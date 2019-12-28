Home
How to care for your aquarium while you’re on vacation
Are you heading out of town for a few days and wondering how to keep your fish healthy and your aquarium clean while you’re gone? If so, here’s how.
Before you leave
Examine your fish to make sure they appear healthy and alert before you leave. If they don’t, contact your local fish store or aquatic veterinarian for advice.
If your fish require special lighting, get a timer to make sure the lights turn on and off at the right times.
The day before you leave, change the water in the tank, check all your equipment and feed the fish.
While you’re gone
If you have friends or family members who live nearby, ask them to pop in every few days to check on the fish and feed them. Be sure to portion out the food, though, because people tend to overfeed fish when they don’t know what they’re doing.
Some adult fish can survive for up to two weeks without eating. So, depending on how long you’ll be gone, you may not need to worry about feeding them at all.
When you get home
Be sure to check that the tank and all its parts are working well, change the water as soon as possible and of course, feed the fish.
Paint your white trim black to make a bold statement
Outside your home, painting the trim around your windows and doors black makes your house’s facade look stylish and modern. Why not bring the concept indoors and paint your moldings and baseboards black? This daring idea will undoubtedly energize the room(s) where it’s applied.
Why do it
Your black trim will contrast whatever color is on the walls and lend the space a unique look. Ordinarily plain rooms become defined, audacious and more exciting.
Additionally, black trim is great for making points of interest pop. Whether it’s a stunning view, amazing wallpaper or high ceilings, black draws the eye to the things that you want people to notice.
Finally, unlike other bold colors, black will never go out of style. This means that even if dark trim is a dramatic choice, it won’t feel dated in a few years.
How to do it
As with other types of painting jobs, preparing the space will take longer than applying the color. Since dark tones tend to highlight imperfections, taking your time to get things ready before starting is especially important.
Begin with carefully sanding, filling holes and repairing damaged trim. Then, using painter’s tape, carefully protect the walls and floors. Two or more coats of paint are needed to ensure even coverage.
4 advantages of custom designing your walk-in closet
If you’re building a walk-in closet, it’s worth designing one that truly meets all your needs. Here are four reasons a custom-built closet is better than a pre-fabricated one.
1. It’s exactly what you want. Your closet designer will take into account how much space you need to hang all your clothes, whether you need bars of different heights to accommodate longer pieces and how many shelves you’ll need for your shoes and accessories.
2. Everything has a place. It’s easier to keep a space organized when it’s designed to accommodate your specific belongings. Furthermore, extras like laundry hampers and jewelry storage help keep things tidy.
3. It provides a private place to dress. If you live in a bustling household, turn your walk-in closet into a small sanctuary. Include a vanity and mirror to transform the space into a private dressing room.
4. It eliminates clutter. A well-designed walk-in closet can reduce the need for extra furniture in the room and provide extra storage for your things.
To make the most of your walk-in closet, use the space wisely. This can include placing shelves above the rods to hold accessories and drawers below them to store clothes that can’t be hung.
Power strip is basic for holiday lighting schemes
Experts on safety tell us not to overload circuits at Christmas time, but they don’t tell us how. The solution to overloading is the power strip.
Born of computer users’ need for many electrical connections, the power strip can have six or more outlets. There’s no need to stack cords on a single wall outlet. The power strip has a circuit breaker that will turn it off, preventing a fire.
But it does more. Put the power strip on the floor, and you can turn on decorations with a touch of your foot. Gone are the days when you had to crawl behind the tree to plug them in.
The strips work just as well for outdoor decorations, but should be protected from rain and snow. Placing the strip in a plastic bag or under a wooden box works very well.
Other decorating safety rules include:
* Select a fresh green tree and keep it in water while it is in your home.
* If you select an artificial tree, check to be sure it is made with fire retardant.
* Position the tree so it is three feet away from any fireplace, candle, heater, heating vent, or other source of heat.
* Check each string of lights before using it. If a string has a frayed cord or any damaged light sockets, throw it away.
* Don’t use indoor lights outside, because they may not be waterproof.
* Don’t use outdoor lights inside because they burn hotter. Some lights are approved for both indoor and outdoor use, so you can use those in either place.
* If you have to use a ladder outside, use a sturdy one. Have someone steady the ladder if it is against something unstable, like evergreen branches. Don’t try to decorate very tall trees.
* Unplug indoor and outdoor decorations when you go to bed or leave your home.
Strategies for keeping pets safe during holiday events
Are you hosting one or more holiday parties this year? If so, you may be worried about how your pet will cope. Here are some strategies for keeping your dogs and cats safe while you entertain your guests.
• Train them well. Basic dog commands like sit, stay, down and leave will serve you well during holiday gatherings. And training your cats to come when you call can keep them safe if they bolt out the door.
• Supervise children. If your dog or cat isn’t used to kids, there are some precautions to take. Teach children how to approach and gently pet your animals and monitor their interactions. Watch for signs that your pets are uncomfortable. If you sense that they’re tense, remove them from the room.
• Make sure they exercise. An animal that hasn’t had its regular dose of exercise is more likely to be excited or stressed when guests visit. About half an hour before your company is due to arrive, take the dog for a walk or play with the cat to burn off any extra energy.
Most importantly, make sure your pets have a safe haven to go to if the party starts to overwhelm them. Many pets love to retreat to their crates, but you can also put them in a quiet, comfortable room where you know they’ll be content and safe.
Dog flu: what pet owners should know
Did you know that dogs can get the flu, too? In fact, the symptoms of dog flu and human flu are nearly identical, with coughing, sneezing, a runny nose, fever and lethargy common to both. However, the strain of influenza that affects dogs is different than the one that affects humans.
Canine flu is highly contagious between dogs and can live on surfaces for up to 48 hours. Dogs that are in close contact with other dogs are more likely to contract it than others. And while it can’t affect you, if you pet a dog that has the flu, you can transmit it to your dog.
Because it’s a virus, there isn’t a cure for canine flu. Nevertheless, you can help your dog feel better by making sure he or she is comfortable and has plenty of fresh water to drink.
Your veterinarian may prescribe cough medicine or something to reduce the fever. Furthermore, the vet may recommend that your dog be quarantined for up to 21 days to avoid further spread of the virus.
Never give your dog human medication, as the recommended doses are different for dogs and consuming too much could harm them.
To prevent dog flu, keep your pooch away from other canines and make sure to wash your hands after touching another animal. If your pup is regularly in contact with other dogs, talk to your veterinarian about the dog flu vaccine, which can help boost his or her immunity.
How to use metal ceiling tiles to make your home shine
Metallic accents are trending — are you looking for a new way to bring the look into your home? If so, metal ceiling tiles may be the way to go. Here are some ways to use them.
• On the ceiling. They’ll provide a charming, traditional look anywhere you place them. The kitchen is a great place to start, but entranceways, bathrooms and dining rooms are also ideal.
• On a wall. Create an accent wall in your living or dining room. Or, use them to create a unique backsplash in your kitchen.
• As an accent. If you love metal ceiling tiles, but prefer a more subtle look, use them sparingly. They look great alongside a kitchen island or against the base of a home bar (where the stools go).
Metal ceiling tiles can be used to bring either a vintage or modern touch to your home. And since they’re available in a range of sizes, colors and styles, you’re sure to find some that suit your taste.
