The Wonderful World of Rudolpha: Christmas at Poinsettia Manor
Today, the children at the North Pole Animal Day Care welcome a special guest. Their teacher, Rudolpha the reindeer, has invited Bliss, the elf with a heart of gold, to come tell them a story about her life.
“For my final project for Generosity 101, I had to bring happiness into someone’s life. To complete the assignment, I visited a retirement home called Poinsettia Manor.
“After observing the residents for a while, I chose to help Louisa, a sad woman who had recently moved in. I discovered that she had no one to celebrate Christmas with. Her husband, Edgar, had recently died and her children lived very far away. The holiday season was approaching, so I knew I had to act fast.
“I came up with a plan to bring cheer to her life. On her pillow, I placed a flyer for a dinner and dance party that would be happening the next night in the dining room. She was surprised when she saw it there. After reading it, she threw it right in the recycling bin.
“I wasn’t discouraged. During the night, I looked in her closet. I placed her fanciest dress right in the middle and pushed all the other clothes to the sides. I also found some nice shiny shoes and put them on the floor under the dress.
“The next morning, Louisa let out a little scream of surprise when she saw what I had done. The outfit seemed to bring back memories, and I heard her whisper, ‘it’s the dress I wore when Edgar and I won the waltz competition.’ She bent and took the invitation out of the bin and looked at it again.
“Later that day, Louisa put on her dress and shoes and went down to the dining room for the party. As she was serving herself from the buffet, she met Adele and Dorothy, two residents who, like her, would be spending the holiday alone. All evening, the three women chatted, laughed, danced and sang. I even heard them planning a Christmas dinner where each of them would bring a special dish.
“Children, I felt such a sense of pride knowing that thanks to my work, Louisa had found friends and was happy again.”
“Bright, you’re the best,” shouted Bianca the rabbit, as she jumped up to give the elf a hug.
“You’re right,” agreed the elf, “because that assignment earned me the best mark in the class!”
Written by Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Cyan Caruso-Comas
5 tips for maintaining kids’ routines during the holidays
Over the holiday season, it’s all too easy for your children’s routine to get thrown off track. Here are five tips to help you stick to a schedule and hopefully keep meltdowns to a minimum.
1. Prioritize sleep. Tired kids tend to get cranky, hyper and easily flustered. While a late night or two are almost inevitable at this time of year, overall, it’s best to maintain their regular sleep schedule.
2. Eat healthy. Make sure the entire family gets a healthy breakfast and lunch every day. Fill the kids up on fruits, vegetables and other healthy snacks before heading to a party. This way, they’ll have less room to gorge on cookies, cakes and other treats.
3. Entertain at home — or don’t. Some parents find it easier to host during the holidays, while others can’t imagine planning a party. Don’t be shy to let your loved ones know what works for your family.
4. Get exercise. Make sure your kids remain active over the holidays, and that they have sufficient time to run around. Consider visiting an indoor play park or indulging in some outdoor fun.
5. Make time for play. Avoid filling every free moment with a planned activity. Set aside time for playing at home and relaxing.
While sticking to a routine is beneficial for kids, doing so isn’t always feasible. Remember to be flexible and not worry too much if things don’t go as planned.
The Wonderful World of Rudolpha: The race across the river
Every year, on the last Saturday before Christmas, the polar bears in the North Pole compete in a 60-mile race across White Whale River. Bear cubs can participate by crossing the thinnest part of the river, still a respectable 15 miles.
On the starting line, Snowflake is one of 57 swimmers. He’s nervous and excited about his first race. Across the river, he can see his parents, grandma, his friends from the North Pole Animal Day Care and his teacher, Rudolpha the reindeer, supporting him. He thinks about what his father, the reigning champion of the race, told him during their training sessions in Floe Creek: “keep your rhythm, look in front of you and don’t forget to breathe.”
Santa shouts, “ho, ho, ho—go” to signal the start of the race.
