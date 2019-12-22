Seasonal
The Wonderful World of Rudolpha: Rudolpha at the general store
Rudolpha the reindeer, teacher at the North Pole Animal Day Care, is shopping. As she enters the general store, the owner, Chatty the elf greets her.
“Rudolpha, my dear, what brings you in today?”
“Hi Chatty! I’m looking for craft supplies to make Santa Clauses with the children this week.”
“Wonderful, wonderful. I’ll let you take a look around. Let me know if you need anything.” The shopkeeper is never able to keep quiet for long though. As Rudolpha heads to the crafting section, he says, “I think I’m going to sell the store.”
“Really?” asks Rudolpha who can’t imagine the kind old elf without his shop.
“Yes. I’m getting older, and running a business is hard work. The only thing that I’ll miss is chatting with my wonderful customers. I suppose I’ll get to hang out at the Holly Cafe more often. Although Moka may get tired of me spending all my time in her coffee shop,” Chatty laughs.
Rudolpha smiles, imagining Moka the elf, owner of the cafe, watching Chatty talking to her customers.
“I’m going to have to start emptying the back of the store,” continues Chatty. “That’s going to be a lot of work.”
“What do you keep back there?” asks the teacher.
“Just a bunch of old junk that can’t be sold.”
“Could I take a look?”
“Of course,” says Chatty, opening the door with a theatrical flourish, “take anything you like.”
The reindeer feels like she’s entered Ali Baba’s cave of wonders. Everywhere she turns are mountains of forgotten items. Here a pile of ripped blankets, there some necklaces with broken clasps. On the shelves are toys with missing pieces. Against the wall are mismatched pairs of skis. In the back are big buckets with holes in the bottom.
Rudolpha is thrilled. She picks up some chipped square bowls, a reindeer toy that’s missing half its stuffing, wrinkled blue tissue paper, frayed white ribbon and two elf dolls, one that’s missing a hat and the other with only one shoe.
“What are you going to do with all that?” asks Chatty as Rudolpha re-enters the store.
“Make a model of the North Pole! It’ll be an even better project for the kids than making Santas. We’ll make some repairs and the children can collect pinecones. Once that’s done, we’ll have everything we need to make Christmas trees, houses, streams and snowy roads. The reindeer and the elves can be our characters.”
“What a wonderful idea. I should have let you into the backroom long ago. Feel free to return any time you need materials.”
“Thanks! I’m sure I’ll be back soon.”
Thinking about all the things she might do with the items in Chatty’s back room, Rudolpha happily makes her way home.
Written by Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Cyan Caruso-Comas
Community Events
Virginia Beer Museum hosts ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater’ competition to raise the holiday ‘spirits’
It was fun for all ages at Front Royal’s Virginia Beer Museum’s “Ugly Christmas Sweater” contest Friday evening, December 20th on Chester Street. A highly competitive campaign to show the sheer ugliness and/or bad taste in Christmas attire saw the top three places go to Victoria Stemmer, Susan Bantawan and Alec Tweedie.
Tweedie’s third place attire was an impressive walking Christmas Tree hoodie sweater – but who wants to see a spangled tree coming for them? – It may not have liked what you’ve placed under it OR the fact you cut it down to do so? Or as the tree itself described its look, “A rancid, disgusting Christmas tree” met with chants of “Chop it Down!!!” (That’s three exclamation points for third place)
However, Tweedie’s somewhat frightening bad taste was outdistanced by Bantawan’s “Naughty & Nice” grandmama look and winner Stemmer’s somewhat explicit reindeer party sweater.
Hey, sometimes it gets boring waiting for Santa to get back to the roof after a delivery, especially when he stops for milk and cookies, and sometimes a kiss from an appreciative mom, along the way.
The excited winner and sometime Beer Museum Helltown Saloon bartender exuded after her win, “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Beer Museum, with love – and thank you, mom” (Mama don’t raise no losers).
Beer Museum patrons provided a wide and tasty variety of food for the occasion; and Helltown Saloon barkeep for the event Jennifer Mulligan kept holiday festive history of Virginia craft beer connoisseurs informed about their refreshment options, as well as potential consequences of any “Ugly Sweater” campaign violations as contestants and their supporters maneuvered for the cash prizes.
And in the spirit of the season, Beer Museum ownership handed out Christmas gift certificates as the evening was winding down.
Seasonal
The Wonderful World of Rudolpha: Jack’s eventful day at the Elf Academy
It’s a beautiful day in the North Pole. Rudolpha the reindeer, teacher at the North Pole Animal Day Care, brings the children outside for a special project. They’re to draw a gigantic Christmas Tree in the snow and decorate it using glow-in-the-dark paint. Santa and his team of reindeer will be able to admire their work when they fly overhead.
The children are just finishing their tree when Jack the elf-of-all-trades arrives carrying his toolbox. “Do you need any help here?” he asks.
