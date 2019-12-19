The Wonderful World of Rudolpha: A memorable gift exchange

It’s the last day before Christmas vacation and Rudolpha the reindeer, the teacher at the North Pole Animal Day Care has organized a gift exchange among the children. After they open their presents, the room is quiet.

Rudolpha looks around. Storm the fox gazes forlornly at a necklace. Snowflake the polar bear frowns at a jar of honey. Bianca the rabbit sighs at an elf doll. Mistral the penguin pushes his new book away. Frost the snowy owl shakes his head, a remote-controlled car on his lap.

The teacher is confused. Why aren’t they more excited after opening their gifts? They should be happily playing by now. “Is everything okay, kids?” she asks.

“I…” starts Bianca, looking uncomfortable.

Rudolpha thinks she’s starting to understand. The children don’t like their gifts. Before the reindeer can say anything, the rabbit continues. “Mistral gave me a Dr. Stethoscope elf doll, but I already have one.”

“Oh no! I didn’t know that. Sorry, Bianca,” apologizes Mistral.

“That’s the only elf I don’t have in my collection,” says Snowflake excitedly. “Can I have it?”

“But then I won’t have a present,” complains Bianca.

“You can have this jar of honey Storm gave me. I’m allergic,” offers Snowflake.

Storm gasps, “I forgot! Sorry, Snowflake.”

“I love honey!” Frost says “but I can’t trade anything for this car. It’s missing a wheel.”

“Is it?” asks Bianca. “It wasn’t broken when I wrapped it!”

“That’s okay,” says Mistral, “my father is the best fixer-upper in the world. And I’ve always wanted a remote-controlled car. Does somebody want this book about dinosaurs? It’s too scary for me.”

“I love dinosaurs! Who gave it to you?” Storm looks at the book happily.

“I did!” Frost holds up a wing.

“Awesome, thanks! Bianca, you can have this pretty necklace Snowflake gave me. It’s too small for me, but it’ll be perfect for you.” Storms hands her the necklace.

“Wow! Thanks Storm, thanks Snowflake!” says Bianca.

Rudolpha watches the gifts get swapped. Within five minutes, the room is filled with the sounds of happy children playing and laughing. She smiles and thinks, next year, we’ll make wish lists.

Written by Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard

Translated by Cyan Caruso-Comas