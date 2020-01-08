Interesting Things You Need to Know
How hiring a tax professional saves you money
Every April, taxpayers rush to get their taxes in before the deadline. While it’s possible to save money by doing your taxes yourself, here are two important reasons why you shouldn’t.
You’ll avoid mistakes and omissions
When people file their own taxes, even with the help of software, they often make mistakes. These errors typically involve failing to claim certain types of tax credits or claiming credits that don’t apply to the person filing.
The first kind of mistake will cost you money, but the second may be considered a form of tax evasion. While a mistake doesn’t mean you’ll be convicted of tax fraud, you could be audited, which is a lengthy and inconvenient process. You may also have to pay a fine.
Furthermore, people who are self-employed, especially when working at a home-based business, often aren’t aware of the complicated rules governing their tax situation. Merely being in business for yourself is oftentimes enough to flag the interest of the Internal Revenue Service.
You’ll get all the credits you’re owed
There’s a staggering number of tax credits and finding out which ones you’re eligible for can be a herculean task. Keeping up to date with those credits every year is simply not possible for most people.
A good tax accountant will be aware of all the credits you’re entitled to, ensuring that you don’t pay a cent more than you absolutely have to. This is especially important if your financial situation is complicated or you’re self-employed.
The bottom line is that filing your taxes with the help of a professional means you’ll benefit from every credit you’re entitled to while avoiding costly mistakes. This year, be sure to hire an expert.
2020: What could happen; what will happen; what did happen
Given the speed of technology and change, what could happen in 2020? Here are some ideas.
Things predicted in 2010 at the Consumer Electronics Show for 2020 (that actually might happen):
* Incredibly thin monitor displays, mostly equipped for touch.
* Digital TV, news, books wars end as content distribution goes all digital. Paper newspapers, cable TV, could be the first victims, according to Trend Micro.
Things that some want to happen, but probably won’t:
* Japanese robots are scheduled to build a robotic lunar outpost this year. Might be stalled by economics, according to NBC News.
* A proposed East and West high speed rail line might come together by high speed rail from Beijing to London. PopSci.com predicts this is unlikely.
* Cars that drive themselves. OK we already have them, but they can’t talk to each other and they aren’t safe enough yet. This will happen, according to Popular Science. But maybe not this year.
* Flying Humvee. Forget flying cars. Impossible logistically. But in war areas, a flying Humvee could solve a lot of problems.
* Microchips in the brain. Will we be controlling our computers by thinking? Not soon, according to Intel.
Things that really will happen in 2020:
* February will have 29 days. 2020 is a leap year.
* A presidential election in the U.S. will be Nov. 3, 2020.
* Dubai will build the tallest building at 3,303 feet.
* The anniversary of 100 years of women’s suffrage on Aug. 18.
* The 400th year since the Speedwell brought pilgrims to America.
* Other 100th anniversaries:
– The first Ponzi Scheme, named for its inventor Charles Ponzi. The pyramid scheme lasted 8 months before it collapsed.
– The opiod, hydrocodone, was first synthesized.
– The first retail radios. The first adhesive bandages. The first Snap-On Wrench that offered interchangeable handles and sockets.
Things that happened 75 years ago: 1945
– Victory in Europe, WWII. In the months of January and April, there will be many anniversaries of the liberation of concentration camps.
– Japan surrendered in WWII, after the U.S. dropped two atomic bombs.
50 years ago: 1970
– Trial of the Chicago 7 ended with acquittal on charges of conspiring for disrupting the 1968 Democratic Convention.
20 fun activities to try this winter
Looking for something fun to do this winter? Here are 20 ways to get outside and enjoy everything this season has to offer.