Snowflake dives into the water and swims. He starts with a strong but steady pace that he knows he can maintain for a long time. His friend Swifty passes him at top speed and is soon out of sight. Slightly increasing his speed, Snowflake pulls ahead of the pack. Stroke after stroke, he maintains a comfortable lead on the other racers.
As the shore and finish line come into view, Snowflake sees Swifty treading water and looking distressed. Snowflake hesitates. Just a few more minutes and he could win the race. But he knows that if he was in his friend’s place, he’d want somebody to help him.
Snowflake stops where Swifty is struggling to keep moving. “Come on! You’re almost there. Don’t give up!” he says.
“I can’t. I’m so tired,” gasps his friend.
“Of course you can! Just try, you’re almost there.” With encouragement and a few nudges, Snowflake and his friend make it to the finish line.
“Tied for seventh place,” says Swifty sadly. “If you hadn’t stopped to help me, you would have been a champion like your father.”
“Maybe, but my dad says that helping others is more important than winning,” answers Snowflake.
Snowflake’s supporters approach him. “What a wonderful thing you did, son. I’m proud of you,” says his mother, hugging him.
“That’s my boy!” repeats his father to anyone that will listen.
“Congratulations, Snowflake, that was wonderful,” says Rudolpha. “Who won the race?”
Nobody in the group knows, but the reaction to Snowflake helping his friend makes him feel as though he’s a winner.
Written by Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Cyan Caruso-Comas
4 ways to fight holiday fatigue
The holidays are a busy time of year and many people push themselves to the point of exhaustion in an effort to try and keep up. If this sounds a little too familiar, here are some tips for enjoying the season without running yourself into the ground.
1. Eat well. With treats and sweets readily available everywhere you go, it’s all too easy to overindulge. When you’re home, make healthy, balanced meals. Avoid overeating by chewing slowly during holiday feasts. And be sure to drink plenty of water.
2. Move often. Regular exercise gives you more energy and helps you get the sleep you need. If the weather permits, head out for a jog or try your hand at winter sports like skiing or snowshoeing. If you don’t enjoy outdoor activities, head to a yoga class or to the gym.
3. Sleep soundly. While it may seem unfeasible, do try to go to bed and wake up at the same times as you normally do. If necessary, take afternoon naps, just not too late in the day or for more than an hour.
4. Pace yourself. Instead of running around doing everything at the last minute, start early this year. Shop in November, decorate during the first week of December and gather the groceries well before your guests are due to arrive. You can even make and freeze some of your holiday dishes in advance.
Remember, you don’t have to accept every invitation you receive. Do what brings you the most joy and say no to things that aren’t worthwhile. Lastly, don’t be afraid to ask for help or to delegate some tasks to family members.
Visiting seniors during the holidays: 5 issues to look out for
Visiting elderly relatives and friends during the holiday season is a great way to make them feel loved and is especially welcome if they happen to live alone. But if you don’t see them often, you may want to take note of their health and overall condition. Here are five things to look out for when you visit seniors for the holidays.
1. Weight loss
A number of conditions can cause seniors to lose their appetite, and some of them find cooking for one difficult. When visiting, take the time to look around the kitchen to find out whether the refrigerator and cupboards are stocked with fresh food. If not, ask if they need help getting groceries or cooking. Keep in mind that weight loss can also signal a serious health issue.
2. Memory loss
Forgetfulness itself isn’t a concern. However, signs of serious memory loss such as placing items in unusual places, repeating the same thing over and over, mixing up words, and getting lost in familiar areas may warrant a trip to the doctor.
3. Mental health issues
Depression among seniors is on the rise and those who are socially isolated are at an increased risk. Worrisome signs include withdrawal from social activities, insomnia (or oversleeping), loss of interest in hobbies, loss of appetite and changes in personality and mood.
4. Mobility issues
A senior’s level of mobility can change drastically in a short period of time. Such a change can sometimes present a danger. It’s therefore a good idea to ensure that the seniors you visit during the holidays have homes that match their current level of mobility. Uncompleted household chores may indicate an issue.
