportation.
🏈Serve lots of food and include lots of non-alcoholic beverages at the party.
🏈Stop serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter of the game and begin serving coffee and dessert.
🏈Keep the numbers for local cab companies handy, and take the keys away from anyone who has had too much to drink.
*2018 Virginia Traffic Crash Facts, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Highway Safety Office
Local News
Local students named to the Fall 2019 Shenandoah University President’s List
Congratulations to these high achieving students for being among the 326 students that earned President’s List honors at Shenandoah University in the Fall 2019 semester! The President’s List is the highest academic standard at Shenandoah University. It honors students who earn a GPA of 3.9 or higher.
Anthony Crescienzi of Front Royal, VA, a Exercise Science major at Shenandoah University, was named to the Fall 2019 President’s List.
Daniel Guizar of Front Royal, VA, a Kinesiology major at Shenandoah University, was named to the Fall 2019 President’s List.
Robert Presley of Front Royal, VA, a Business Administration major at Shenandoah University, was named to the Fall 2019 President’s List.
Jessica Ranney of Front Royal, VA, a Respiratory Care major at Shenandoah University, was named to the Fall 2019 President’s List.
Shenandoah University was established in 1875, and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, with additional educational sites in Clarke, Fairfax and Loudoun counties. Shenandoah is a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with liberal education. With nearly 4,000 students in more than 200+ areas of study in seven different schools, Shenandoah promotes a close-knit community rich in creative energy and intellectual challenge.
Shenandoah students collaborate with accomplished professors who provide focused, individual attention, all the while leading several programs to be highly nationally ranked. Through innovative partnerships and programs at both the local and global level, there are exceptional opportunities for students to learn in and out of the classroom. Shenandoah empowers its students to improve the human condition and to be principled professionals and leaders wherever they go. For more information, visit su.edu.
Local News
Victory for Front Royal Christian School Lady Warriors; Nail-biters for the Boys
Front Royal Christian School Warriors boys and girls basketball teams have been active on the court. FRCS hosted Mountain View Christian Academy Conquerors for both boys and girls game, Monday, January 27, 2020. FRCS middle school girls defeated Mountain View 16-9, with Mary Lindsey leading the scoreboard with 11 points. Lindsey was MVP for the offense. With 11 blocks, Emma Tutton was MVP for the defense.
The FRCS middle school boys lost a hard fought game to Mountain View 30-34, with leading scorers being Mason Smedley with 10 points, Braeden Majors with 9 points, and Brady Knight with 8 points. Smedley led the offense, while Majors led the defense as MVPs.
FRCS boys travelled Tuesday, January 28, 2020 to Eukarya Christian School in Winchester, VA. In a nail-biter to the very last seconds, FRCS lost to the Lions 40-43. Wyatt Clatterbuck led the team in offense with 10 points, followed by Majors with 9 and Knight with 8. FRCS middle school travels Thursday to RMA for a 4:00 p.m. game.
Front Royal Christian School is a Pre-K through 12th-grade school in Front Royal, Virginia, that fosters your student’s innate learning potential. From special needs to gifted, FRCS is committed to the spiritual, moral, and intellectual development of its students and mediates a sense of competence, confidence, and belonging. FRCS provides the 21st-century learner, exceptional and challenging educational experiences, including college preparatory courses with a dual enrollment program with LFCC, performing arts, life skills, and athletics. For more information, call the school at 540-635-6799 or visit http://www.frontroyalchristianschool.com.
Local News
A Conversation of HGTV Home Town Takeover
The 7th monthly Conversation of Hope was held on Tuesday night and brought inspired residents together to discuss the recent community collaboration to land Front Royal as the star of the hit HGTV series, “Home Town.” At 7pm on the 4th Tuesday of each month, community leaders and citizens gather at the WHAT MATTERS community meeting space, “Open House: Meet in the Middle” (213 E. Main Street next to the Daily Grind) to engage in one hour of positive reflections and hope. This week’s conversation focused on continuing the conversations of hope to include the local HGTV Hometown Takeover application efforts (info at: hgtvhometowntakeover.com and on our Facebook page Front Royal Home Town Takeover).
In this video, Melanie Salins and Beth Waller share an update about the HGTV Home Town Takeover efforts and encourage EVERY citizen to log online and complete the simple application process to apply individually (a video submission is optional and people can type and entry, provide photos and/or a simple video). Though Mitchell Smith has volunteered to put the community entry together that represents the MANY reasons we should be chosen, we are strongly encouraging EVERYONE to submit their own videos (sharing individual reasons why FR should WIN)! What are you passionate about in our Hometown? What do you love most about our community–history, nature, attractions, the people…. the list is too large for just one video! WHY should HGTV select our community? LET’S ALL TELL THEM!