- Go sledding
- Catch a hockey game
- Attend a winter festival
- Build a snow fort or igloo
- Try out snowmobiling
- Hit the slopes on skis or a snowboard
- Learn how to play hockey, curling or broomball
- Explore the wilderness on local hiking or cross-country ski trails
- Zip line or via ferrata in a beautiful setting
- Observe wildlife or try to identify footprints in the snow
- Have a snowball fight
- Attend a nighttime party in a park
- Try winter camping in a yurt or igloo
- Go skating
- Icefish while sipping a thermos of hot chocolate
- Have a drink at an ice bar
- Learn how to ice climb
- Build a snowman
- Relax in a Nordic spa
- Go horseback riding or dog sledding
Have a great winter!
Wedding checklist
The question was popped and the proposal joyfully accepted. Now it’s time to plan the wedding. Here’s a month-by-month checklist to make sure you don’t forget a thing.
12 months before
• Decide on the type of wedding you’d like (civil or religious, big or small)
• Determine the number of guests
• Establish a budget
• Pick venues for the ceremony and reception (it’s best to reserve early)
11 months before
• Make your guest list
• Choose a caterer (meet with a few first)
• Select your wedding party
• Hire a wedding planner
10 months before
• Start shopping for a wedding dress
• Decide on a theme for your wedding
• Choose an officiant if you haven’t already done so
9 months before
• Book a photographer
• Reserve a block of hotel rooms for your out-of-town guests
• Purchase a wedding gown
• Shop for the groom’s attire and purchase it
8 months before
• Meet with your officiant to plan your ceremony
• Book your entertainment (DJ, band, MC, etc.)
• Shop for and purchase your bridesmaids’ dresses
• Design and order the wedding invitations and save-the-date cards
7 months before
• Create a gift registry
• Hire a florist
• Plan your honeymoon
6 months before
• Send out the save-the-date cards
• Book your hair and makeup appointments for the day of (also schedule trial runs for both)
• Book a hotel room for the wedding night if necessary
5 months before
• Create a schedule for the big day
• Decide on dates for bachelor and bachelorette parties
• Shop for and purchase shoes, jewelry and accessories
4 months before
• Reserve wedding day transportation for the wedding party
• Select alcohol and other drinks for the reception
• Taste and choose your wedding cake
• Buy wedding bands
• Shop for and order the groomsmen’s attire
3 months before
• Purchase wedding favors for your guests
• If you’d like your loved ones to say or read something during the ceremony, let them know
• Write down your vows
• Decide on activities for the reception (photo booth, dancing, games, etc.)
2 months before
• Send out your wedding invitations
• Do trial runs for both hair and makeup
• Give your music selections to the DJ or MC
1 month before
• Finalize the schedule for the big day
• Choose a seating plan for the reception
• Break in your shoes
1 week before
• Visit the desired beauty professionals (hair colorist, esthetician, etc.)
• Practice reading your vows
• Write out checks to pay your vendors
1 day before
• Get your nails done
• Give the checks to someone you trust to pay the vendors
Day of
• Enjoy!
Read this before starting to shovel snow
Check these instructions from a specialist in ergonomics before you head out to tackle the beautiful white stuff:
Keep your spine in an upright, neutral position.
* No slouching or twisting.
* Bend at the hips and knees to get lower to the ground.
* Use your leg muscles to lift the load.
* Avoid throwing the snow if you can.
* Keep the load low to the ground and close to your body.
* If you must throw it, don’t throw it far.
* Use the big muscles from the hips and legs to push the snow whenever you can.
* Adequate rest is critical.
* How long you can work depends on how heavy the snow is, your physical condition, and how cold it is outside.
* If you feel fatigue, pain, or shortness of breath, rest until you feel normal again. If you have shortness of breath for a prolonged period, see your doctor immediately.
* Using a snowblower is also physically demanding and requires rest breaks.
The Golden Years in business
“What am I going to do with all this time?”
That’s a question retirees often ask themselves these days. The trend of retired Americans or those close to it is to keep working. Some need income; others use it for travel and leisure activities, hobbies, or purely for the personal fulfillment of work and staying involved with others.
In March of 2018, the second annual Small Business Survey revealed 65% of more than 5,000 Americans polled said they envision opening a business when they retire.
