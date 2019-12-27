Paint your white trim black to make a bold statement

Outside your home, painting the trim around your windows and doors black makes your house’s facade look stylish and modern. Why not bring the concept indoors and paint your moldings and baseboards black? This daring idea will undoubtedly energize the room(s) where it’s applied.

Why do it

Your black trim will contrast whatever color is on the walls and lend the space a unique look. Ordinarily plain rooms become defined, audacious and more exciting.

Additionally, black trim is great for making points of interest pop. Whether it’s a stunning view, amazing wallpaper or high ceilings, black draws the eye to the things that you want people to notice.

Finally, unlike other bold colors, black will never go out of style. This means that even if dark trim is a dramatic choice, it won’t feel dated in a few years.

How to do it

As with other types of painting jobs, preparing the space will take longer than applying the color. Since dark tones tend to highlight imperfections, taking your time to get things ready before starting is especially important.

Begin with carefully sanding, filling holes and repairing damaged trim. Then, using painter’s tape, carefully protect the walls and floors. Two or more coats of paint are needed to ensure even coverage.