Science of VDOT: Pervious Pavement

Every April, taxpayers rush to get their taxes in before the deadline. While it’s possible to save money by doing your taxes yourself, here are two important reasons why you shouldn’t.

You’ll avoid mistakes and omissions

When people file their own taxes, even with the help of software, they often make mistakes. These errors typically involve failing to claim certain types of tax credits or claiming credits that don’t apply to the person filing.

The first kind of mistake will cost you money, but the second may be considered a form of tax evasion. While a mistake doesn’t mean you’ll be convicted of tax fraud, you could be audited, which is a lengthy and inconvenient process. You may also have to pay a fine.

Furthermore, people who are self-employed, especially when working at a home-based business, often aren’t aware of the complicated rules governing their tax situation. Merely being in business for yourself is oftentimes enough to flag the interest of the Internal Revenue Service.

You’ll get all the credits you’re owed

There’s a staggering number of tax credits and finding out which ones you’re eligible for can be a herculean task. Keeping up to date with those credits every year is simply not possible for most people.

A good tax accountant will be aware of all the credits you’re entitled to, ensuring that you don’t pay a cent more than you absolutely have to. This is especially important if your financial situation is complicated or you’re self-employed.

The bottom line is that filing your taxes with the help of a professional means you’ll benefit from every credit you’re entitled to while avoiding costly mistakes. This year, be sure to hire an expert.