These results are not surprising, according to Dr. Luke Pittaway, Professor of Entrepreneurship at Ohio University. People are living longer, he says, and more than ever before are choosing to start a business to stay active.
According to The Balance Small Business, any service that consumers and companies will pay for can be turned into a business. Among them are accounting, bookkeeping, handyman, landscaping, pet care, and more.
Freelance writing is more popular than ever with blogging, writing for businesses large and small, e-books, and memoirs, among others. Self-publishing is fast and affordable these days.
Nearly any hobby can be turned into a business too. How about gardening? Baking? Photography? A musical instrument?
Contact your former employers to offer your services. Access your network to find potential clients.
Starting a home-based business enables the retiree to profit from decades of experience in his or her profession. Selling one’s skills through a service-based home business is one of the fastest and least expensive ways to start making money at home.
At or near the top of the possibilities are consulting and coaching. Both can be performed at home and enhanced by online tools.
January Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Frank Langella, 82, actor, Bayonne, NJ, 1938.
2 – Christy Turlington, 51, model, Walnut Creek, CA, 1969.
3 – Eli Manning, 39, football player, New Orleans, LA, 1981.
4 – Doris Kearns Goodwin, 77, historian, Brooklyn, NY, 1943.
5 – January Jones, 42, actress, Sioux Falls, SD, 1978.
6 – Eddie Redmayne, 38, actor, London, England, 1982.
7 – Nicolas Cage, 56, actor, born Nicolas Coppola, Long Beach, CA,1964.
8 – Bob Eubanks, 83, game show host (The Newlywed Game), Flint, MI, 1937.
9 – Nina Dobrev, 31, actress (The Vampire Diaries), born Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva, Sofia, Bulgaria, 1989.
10 – Jemaine Clement, 46, actor, comedian (Flight of the Conchords), Masterton, New Zealand, 1974.
11 – Phyllis Logan, 64, actress (Downton Abbey), Paisley, Scotland, 1956.
12 – Jeff Bezos, 56, founder, Amazon.com, Albuquerque, NM, 1964.
13 – Liam Hemsworth, 30, actor, born Melbourne, Australia, 1990.
14 – Shepard Smith, 56, news anchor, born David Shepard Smith, Jr, at Holly Springs, MS, 1964.
15 – Pitbull, 39, rapper, record producer, born Armando Christian Perez, Miami, FL, 1981.
16 – Marilyn Horne, 86, opera singer, Bradford, PA, 1934.
17 – Calvin Harris, 36, DJ, singer, music producer, born Adam Richard Wiles, Dumfries, Scotland, 1984.
18 – Jane Horrocks, 56, actress (Absolutely Fabulous), Lancashire, England, 1964.
19 – Shelley Fabares, 78, actress (The Donna Reed Show), Santa Monica, CA, 1942 (some sources say 1944).
20 – Questlove, 49, musician, television personality (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), born Ahmir-Khalib Thompson, Philadelphia, PA, 1971.
21 – Robby Benson, 64, actor (Search for Tomorrow), born Robin Segal, Dallas, TX, 1956.
22 – Christopher Masterson, 40, actor (Malcolm in the Middle), Long Island, NY, 1980.
23 – Tiffani Thiessen, 46, actress (Beverly Hills 90210), Long Beach, CA, 1974.
24 – Mischa Barton, 34, actress (The O.C.), London, England, 1986.
25 – Alicia Keys, 39, musician, singer, Harlem, NY, 1981.
26 – Jules Feiffer, 91, cartoonist, writer, New York, NY, 1929.
27 – Bridget Fonda, 56, actress, Los Angeles, CA, 1964.
28 – Alan Alda, 84, actor, (M*A*S*H), director, born Alphonso D’Abruzzo, New York, NY, Jan 28, 1936.
29 – Adam Lambert, 38, singer, television personality (American Idol), Indianapolis, IN, 1982.
30 – Felipe VI of Bourbon and Greece, 52, King of Spain, Madrid, Spain, 1968.
31 – Kerry Washington, 43, actress, Bronx, NY, 1977.