“No thank you, Jack. We’re just finishing,” answers Rudolpha. “Unless you want to tell us about one of your adventures. I know a few people who love to hear your stories.”
“Okay! I’ll tell you all about what happened to me at the Elf Academy last Friday.” The children gather around to listen.
“I was waxing the floor in the cafeteria when I noticed green footprints going up the wall and disappearing into the ventilation duct in the ceiling. I had never seen anything like it before, so I got on my ladder to take a closer look. When I removed the duct cover, red sequins poured onto my head and all over the floor. What a mess! I had to clean them all up and then finish waxing the floor.
“Then I went to the gym to replace a lightbulb that had gone out. When I got there, I saw that all the lights had been replaced with purple bulbs, giving the room an eerie glow. Once again, I had to put everything back.
“My next job was to put up a Christmas tree in the academy’s entranceway, but someone had wrapped the trunk in layers and layers of wrapping paper, plastic wrap, aluminum foil and newspaper. It took me half an hour to unravel it all.
“Under the final layer of rainbow wrapping paper, I saw a message signed by my friend Tricksy. She’d put the sequins in the vent duct in the cafeteria, changed all the lightbulbs in the gym and wrapped the Christmas tree trunk with paper. Her pranks made me work extra hard that day.”
“Were you mad at Tricksy, Jack?” asks Snowflake the polar bear.
“Of course not. You see, Tricksy is a prankster elf in training. She’s learning to play tricks in people’s homes. She was just practicing for her exams. Not that she needs any more practice, she’s already the best in her class.”
“But still, three pranks in one day must have been frustrating,” says Bianca the rabbit.
“It was a little, but to make it up to me, Tricksy promised to buy me three hot chocolates from the Holly Café, and they’re the best in the world!”
Written by Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Cyan Caruso-Comas
Seasonal
Want to untangle Christmas tree lights? Walk a reindeer?
During the Christmas season, supply and demand rules.
At no other time of the year do so many part-time jobs pop up in so many variations.
A tour of such websites as simplyhired.com and jobmonkey.com, among others, turned up the following Christmas job openings.
In England, the groceries and general merchandise retailing giant Tesco launched the nation’s first-ever Christmas light untangling service. The job description:
Manage the Christmas Lights Untangling Stand, untangle customers’ Christmas lights quickly and efficiently, check for broken lights and bulbs, put a smile on customers’ faces. Tesco also was looking for a hand-holder at an ice skating rink.
Elsewhere in the UK, a person was needed to become a human hot water bottle, requiring a special hygienic sleep-suit. Also, a professional tea taster was needed to consume 300 cups of tea a day, and a garden center was on the lookout for a reindeer walker.
Back in the U.S., Harbor Farm Wreaths in Maine was seeking somebody to move boxed wreaths into shipping containers, fill wreath decorators’ stations with decorating materials, haul in racks of wreaths for decoration, place wired tags on the wreaths, then haul in poles of brush and ask around if anyone needed help.
In Arizona, Christmas at the Princess Hotel and Resort in North Scottsdale was hiring conductors for its train depot cars. The advertisement: Come work where you will choo-choo through the holiday! Join our friendly, festive team of hospitable holiday helpers!
Meanwhile, in California, San Diego Party Lights was looking around for Christmas light installers to join one of the state’s largest lights installation businesses.
Applicants were to have experience with ladders, no fear of heights, possess excellent customer service, and be comfortable taking directions. Anyone who was not reliable, or did not want to work hard was told not to apply.
Seasonal
Ideas for hiding Christmas presents
For a lot of kids, it’s hunting season! They know their presents are hidden somewhere; the challenge is to find them, skillfully snoop in the packages, and wrap them all back up again.
It’s easier with little ones. They can’t reach the top shelf of the closet. But at age 10 and beyond, kids can usually reach or use a chair. You may know they’ve been naughty, not nice, if you find wrappings slightly disturbed.
According to a recent and really unscientific survey by The Wall Street Journal, these are the most popular places to hide gifts:
* In the closet.
* In the basement.
* In the garage.
* In the freezer.
* In the trunk of the car.
* In the store (on layaway).
* In other people’s houses.
According to Cafe Mom, here are some other fantastic hiding solutions:
* Suitcases. Who looks in those?
* Under the bed (with decoys). Put gifts in a garbage bag, stuff them under the bed, then put more bags with old clothes in front of them.
* In a clothes hamper in your room, covered with dirty clothes.
The funny thing is, it’s not just the kids who peek. There are dads who are excellent detectives when it comes to discovering what their big gift will be. They have been known to snoop, investigate, and try to trick their own kids into giving up the big secret.
Seasonal
The Wonderful World of Rudolpha: The miraculous tea
It’s career week at the North Pole Animal Day Care. Today, Dr. Stethoscope the elf is talking to the class about his job.
“Can you cure all diseases?” asks Snowflake the polar bear.
“Many of them, yes,” answers the doctor.
