Remember, Honor, Teach: American Heritage Girls honor local veterans

WHAT MATTERS Warren – “Wreaths Across America Day” was celebrated on December 14th at Prospect Hill Cemetery by Front Royal Boy Scout Troop 4 and community guests. For several years, Troop 4 has participated in the national day of remembering the fallen and honoring those who serve as an effort to teach children the value of freedom. Dozens gathered in the rainy and chilly weather, on Saturday at noon, as Troop Leader Jim Naccash lead a thoughtful ceremony complete with touching words, greetings from the Prospect Hill Cemetery board, a heartfelt prayer by Deacon Gene McGuirk, a solemn presentation of wreaths for each branch of service (as well as in recognition of prisoners of war and those missing in action), and a lovely presentation of “Taps” by Philip Asper.

Donations are accepted all year for the endeavor to recognize each military grave in the cemetery. This year, 500 wreaths were laid by Scouts and volunteers. Donations are $15 per wreath – check out the fantastic gift-giving ideas on their website (including ways to donate in memory/ honor of a loved one and to pair a donation with a purchase of a fresh wreath delivered to your door). CLICK HERE for more details about this touching event that flocked more than 1,200 cemeteries with wreaths for the holiday season.

From wreathsacrossamerica.org:

Wreaths Across America’s mission touches the lives of thousands of school, scout, civic and religious groups across the country through fundraising for wreath sponsorships. These groups help us ensure that we reach our goal to place a wreath on each hero’s grave. In return, they receive fundraising dollars that assist in furthering their own goals and projects. Support us by supporting our participating groups below.

We understand we have Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, but our service members sacrifice their time and safety every single day of the year to preserve our freedoms.

In many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. There is no better time to express our appreciation than during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. We hope you will join us at any of our more than 1,600 participating locations to show our veterans and their families that we will not forget. We will never forget.