Special thanks to the many citizens who have shared photos, ideas, videos and feedback via Facebook! The deadline for submitting information that can be included in our community submission is Friday 1/31 to allow Mitchell time to create the video. However, we are hoping that our community continues the heart-warming dialogue and sharing on the Facebook page long after the contest is over!
Mark your calendars for the next “Conversation of Hope” scheduled for February 25th at 7pm at the WHAT MATTERS community meeting space, OPEN HOUSE. And please submit your entry to HGTV by the February 7th deadline (and encourage your friends to do the same)!
WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
Local News
Work begins in new Habitat homes in Warren County
Warren County Habitat for Humanity (WCHFH) broke ground on their new duplex build at the corner of Brown Avenue and Cherrydale Avenue in Front Royal today. Footers were dug, with foundation work to begin next week. According to WCHFH Executive Director, Jessica Priest-Cahill, the homes are expected to be completed in May. WCHFH is actively recruiting volunteers to assist on this building project. They are also seeking volunteers to work with their Critical Home Repair Program. Construction experience is not required to volunteer; experienced carpenters and tradesmen oversee and instruct volunteers on site. Any group or individual interested in volunteering should contact Jessica Priest-Cahill at (540)551-3232 or jessica@warrencountyhabitat.org.
WCHFH Board President, Amanda Slate, had this to say, “It is an exciting day for Warren County Habitat. We are looking to increase our presence and impact on the community, and the start of our newest build is just the first step on that journey.”
Warren County Habitat for Humanity is a local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity. “Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S., and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.” (habitat.org)
For more information contact Jessica Priest-Cahill, WCHFH Executive Director, at (540)551-3232 or jessica@warrencountyhabitat.org, or visit www.warrencountyhabitat.org.
EDA in Focus
Judge denies EDA civil suit defendants’ motions for removal from case
In a written ruling signed January 24 and filed in the Warren County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office on January 27, Judge Bruce D. Albertson denied a host of EDA civil litigation defense motions for removal from the case as alleged co-conspirators with central defendant, former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald.
Among defendant attorneys involved in the December 12 motions hearing were those representing April Petty, Jesse Poe, Donald Poe and his Earth Right Energy (ERE) solar panel installation company, and ITFederal and its principal Truc “Curt” Tran.
The basis of those defense counsel arguments for dismissal of their clients from the civil case primarily revolved around the plaintiff’s notion of an overarching conspiracy that somehow links the various defendants to central figure and former EDA Executive Director McDonald; and that there are legally definable contractual breaches making those defendants individually liable for funds that came their way through McDonald.
At the December motions hearing christened “Groundhog Day” by one media rep present (guilty as charged) for the bulk of four-and-a-half-hours of repetitive legal arguments put forth by each defense attorney on essentially identical claims for removal of their clients from the civil case, lead plaintiff attorney Cullen Seltzer’s counter was briefer.
That was because Seltzer’s reply was essentially a one-response-fits-all argument. That response was that there did not have to have to be direct knowledge among all defendants of each interlocking conspiracy McDonald is alleged to having been a party to, for that conspiracy to exist to the benefit of separate defendants in separate transactions. Seltzer scoffed at the idea of McDonald as “a rogue tornado” distributing EDA assets to various defendants without a general common knowledge that something illegal was transpiring to each defendant’s benefit.
“I deny each Demurrer and Plea in Bar for the reasons cited by the plaintiff,” Judge Albertson wrote in his brief, three paragraph ruling.
However, the judge also ruled that a plaintiff claim of “Breach of Fiduciary Duty” against all defendants, cited only McDonald and her former Administrative Assistant Michelle Henry for such action.
“Plaintiff alleges that this count applies to all defendants due to the conspiracy count. The manner in which this count is written, however, names only Ms. Henry and Ms. McDonald as parties that have breached this duty. I find that his count does not apply to the other defendants as written in the Amended Complaint,” the judge ruled.
The judge also continued a decision on Earth Right Energy’s “Plea in Bar and separate Motion for Sanctions” based on other arguments heard December 12. There was disagreement between ERE attorney Ryan Huttar and EDA counsel on the validity of contracts between the EDA and ERE in amounts over $10,000, which is most, if not all involved contracts.
EDA counsel noted that any EDA transaction or contract over $10,000 had to be approved by the EDA Board of Directors, which EDA counsel stated did not happen in the Earth Right Energy cases. However, Earth Right attorney Huttar contended the company’s contracts, including a $27-million one with the Warren County Public School system negotiated while Greg Drescher was both an EDA board member and superintendent of schools, were legally binding.
It appears a decision on those arguments will require additional factual information to be brought to the court.
King Cartoons
Wind: 1mph SW
Humidity: 79%
Pressure: 30.3"Hg
UV index: 0
45/31°F
48/33°F