“Have you ever treated Santa?” asks Storm the fox.
“As a matter of fact, I have.” The doctor looks at Rudolpha the reindeer and asks, “Do we have time for a story?” The teacher nods, and the elf begins.
“A few years ago, on the morning of Christmas Eve, Mrs. Claus called me in a panic. Santa was sick, and on his busiest day of the year. I ran over as fast as I could to examine him. He was suffering from H0H0, a rare virus. The cure was several weeks of bedrest, but Santa had to deliver presents to all the boys and girls around the world that very night.
“The news spread, and there was panic in the North Pole. The Star Fairy even held a press conference to assure the public Christmas wouldn’t be canceled.
“Many years before, a healer had taught me how to make a special tea that could cure all sicknesses. The only problem was that the ingredients were very hard to find. Luckily, elf magic allows our kind to appear anywhere on Earth instantly. I was going to need the help of my fellow elves to make the tea.
“I sent Jack and Nougat to the Windy Plains to pick pearl bells, a flower that rarely blooms in December. Bright and Taiga went diving in Floe Creek to harvest golden algae, which only grows in total darkness. Tricksy and Bliss went to the South Pole in search of austral miracle, a very rare magical herb.
“While I waited, I busied myself with trying to lower my patient’s fever, while his wife baked some cookies to restore his energy.
“Jack, Nougat, Bright and Taiga returned quickly with the ingredients they had been sent to find. But Tricksy and Bliss didn’t. I was starting to worry when they finally appeared with their bounty. They’d had long negotiations with the emperor penguins who are the protectors of austral miracle.
“Quickly, I made the tea, and helped Santa drink it. As soon as he swallowed the last drop, his fever broke and he was no longer sick. He looked at his watch and gasped. ‘I’m late for work!’
“‘Have a cookie first, my dear,’ said Mrs. Claus.
“‘I’ll eat it on the sleigh, I must leave!’ Santa called as he raced toward the runway.”
“I’ve never been that worried about a patient before or since,” continues Dr. Stethoscope. “But now I keep a supply of pearl bells, golden algae and austral miracle, just in case they’re ever needed again.”
“I haven’t been feeling well since yesterday,” says Mistral the penguin, pretending to cough.
Rudolpha frowns, “I think Dr. Stethoscope should keep the ingredients for a real emergency, don’t you?”
The elf doctor smiles. “Besides, the tea doesn’t taste very good at all,” he says.
Written by Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Cyan Caruso-Comas
Seasonal
The Wonderful World of Rudolpha: A memorable gift exchange
It’s the last day before Christmas vacation and Rudolpha the reindeer, the teacher at the North Pole Animal Day Care has organized a gift exchange among the children. After they open their presents, the room is quiet.
Rudolpha looks around. Storm the fox gazes forlornly at a necklace. Snowflake the polar bear frowns at a jar of honey. Bianca the rabbit sighs at an elf doll. Mistral the penguin pushes his new book away. Frost the snowy owl shakes his head, a remote-controlled car on his lap.
The teacher is confused. Why aren’t they more excited after opening their gifts? They should be happily playing by now. “Is everything okay, kids?” she asks.
“I…” starts Bianca, looking uncomfortable.
Rudolpha thinks she’s starting to understand. The children don’t like their gifts. Before the reindeer can say anything, the rabbit continues. “Mistral gave me a Dr. Stethoscope elf doll, but I already have one.”
“Oh no! I didn’t know that. Sorry, Bianca,” apologizes Mistral.
“That’s the only elf I don’t have in my collection,” says Snowflake excitedly. “Can I have it?”
“But then I won’t have a present,” complains Bianca.
“You can have this jar of honey Storm gave me. I’m allergic,” offers Snowflake.
Storm gasps, “I forgot! Sorry, Snowflake.”
“I love honey!” Frost says “but I can’t trade anything for this car. It’s missing a wheel.”
“Is it?” asks Bianca. “It wasn’t broken when I wrapped it!”
“That’s okay,” says Mistral, “my father is the best fixer-upper in the world. And I’ve always wanted a remote-controlled car. Does somebody want this book about dinosaurs? It’s too scary for me.”
“I love dinosaurs! Who gave it to you?” Storm looks at the book happily.
“I did!” Frost holds up a wing.
“Awesome, thanks! Bianca, you can have this pretty necklace Snowflake gave me. It’s too small for me, but it’ll be perfect for you.” Storms hands her the necklace.
“Wow! Thanks Storm, thanks Snowflake!” says Bianca.
Rudolpha watches the gifts get swapped. Within five minutes, the room is filled with the sounds of happy children playing and laughing. She smiles and thinks, next year, we’ll make wish lists.
Written by Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Cyan Caruso-Comas
King Cartoons
‘Tis the Season
Wind: 2mph S
Humidity: 52%
Pressure: 30.35"Hg
UV index: 2
56/31°F
48/26°F