5. Social isolation
Helping seniors combat social isolation is important, as doing so has been shown to reduce the likelihood of them experiencing depression and other mental health issues. What’s more, by remaining socially active seniors can prevent or mitigate cognitive impairments. If the senior you’re visiting is isolated, help them come up with a plan to make new friends in the new year.
While holiday visits are welcome, it’s just as important to visit the seniors you care about throughout the year. Regular visits will keep you abreast of their health and overall condition and help stave off social isolation to boot.
The Wonderful World of Rudolpha: The Christmas Classic
The residents of the North Pole are gathered at the arena. Today is the Christmas Classic, the most exciting hockey game of the year. In the stands, Bianca the rabbit, Frost the snowy owl, Mistral the penguin, Storm the fox, Snowflake the polar bear and their teacher at the North Pole Animal Day Care, Rudolpha the reindeer, sit with their families.
The crowd cheers as the players skate onto the ice. Mrs. Claus is coaching the Mischievous Elves, dressed in red and gold. They’re playing against the Playful Elves, wearing green and white and coached by Santa. They’re battling for the Ice Cup, the most prestigious award in North Pole hockey.
After a rousing version of the National Anthem sung by Minstrel, Storm’s father, the puck drops.
In the first period, the Playful Elves have a 3-0 lead thanks to a hat trick by their captain, Jack. But the Mischievous Elves don’t give up. Mrs. Claus rethinks her strategy during intermission, and at the beginning of the second period, her players take advantage of a power play and score their first goal. From the net, Tricksy stops shot after shot. Then Taiga intercepts a pass in the neutral zone and scores.
At the end of the third period, the Mischievous Elves are still down 3-2. With under a minute left on the clock, Mrs. Claus pulls her goalie during a face-off in the opposing team’s zone. The team scores.
The fans are on the edge of their seats as the game goes into overtime. The teams skate back and forth at lightning speed and the goalies make spectacular saves. The children cheer for their favorite players.
With just three seconds left in the period, Taiga passes the puck to his team captain, Bright, and she shoots and scores the winning goal. The Mischievous Elves have won the Ice Cup!
Half of the team hugs each other, while the other half lifts Mrs. Claus into the air. Tears of joy are streaming down her face.
In the stands, Rudolpha hollers, Mistral jumps up and down and Snowflake yells, “I love hockey! Go Mischievous Elves!”
Sad that the team they were supporting lost, Frost and Bianca console each other by talking about the big party that’s happening later in the day.
When Bright lifts the Ice Cup high into the air, Storm declares, “one day, I’m going to be a goalie.”
“Foxes can’t play hockey,” Frost tells her.
“There’s a first time for everything,” Rudolpha says.
Storm smiles and imagines herself holding the Ice Cup in the air.
Written by Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Cyan Caruso-Comas
Christmas without the cooking: how to hang your apron for the holidays
If the thought of creating a holiday spread from scratch doesn’t excite you, then give yourself the gift of not cooking this year. Here’s where you can get meals made by someone else.
Restaurants
There are plenty of eateries that remain open over the holidays. Book a table at one nearby for your holiday feast. Or better yet, order some takeout and eat in the comfort of your own home.
Caterers
If you’re hosting a party, consider hiring a caterer. Not only will this professional work with you to come up with the perfect menu, but they’ll also do all the work.
Grocers
Many businesses, including grocery stores, butcher shops and local restaurants, offer pre-made meals that are perfect for nights you want to eat in.
Personal chefs
For a real treat, hire a personal chef to come to your home and create an intimate meal for you and your loved ones. It’s the perfect no-cook solution for a small gathering with friends or even a New Year’s Eve party.
This year, simplify your holiday season by letting someone else do the cooking. Don’t be surprised if you love this hands-off approach to the holidays so much that you do it again next Christmas.
