Local students named to the Fall 2019 Shenandoah University President’s List

The 7th monthly Conversation of Hope was held on Tuesday night and brought inspired residents together to discuss the recent community collaboration to land Front Royal as the star of the hit HGTV series, “Home Town.” At 7pm on the 4th Tuesday of each month, community leaders and citizens gather at the WHAT MATTERS community meeting space, “Open House: Meet in the Middle” (213 E. Main Street next to the Daily Grind) to engage in one hour of positive reflections and hope. This week’s conversation focused on continuing the conversations of hope to include the local HGTV Hometown Takeover application efforts (info at: hgtvhometowntakeover.com and on our Facebook page Front Royal Home Town Takeover).

In this video, Melanie Salins and Beth Waller share an update about the HGTV Home Town Takeover efforts and encourage EVERY citizen to log online and complete the simple application process to apply individually (a video submission is optional and people can type and entry, provide photos and/or a simple video). Though Mitchell Smith has volunteered to put the community entry together that represents the MANY reasons we should be chosen, we are strongly encouraging EVERYONE to submit their own videos (sharing individual reasons why FR should WIN)! What are you passionate about in our Hometown? What do you love most about our community–history, nature, attractions, the people…. the list is too large for just one video! WHY should HGTV select our community? LET’S ALL TELL THEM!

Special thanks to the many citizens who have shared photos, ideas, videos and feedback via Facebook! The deadline for submitting information that can be included in our community submission is Friday 1/31 to allow Mitchell time to create the video. However, we are hoping that our community continues the heart-warming dialogue and sharing on the Facebook page long after the contest is over!

Mark your calendars for the next “Conversation of Hope” scheduled for February 25th at 7pm at the WHAT MATTERS community meeting space, OPEN HOUSE. And please submit your entry to HGTV by the February 7th deadline (and encourage your friends to do the same)!

